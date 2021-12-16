UPDATE (Thursday, December 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/16/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,303,549 (+1,908*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2811 15144.66 97 244 Atkinson 1197 14369.75 32 183 Bacon 1979 17353.56 52 165 Baker 243 7798.46 13 44 Baldwin 5320 11974.43 172 398 Banks 2500 12511.26 63 291 Barrow 13504 15632.71 195 889 Bartow 15883 14338.59 321 1062 Ben Hill 1875 11264.64 71 181 Berrien 1557 8077.4 51 96 Bibb 20543 13501.81 592 2412 Bleckley 1108 8630.63 40 64 Brantley 1909 9941.67 76 165 Brooks 1409 8959.11 54 135 Bryan 4696 11998.88 65 334 Bulloch 8023 10096.01 100 325 Burke 2326 10410.89 49 199 Butts 3453 13716.53 113 204 Calhoun 616 9751.46 21 91 Camden 6134 11375.27 80 225 Candler 1114 10279.6 50 88 Carroll 10314 8586.49 162 393 Catoosa 8740 12708.85 98 327 Charlton 1752 13221.64 43 111 Chatham 33783 11562.55 673 2699 Chattahoochee 5463 50823.33 16 42 Chattooga 3775 15242.67 91 262 Cherokee 32437 12166.14 459 2071 Clarke 17860 13761.86 179 817 Clay 235 8231.17 4 14 Clayton 36497 11972.59 736 2339 Clinch 1014 15234.38 34 86 Cobb 88402 11181.8 1328 4330 Coffee 6388 14841.32 194 914 Colquitt 5597 12330.09 135 354 Columbia 15005 9459.06 259 693 Cook 1682 9646.15 53 129 Coweta 13408 8820.99 352 909 Crawford 836 6836.77 40 111 Crisp 1868 8380.82 66 187 Dade 1900 11755.97 18 73 Dawson 4303 15924.65 75 354 Decatur 3508 13327.25 78 226 DeKalb 82995 10463.92 1258 6632 Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125 Dooly 1090 8134.33 38 104 Dougherty 9195 10227.46 391 1365 Douglas 18130 11935.01 253 1154 Early 1554 15316.38 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7126 11129.85 153 513 Elbert 2089 11026.66 71 192 Emanuel 2703 11926.4 73 174 Evans 1129 10564.24 36 109 Fannin 3315 12594.98 95 276 Fayette 10267 8734.6 222 664 Floyd 15950 15963.41 319 1232 Forsyth 28045 11106.62 282 1312 Franklin 3372 14454.11 69 225 Fulton 116170 10568.78 1703 7775 Gilmer 3600 11458.76 120 349 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12527 14558.32 306 680 Gordon 8926 15376.66 180 433 Grady 2442 9951.1 66 242 Greene 2253 12037.19 65 206 Gwinnett 116317 11977.31 1446 6538 Habersham 6634 14484.72 197 652 Hall 35245 17080.29 646 3245 Hancock 1026 12522.89 75 122 Haralson 2436 7929.17 47 98 Harris 3275 9434.78 86 256 Hart 2362 9047.38 50 169 Heard 1064 8601.46 26 73 Henry 30017 12514.07 490 1383 Houston 16315 10389.14 296 1098 Irwin 910 9646.98 22 95 Jackson 13275 17771.08 215 862 Jasper 1067 7514.61 32 110 Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122 Jefferson 1867 12192.25 69 189 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1030 10661.42 52 116 Jones 2651 9272.15 90 274 Lamar 2333 12058.72 84 196 Lanier 788 7612.79 12 36 Laurens 5937 12552.86 210 429 Lee 2691 8978.68 74 310 Liberty 6711 10840.98 98 338 Lincoln 708 8713.85 27 71 Long 1411 7085.11 21 84 Lowndes 11184 9487.78 234 564 Lumpkin 4630 13697.41 94 436 Macon 851 6552.2 40 107 Madison 4310 14282.4 71 278 Marion 676 8151.45 34 68 McDuffie 2311 10700.56 62 218 McIntosh 1402 9624.49 29 91 Meriwether 2262 10761.18 101 234 Miller 1003 17401.11 15 54 Mitchell 2197 9961.01 89 292 Monroe 2840 10242.72 119 263 Montgomery 1154 12510.84 41 64 Morgan 1949 10183.93 39 143 Murray 6484 16104.92 139 378 Muscogee 21473 11205.68 585 1838 Newton 11680 10395.71 324 1301 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31988 0 765 2300 Oconee 4609 11042.96 74 197 Oglethorpe 1760 11548.56 42 137 Paulding 17285 10017.85 254 624 Peach 2723 9947.03 96 299 Pickens 3711 11067.7 94 358 Pierce 2143 10964.44 88 250 Pike 1919 10174.97 51 139 Polk 6546 15054.51 143 545 Pulaski 906 8317.27 41 65 Putnam 2682 12254.97 83 244 Quitman 122 5318.22 3 16 Rabun 2223 13087.25 64 219 Randolph 617 9135.33 40 103 Richmond 27143 13421.18 598 1850 Rockdale 9389 9887.32 230 1479 Schley 348 6597.16 8 29 Screven 1363 9805.76 35 100 Seminole 1225 15049.14 23 98 Spalding 7029 10170.74 283 671 Stephens 4638 17616.23 112 358 Stewart 1415 23086.96 30 140 Sumter 2849 9690.81 130 379 Talbot 595 9662.23 28 61 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2713 10676.48 73 159 Taylor 769 9663.23 34 97 Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90 Terrell 836 9873.63 56 157 Thomas 6091 13708.9 162 547 Tift 4908 12020.57 140 528 Toombs 4439 16451.1 155 270 Towns 1592 13229.18 68 186 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8723 12388.16 271 653 Turner 818 10128.78 41 114 Twiggs 761 9411.33 49 137 Union 3254 12843.89 120 347 Unknown 2622 0 4 57 Upson 2763 10514.9 140 256 Walker 10026 14403.1 132 403 Walton 11444 11943.97 322 944 Ware 4578 12768.81 207 555 Warren 516 9904.03 20 59 Washington 2376 11703.28 79 135 Wayne 4401 14682.73 157 391 Webster 178 6980.39 6 23 Wheeler 617 7801.24 32 43 White 4606 14503.43 116 414 Whitfield 19696 18816.88 328 973 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84 Wilkes 898 8967.45 27 111 Wilkinson 1112 12467.77 41 149 Worth 1776 8817.4 79 237

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,193,997 (13,506,075 reported molecular tests; 687,922 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,303,549 (9.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

91,292 (+148) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,007 (+0) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



