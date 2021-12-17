UPDATE (Friday, December 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 17, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/17/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,305,860 (+2,334*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 17, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2811 15144.66 98 244 Atkinson 1197 14369.75 32 183 Bacon 1979 17353.56 52 166 Baker 244 7830.55 13 44 Baldwin 5322 11978.93 172 399 Banks 2502 12521.27 64 291 Barrow 13523 15654.7 195 890 Bartow 15899 14353.03 323 1064 Ben Hill 1875 11264.64 72 181 Berrien 1557 8077.4 51 96 Bibb 20553 13508.38 592 2415 Bleckley 1108 8630.63 40 64 Brantley 1909 9941.67 76 165 Brooks 1409 8959.11 54 135 Bryan 4696 11998.88 65 334 Bulloch 8027 10101.05 100 326 Burke 2326 10410.89 48 198 Butts 3455 13724.48 114 205 Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 91 Camden 6137 11380.83 80 225 Candler 1114 10279.6 50 88 Carroll 10322 8593.15 162 393 Catoosa 8754 12729.2 98 329 Charlton 1752 13221.64 43 112 Chatham 33803 11569.4 676 2704 Chattahoochee 5464 50832.64 16 42 Chattooga 3780 15262.86 91 262 Cherokee 32484 12183.77 461 2072 Clarke 17884 13780.35 180 819 Clay 236 8266.2 4 14 Clayton 36639 12019.17 737 2348 Clinch 1015 15249.4 34 87 Cobb 88671 11215.83 1334 4335 Coffee 6388 14841.32 195 914 Colquitt 5600 12336.7 135 354 Columbia 15020 9468.51 259 696 Cook 1682 9646.15 53 129 Coweta 13455 8851.92 355 910 Crawford 837 6844.95 40 111 Crisp 1868 8380.82 66 187 Dade 1909 11811.66 18 74 Dawson 4306 15935.75 76 355 Decatur 3510 13334.85 78 227 DeKalb 83185 10487.87 1259 6650 Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125 Dooly 1090 8134.33 38 104 Dougherty 9199 10231.91 391 1366 Douglas 18167 11959.37 253 1158 Early 1555 15326.24 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7128 11132.98 153 515 Elbert 2089 11026.66 71 192 Emanuel 2702 11921.99 73 175 Evans 1129 10564.24 36 109 Fannin 3315 12594.98 95 276 Fayette 10303 8765.23 222 667 Floyd 15976 15989.43 320 1236 Forsyth 28085 11122.46 285 1314 Franklin 3377 14475.55 69 225 Fulton 116580 10606.08 1709 7797 Gilmer 3601 11461.95 120 350 Glascock 188 6214.88 7 28 Glynn 12535 14567.62 306 680 Gordon 8934 15390.45 180 433 Grady 2443 9955.18 66 242 Greene 2254 12042.53 65 206 Gwinnett 116527 11998.93 1453 6547 Habersham 6644 14506.55 199 655 Hall 35287 17100.64 652 3249 Hancock 1027 12535.09 75 123 Haralson 2439 7938.94 47 98 Harris 3281 9452.06 86 259 Hart 2364 9055.04 50 169 Heard 1067 8625.71 26 74 Henry 30081 12540.75 494 1390 Houston 16319 10391.69 296 1101 Irwin 911 9657.59 22 95 Jackson 13288 17788.49 216 863 Jasper 1069 7528.7 32 110 Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122 Jefferson 1866 12185.72 69 189 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1031 10671.77 52 116 Jones 2652 9275.65 90 274 Lamar 2336 12074.22 85 197 Lanier 789 7622.45 12 37 Laurens 5941 12561.32 210 429 Lee 2693 8985.35 75 311 Liberty 6718 10852.29 98 338 Lincoln 710 8738.46 27 71 Long 1413 7095.15 21 84 Lowndes 11187 9490.32 235 564 Lumpkin 4635 13712.21 94 436 Macon 851 6552.2 40 107 Madison 4313 14292.34 71 278 Marion 676 8151.45 34 69 McDuffie 2314 10714.45 62 218 McIntosh 1402 9624.49 29 91 Meriwether 2267 10784.97 101 236 Miller 1003 17401.11 15 54 Mitchell 2197 9961.01 90 293 Monroe 2846 10264.36 119 263 Montgomery 1154 12510.84 41 64 Morgan 1950 10189.15 39 144 Murray 6495 16132.24 139 379 Muscogee 21499 11219.25 589 1844 Newton 11741 10450.01 325 1309 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32095 0 769 2309 Oconee 4614 11054.94 74 197 Oglethorpe 1760 11548.56 42 141 Paulding 17340 10049.73 257 624 Peach 2725 9954.34 96 299 Pickens 3712 11070.68 94 359 Pierce 2143 10964.44 88 250 Pike 1923 10196.18 52 139 Polk 6548 15059.1 143 545 Pulaski 906 8317.27 41 65 Putnam 2685 12268.68 83 244 Quitman 122 5318.22 3 16 Rabun 2223 13087.25 64 219 Randolph 617 9135.33 40 103 Richmond 27149 13424.15 598 1851 Rockdale 9418 9917.86 233 1488 Schley 348 6597.16 8 29 Screven 1360 9784.17 35 100 Seminole 1225 15049.14 23 98 Spalding 7034 10177.98 284 673 Stephens 4638 17616.23 113 358 Stewart 1419 23152.23 30 140 Sumter 2850 9694.21 130 379 Talbot 601 9759.66 28 62 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2714 10680.41 73 159 Taylor 769 9663.23 34 98 Telfair 973 6219.64 56 90 Terrell 836 9873.63 56 157 Thomas 6094 13715.65 162 547 Tift 4910 12025.47 140 529 Toombs 4440 16454.8 155 270 Towns 1594 13245.8 69 186 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8739 12410.88 272 654 Turner 818 10128.78 41 114 Twiggs 762 9423.7 49 138 Union 3258 12859.68 120 348 Unknown 2647 0 4 58 Upson 2765 10522.51 140 256 Walker 10056 14446.2 134 406 Walton 11453 11953.37 323 945 Ware 4581 12777.17 207 556 Warren 517 9923.22 20 59 Washington 2376 11703.28 79 135 Wayne 4401 14682.73 157 391 Webster 178 6980.39 6 23 Wheeler 617 7801.24 32 43 White 4610 14516.03 117 417 Whitfield 19719 18838.85 329 974 Wilcox 644 7326.51 32 84 Wilkes 899 8977.43 27 111 Wilkinson 1113 12478.98 41 149 Worth 1776 8817.4 79 237

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,226,913 (13,538,262 reported molecular tests; 688,651 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,305,860 (9.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

91,489 (+197) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,090 (+83) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 17, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



