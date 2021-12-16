UPDATE (Thursday, December 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent
Cases December 16
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,303,549 (+1,908*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2811 15144.66 97 244
Atkinson 1197 14369.75 32 183
Bacon 1979 17353.56 52 165
Baker 243 7798.46 13 44
Baldwin 5320 11974.43 172 398
Banks 2500 12511.26 63 291
Barrow 13504 15632.71 195 889
Bartow 15883 14338.59 321 1062
Ben Hill 1875 11264.64 71 181
Berrien 1557 8077.4 51 96
Bibb 20543 13501.81 592 2412
Bleckley 1108 8630.63 40 64
Brantley 1909 9941.67 76 165
Brooks 1409 8959.11 54 135
Bryan 4696 11998.88 65 334
Bulloch 8023 10096.01 100 325
Burke 2326 10410.89 49 199
Butts 3453 13716.53 113 204
Calhoun 616 9751.46 21 91
Camden 6134 11375.27 80 225
Candler 1114 10279.6 50 88
Carroll 10314 8586.49 162 393
Catoosa 8740 12708.85 98 327
Charlton 1752 13221.64 43 111
Chatham 33783 11562.55 673 2699
Chattahoochee 5463 50823.33 16 42
Chattooga 3775 15242.67 91 262
Cherokee 32437 12166.14 459 2071
Clarke 17860 13761.86 179 817
Clay 235 8231.17 4 14
Clayton 36497 11972.59 736 2339
Clinch 1014 15234.38 34 86
Cobb 88402 11181.8 1328 4330
Coffee 6388 14841.32 194 914
Colquitt 5597 12330.09 135 354
Columbia 15005 9459.06 259 693
Cook 1682 9646.15 53 129
Coweta 13408 8820.99 352 909
Crawford 836 6836.77 40 111
Crisp 1868 8380.82 66 187
Dade 1900 11755.97 18 73
Dawson 4303 15924.65 75 354
Decatur 3508 13327.25 78 226
DeKalb 82995 10463.92 1258 6632
Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125
Dooly 1090 8134.33 38 104
Dougherty 9195 10227.46 391 1365
Douglas 18130 11935.01 253 1154
Early 1554 15316.38 53 105
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7126 11129.85 153 513
Elbert 2089 11026.66 71 192
Emanuel 2703 11926.4 73 174
Evans 1129 10564.24 36 109
Fannin 3315 12594.98 95 276
Fayette 10267 8734.6 222 664
Floyd 15950 15963.41 319 1232
Forsyth 28045 11106.62 282 1312
Franklin 3372 14454.11 69 225
Fulton 116170 10568.78 1703 7775
Gilmer 3600 11458.76 120 349
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12527 14558.32 306 680
Gordon 8926 15376.66 180 433
Grady 2442 9951.1 66 242
Greene 2253 12037.19 65 206
Gwinnett 116317 11977.31 1446 6538
Habersham 6634 14484.72 197 652
Hall 35245 17080.29 646 3245
Hancock 1026 12522.89 75 122
Haralson 2436 7929.17 47 98
Harris 3275 9434.78 86 256
Hart 2362 9047.38 50 169
Heard 1064 8601.46 26 73
Henry 30017 12514.07 490 1383
Houston 16315 10389.14 296 1098
Irwin 910 9646.98 22 95
Jackson 13275 17771.08 215 862
Jasper 1067 7514.61 32 110
Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122
Jefferson 1867 12192.25 69 189
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1030 10661.42 52 116
Jones 2651 9272.15 90 274
Lamar 2333 12058.72 84 196
Lanier 788 7612.79 12 36
Laurens 5937 12552.86 210 429
Lee 2691 8978.68 74 310
Liberty 6711 10840.98 98 338
Lincoln 708 8713.85 27 71
Long 1411 7085.11 21 84
Lowndes 11184 9487.78 234 564
Lumpkin 4630 13697.41 94 436
Macon 851 6552.2 40 107
Madison 4310 14282.4 71 278
Marion 676 8151.45 34 68
McDuffie 2311 10700.56 62 218
McIntosh 1402 9624.49 29 91
Meriwether 2262 10761.18 101 234
Miller 1003 17401.11 15 54
Mitchell 2197 9961.01 89 292
Monroe 2840 10242.72 119 263
Montgomery 1154 12510.84 41 64
Morgan 1949 10183.93 39 143
Murray 6484 16104.92 139 378
Muscogee 21473 11205.68 585 1838
Newton 11680 10395.71 324 1301
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31988 0 765 2300
Oconee 4609 11042.96 74 197
Oglethorpe 1760 11548.56 42 137
Paulding 17285 10017.85 254 624
Peach 2723 9947.03 96 299
Pickens 3711 11067.7 94 358
Pierce 2143 10964.44 88 250
Pike 1919 10174.97 51 139
Polk 6546 15054.51 143 545
Pulaski 906 8317.27 41 65
Putnam 2682 12254.97 83 244
Quitman 122 5318.22 3 16
Rabun 2223 13087.25 64 219
Randolph 617 9135.33 40 103
Richmond 27143 13421.18 598 1850
Rockdale 9389 9887.32 230 1479
Schley 348 6597.16 8 29
Screven 1363 9805.76 35 100
Seminole 1225 15049.14 23 98
Spalding 7029 10170.74 283 671
Stephens 4638 17616.23 112 358
Stewart 1415 23086.96 30 140
Sumter 2849 9690.81 130 379
Talbot 595 9662.23 28 61
Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13
Tattnall 2713 10676.48 73 159
Taylor 769 9663.23 34 97
Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90
Terrell 836 9873.63 56 157
Thomas 6091 13708.9 162 547
Tift 4908 12020.57 140 528
Toombs 4439 16451.1 155 270
Towns 1592 13229.18 68 186
Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63
Troup 8723 12388.16 271 653
Turner 818 10128.78 41 114
Twiggs 761 9411.33 49 137
Union 3254 12843.89 120 347
Unknown 2622 0 4 57
Upson 2763 10514.9 140 256
Walker 10026 14403.1 132 403
Walton 11444 11943.97 322 944
Ware 4578 12768.81 207 555
Warren 516 9904.03 20 59
Washington 2376 11703.28 79 135
Wayne 4401 14682.73 157 391
Webster 178 6980.39 6 23
Wheeler 617 7801.24 32 43
White 4606 14503.43 116 414
Whitfield 19696 18816.88 328 973
Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84
Wilkes 898 8967.45 27 111
Wilkinson 1112 12467.77 41 149
Worth 1776 8817.4 79 237
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 14,193,997 (13,506,075 reported molecular tests; 687,922 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,303,549 (9.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 91,292 (+148) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,007 (+0) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

