UPDATE (Friday, December 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases December 17
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 17, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 12/17/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,305,860 (+2,334*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 17, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2811 15144.66 98 244
Atkinson 1197 14369.75 32 183
Bacon 1979 17353.56 52 166
Baker 244 7830.55 13 44
Baldwin 5322 11978.93 172 399
Banks 2502 12521.27 64 291
Barrow 13523 15654.7 195 890
Bartow 15899 14353.03 323 1064
Ben Hill 1875 11264.64 72 181
Berrien 1557 8077.4 51 96
Bibb 20553 13508.38 592 2415
Bleckley 1108 8630.63 40 64
Brantley 1909 9941.67 76 165
Brooks 1409 8959.11 54 135
Bryan 4696 11998.88 65 334
Bulloch 8027 10101.05 100 326
Burke 2326 10410.89 48 198
Butts 3455 13724.48 114 205
Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 91
Camden 6137 11380.83 80 225
Candler 1114 10279.6 50 88
Carroll 10322 8593.15 162 393
Catoosa 8754 12729.2 98 329
Charlton 1752 13221.64 43 112
Chatham 33803 11569.4 676 2704
Chattahoochee 5464 50832.64 16 42
Chattooga 3780 15262.86 91 262
Cherokee 32484 12183.77 461 2072
Clarke 17884 13780.35 180 819
Clay 236 8266.2 4 14
Clayton 36639 12019.17 737 2348
Clinch 1015 15249.4 34 87
Cobb 88671 11215.83 1334 4335
Coffee 6388 14841.32 195 914
Colquitt 5600 12336.7 135 354
Columbia 15020 9468.51 259 696
Cook 1682 9646.15 53 129
Coweta 13455 8851.92 355 910
Crawford 837 6844.95 40 111
Crisp 1868 8380.82 66 187
Dade 1909 11811.66 18 74
Dawson 4306 15935.75 76 355
Decatur 3510 13334.85 78 227
DeKalb 83185 10487.87 1259 6650
Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125
Dooly 1090 8134.33 38 104
Dougherty 9199 10231.91 391 1366
Douglas 18167 11959.37 253 1158
Early 1555 15326.24 53 105
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7128 11132.98 153 515
Elbert 2089 11026.66 71 192
Emanuel 2702 11921.99 73 175
Evans 1129 10564.24 36 109
Fannin 3315 12594.98 95 276
Fayette 10303 8765.23 222 667
Floyd 15976 15989.43 320 1236
Forsyth 28085 11122.46 285 1314
Franklin 3377 14475.55 69 225
Fulton 116580 10606.08 1709 7797
Gilmer 3601 11461.95 120 350
Glascock 188 6214.88 7 28
Glynn 12535 14567.62 306 680
Gordon 8934 15390.45 180 433
Grady 2443 9955.18 66 242
Greene 2254 12042.53 65 206
Gwinnett 116527 11998.93 1453 6547
Habersham 6644 14506.55 199 655
Hall 35287 17100.64 652 3249
Hancock 1027 12535.09 75 123
Haralson 2439 7938.94 47 98
Harris 3281 9452.06 86 259
Hart 2364 9055.04 50 169
Heard 1067 8625.71 26 74
Henry 30081 12540.75 494 1390
Houston 16319 10391.69 296 1101
Irwin 911 9657.59 22 95
Jackson 13288 17788.49 216 863
Jasper 1069 7528.7 32 110
Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122
Jefferson 1866 12185.72 69 189
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1031 10671.77 52 116
Jones 2652 9275.65 90 274
Lamar 2336 12074.22 85 197
Lanier 789 7622.45 12 37
Laurens 5941 12561.32 210 429
Lee 2693 8985.35 75 311
Liberty 6718 10852.29 98 338
Lincoln 710 8738.46 27 71
Long 1413 7095.15 21 84
Lowndes 11187 9490.32 235 564
Lumpkin 4635 13712.21 94 436
Macon 851 6552.2 40 107
Madison 4313 14292.34 71 278
Marion 676 8151.45 34 69
McDuffie 2314 10714.45 62 218
McIntosh 1402 9624.49 29 91
Meriwether 2267 10784.97 101 236
Miller 1003 17401.11 15 54
Mitchell 2197 9961.01 90 293
Monroe 2846 10264.36 119 263
Montgomery 1154 12510.84 41 64
Morgan 1950 10189.15 39 144
Murray 6495 16132.24 139 379
Muscogee 21499 11219.25 589 1844
Newton 11741 10450.01 325 1309
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32095 0 769 2309
Oconee 4614 11054.94 74 197
Oglethorpe 1760 11548.56 42 141
Paulding 17340 10049.73 257 624
Peach 2725 9954.34 96 299
Pickens 3712 11070.68 94 359
Pierce 2143 10964.44 88 250
Pike 1923 10196.18 52 139
Polk 6548 15059.1 143 545
Pulaski 906 8317.27 41 65
Putnam 2685 12268.68 83 244
Quitman 122 5318.22 3 16
Rabun 2223 13087.25 64 219
Randolph 617 9135.33 40 103
Richmond 27149 13424.15 598 1851
Rockdale 9418 9917.86 233 1488
Schley 348 6597.16 8 29
Screven 1360 9784.17 35 100
Seminole 1225 15049.14 23 98
Spalding 7034 10177.98 284 673
Stephens 4638 17616.23 113 358
Stewart 1419 23152.23 30 140
Sumter 2850 9694.21 130 379
Talbot 601 9759.66 28 62
Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13
Tattnall 2714 10680.41 73 159
Taylor 769 9663.23 34 98
Telfair 973 6219.64 56 90
Terrell 836 9873.63 56 157
Thomas 6094 13715.65 162 547
Tift 4910 12025.47 140 529
Toombs 4440 16454.8 155 270
Towns 1594 13245.8 69 186
Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63
Troup 8739 12410.88 272 654
Turner 818 10128.78 41 114
Twiggs 762 9423.7 49 138
Union 3258 12859.68 120 348
Unknown 2647 0 4 58
Upson 2765 10522.51 140 256
Walker 10056 14446.2 134 406
Walton 11453 11953.37 323 945
Ware 4581 12777.17 207 556
Warren 517 9923.22 20 59
Washington 2376 11703.28 79 135
Wayne 4401 14682.73 157 391
Webster 178 6980.39 6 23
Wheeler 617 7801.24 32 43
White 4610 14516.03 117 417
Whitfield 19719 18838.85 329 974
Wilcox 644 7326.51 32 84
Wilkes 899 8977.43 27 111
Wilkinson 1113 12478.98 41 149
Worth 1776 8817.4 79 237
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 14,226,913 (13,538,262 reported molecular tests; 688,651 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,305,860 (9.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 91,489 (+197) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,090 (+83) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 17, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

