UPDATE (Wednesday, December 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases December 15
Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 12/15/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,301,663 (+2,054*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2810 15139.27 97 244
Atkinson 1195 14345.74 32 182
Bacon 1976 17327.25 52 165
Baker 243 7798.46 13 44
Baldwin 5319 11972.18 172 398
Banks 2498 12501.25 63 291
Barrow 13488 15614.18 195 889
Bartow 15865 14322.34 321 1056
Ben Hill 1874 11258.64 71 181
Berrien 1557 8077.4 51 96
Bibb 20540 13499.84 592 2408
Bleckley 1108 8630.63 40 64
Brantley 1909 9941.67 76 165
Brooks 1410 8965.47 54 136
Bryan 4693 11991.21 65 333
Bulloch 8020 10092.24 100 325
Burke 2325 10406.41 49 199
Butts 3443 13676.81 113 204
Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90
Camden 6132 11371.56 80 225
Candler 1113 10270.37 50 88
Carroll 10306 8579.83 162 393
Catoosa 8726 12688.49 98 326
Charlton 1752 13221.64 43 111
Chatham 33751 11551.6 673 2698
Chattahoochee 5457 50767.51 16 42
Chattooga 3771 15226.52 91 259
Cherokee 32411 12156.39 459 2066
Clarke 17842 13747.99 179 814
Clay 235 8231.17 4 14
Clayton 36419 11947 736 2335
Clinch 1014 15234.38 34 86
Cobb 88239 11161.19 1327 4326
Coffee 6386 14836.67 194 914
Colquitt 5594 12323.49 135 354
Columbia 14989 9448.97 259 692
Cook 1682 9646.15 53 129
Coweta 13368 8794.68 352 907
Crawford 836 6836.77 40 111
Crisp 1868 8380.82 66 187
Dade 1895 11725.03 18 73
Dawson 4296 15898.75 75 354
Decatur 3500 13296.86 78 225
DeKalb 82804 10439.84 1259 6623
Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125
Dooly 1090 8134.33 38 104
Dougherty 9190 10221.9 391 1365
Douglas 18097 11913.29 253 1153
Early 1553 15306.52 53 105
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7122 11123.61 153 511
Elbert 2089 11026.66 71 192
Emanuel 2704 11930.82 73 174
Evans 1129 10564.24 36 109
Fannin 3314 12591.19 95 276
Fayette 10232 8704.83 222 663
Floyd 15925 15938.39 319 1225
Forsyth 28011 11093.16 282 1310
Franklin 3370 14445.54 69 224
Fulton 115819 10536.85 1703 7757
Gilmer 3598 11452.4 120 349
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12517 14546.7 306 680
Gordon 8921 15368.05 180 433
Grady 2446 9967.4 66 242
Greene 2251 12026.5 65 206
Gwinnett 116099 11954.86 1447 6532
Habersham 6626 14467.25 197 650
Hall 35222 17069.14 646 3242
Hancock 1026 12522.89 75 122
Haralson 2434 7922.66 47 96
Harris 3274 9431.9 86 256
Hart 2361 9043.55 50 169
Heard 1062 8585.29 26 73
Henry 29970 12494.48 490 1379
Houston 16310 10385.96 296 1098
Irwin 910 9646.98 22 95
Jackson 13258 17748.33 215 858
Jasper 1067 7514.61 32 109
Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122
Jefferson 1867 12192.25 69 189
Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95
Johnson 1029 10651.07 52 116
Jones 2651 9272.15 90 274
Lamar 2332 12053.55 84 196
Lanier 788 7612.79 12 36
Laurens 5931 12540.17 210 428
Lee 2688 8968.67 74 310
Liberty 6709 10837.75 98 337
Lincoln 708 8713.85 27 71
Long 1411 7085.11 21 84
Lowndes 11183 9486.93 234 564
Lumpkin 4621 13670.79 94 436
Macon 851 6552.2 40 106
Madison 4304 14262.52 71 277
Marion 676 8151.45 34 68
McDuffie 2310 10695.93 62 218
McIntosh 1402 9624.49 29 91
Meriwether 2257 10737.39 101 234
Miller 1003 17401.11 15 54
Mitchell 2198 9965.54 89 292
Monroe 2839 10239.12 119 263
Montgomery 1153 12500 41 64
Morgan 1950 10189.15 39 141
Murray 6483 16102.43 139 377
Muscogee 21457 11197.33 585 1835
Newton 11640 10360.11 324 1296
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31903 0 765 2288
Oconee 4607 11038.17 74 197
Oglethorpe 1758 11535.43 42 137
Paulding 17244 9994.09 254 621
Peach 2721 9939.73 96 299
Pickens 3710 11064.72 94 357
Pierce 2144 10969.56 88 249
Pike 1916 10159.07 51 137
Polk 6538 15036.11 143 545
Pulaski 906 8317.27 41 65
Putnam 2681 12250.4 83 244
Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16
Rabun 2222 13081.36 64 219
Randolph 616 9120.52 40 103
Richmond 27119 13409.32 598 1846
Rockdale 9371 9868.37 230 1477
Schley 348 6597.16 8 29
Screven 1363 9805.76 35 100
Seminole 1224 15036.86 23 98
Spalding 7023 10162.06 283 670
Stephens 4637 17612.43 112 358
Stewart 1415 23086.96 30 140
Sumter 2850 9694.21 130 379
Talbot 594 9645.99 28 61
Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13
Tattnall 2712 10672.54 73 159
Taylor 769 9663.23 34 97
Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90
Terrell 835 9861.82 56 157
Thomas 6089 13704.4 162 546
Tift 4907 12018.12 140 528
Toombs 4438 16447.39 155 270
Towns 1591 13220.87 68 185
Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63
Troup 8707 12365.44 271 653
Turner 817 10116.39 41 114
Twiggs 761 9411.33 49 137
Union 3247 12816.26 120 346
Unknown 2618 0 4 56
Upson 2764 10518.7 141 257
Walker 10008 14377.24 130 401
Walton 11437 11936.67 322 945
Ware 4575 12760.44 207 554
Warren 517 9923.22 20 59
Washington 2374 11693.43 79 135
Wayne 4401 14682.73 157 391
Webster 178 6980.39 6 23
Wheeler 617 7801.24 32 43
White 4603 14493.99 116 414
Whitfield 19680 18801.59 328 971
Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84
Wilkes 898 8967.45 27 111
Wilkinson 1112 12467.77 41 149
Worth 1776 8817.4 79 237
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 14,162,798 (13,475,641 reported molecular tests; 687,157 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,301,663 (9.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 91,144 (+161) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,007 (+17) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

