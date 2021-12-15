UPDATE (Wednesday, December 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/15/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,301,663 (+2,054*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2810 15139.27 97 244 Atkinson 1195 14345.74 32 182 Bacon 1976 17327.25 52 165 Baker 243 7798.46 13 44 Baldwin 5319 11972.18 172 398 Banks 2498 12501.25 63 291 Barrow 13488 15614.18 195 889 Bartow 15865 14322.34 321 1056 Ben Hill 1874 11258.64 71 181 Berrien 1557 8077.4 51 96 Bibb 20540 13499.84 592 2408 Bleckley 1108 8630.63 40 64 Brantley 1909 9941.67 76 165 Brooks 1410 8965.47 54 136 Bryan 4693 11991.21 65 333 Bulloch 8020 10092.24 100 325 Burke 2325 10406.41 49 199 Butts 3443 13676.81 113 204 Calhoun 615 9735.63 21 90 Camden 6132 11371.56 80 225 Candler 1113 10270.37 50 88 Carroll 10306 8579.83 162 393 Catoosa 8726 12688.49 98 326 Charlton 1752 13221.64 43 111 Chatham 33751 11551.6 673 2698 Chattahoochee 5457 50767.51 16 42 Chattooga 3771 15226.52 91 259 Cherokee 32411 12156.39 459 2066 Clarke 17842 13747.99 179 814 Clay 235 8231.17 4 14 Clayton 36419 11947 736 2335 Clinch 1014 15234.38 34 86 Cobb 88239 11161.19 1327 4326 Coffee 6386 14836.67 194 914 Colquitt 5594 12323.49 135 354 Columbia 14989 9448.97 259 692 Cook 1682 9646.15 53 129 Coweta 13368 8794.68 352 907 Crawford 836 6836.77 40 111 Crisp 1868 8380.82 66 187 Dade 1895 11725.03 18 73 Dawson 4296 15898.75 75 354 Decatur 3500 13296.86 78 225 DeKalb 82804 10439.84 1259 6623 Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125 Dooly 1090 8134.33 38 104 Dougherty 9190 10221.9 391 1365 Douglas 18097 11913.29 253 1153 Early 1553 15306.52 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7122 11123.61 153 511 Elbert 2089 11026.66 71 192 Emanuel 2704 11930.82 73 174 Evans 1129 10564.24 36 109 Fannin 3314 12591.19 95 276 Fayette 10232 8704.83 222 663 Floyd 15925 15938.39 319 1225 Forsyth 28011 11093.16 282 1310 Franklin 3370 14445.54 69 224 Fulton 115819 10536.85 1703 7757 Gilmer 3598 11452.4 120 349 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12517 14546.7 306 680 Gordon 8921 15368.05 180 433 Grady 2446 9967.4 66 242 Greene 2251 12026.5 65 206 Gwinnett 116099 11954.86 1447 6532 Habersham 6626 14467.25 197 650 Hall 35222 17069.14 646 3242 Hancock 1026 12522.89 75 122 Haralson 2434 7922.66 47 96 Harris 3274 9431.9 86 256 Hart 2361 9043.55 50 169 Heard 1062 8585.29 26 73 Henry 29970 12494.48 490 1379 Houston 16310 10385.96 296 1098 Irwin 910 9646.98 22 95 Jackson 13258 17748.33 215 858 Jasper 1067 7514.61 32 109 Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122 Jefferson 1867 12192.25 69 189 Jenkins 896 10447.76 43 95 Johnson 1029 10651.07 52 116 Jones 2651 9272.15 90 274 Lamar 2332 12053.55 84 196 Lanier 788 7612.79 12 36 Laurens 5931 12540.17 210 428 Lee 2688 8968.67 74 310 Liberty 6709 10837.75 98 337 Lincoln 708 8713.85 27 71 Long 1411 7085.11 21 84 Lowndes 11183 9486.93 234 564 Lumpkin 4621 13670.79 94 436 Macon 851 6552.2 40 106 Madison 4304 14262.52 71 277 Marion 676 8151.45 34 68 McDuffie 2310 10695.93 62 218 McIntosh 1402 9624.49 29 91 Meriwether 2257 10737.39 101 234 Miller 1003 17401.11 15 54 Mitchell 2198 9965.54 89 292 Monroe 2839 10239.12 119 263 Montgomery 1153 12500 41 64 Morgan 1950 10189.15 39 141 Murray 6483 16102.43 139 377 Muscogee 21457 11197.33 585 1835 Newton 11640 10360.11 324 1296 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31903 0 765 2288 Oconee 4607 11038.17 74 197 Oglethorpe 1758 11535.43 42 137 Paulding 17244 9994.09 254 621 Peach 2721 9939.73 96 299 Pickens 3710 11064.72 94 357 Pierce 2144 10969.56 88 249 Pike 1916 10159.07 51 137 Polk 6538 15036.11 143 545 Pulaski 906 8317.27 41 65 Putnam 2681 12250.4 83 244 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2222 13081.36 64 219 Randolph 616 9120.52 40 103 Richmond 27119 13409.32 598 1846 Rockdale 9371 9868.37 230 1477 Schley 348 6597.16 8 29 Screven 1363 9805.76 35 100 Seminole 1224 15036.86 23 98 Spalding 7023 10162.06 283 670 Stephens 4637 17612.43 112 358 Stewart 1415 23086.96 30 140 Sumter 2850 9694.21 130 379 Talbot 594 9645.99 28 61 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2712 10672.54 73 159 Taylor 769 9663.23 34 97 Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90 Terrell 835 9861.82 56 157 Thomas 6089 13704.4 162 546 Tift 4907 12018.12 140 528 Toombs 4438 16447.39 155 270 Towns 1591 13220.87 68 185 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8707 12365.44 271 653 Turner 817 10116.39 41 114 Twiggs 761 9411.33 49 137 Union 3247 12816.26 120 346 Unknown 2618 0 4 56 Upson 2764 10518.7 141 257 Walker 10008 14377.24 130 401 Walton 11437 11936.67 322 945 Ware 4575 12760.44 207 554 Warren 517 9923.22 20 59 Washington 2374 11693.43 79 135 Wayne 4401 14682.73 157 391 Webster 178 6980.39 6 23 Wheeler 617 7801.24 32 43 White 4603 14493.99 116 414 Whitfield 19680 18801.59 328 971 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84 Wilkes 898 8967.45 27 111 Wilkinson 1112 12467.77 41 149 Worth 1776 8817.4 79 237

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,162,798 (13,475,641 reported molecular tests; 687,157 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,301,663 (9.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

91,144 (+161) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



26,007 (+17) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



