UPDATE (Tuesday, December 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/14/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,299,629 (+1,138 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2810 15139.27 97 244 Atkinson 1194 14333.73 32 181 Bacon 1974 17309.72 52 164 Baker 244 7830.55 13 44 Baldwin 5315 11963.18 172 398 Banks 2497 12496.25 63 291 Barrow 13477 15601.45 195 887 Bartow 15844 14303.38 321 1056 Ben Hill 1874 11258.64 71 181 Berrien 1557 8077.4 51 96 Bibb 20531 13493.92 591 2405 Bleckley 1108 8630.63 40 64 Brantley 1908 9936.46 76 164 Brooks 1410 8965.47 54 136 Bryan 4691 11986.1 65 333 Bulloch 8017 10088.46 100 324 Burke 2325 10406.41 49 199 Butts 3438 13656.95 113 204 Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 90 Camden 6121 11351.16 80 225 Candler 1113 10270.37 49 87 Carroll 10291 8567.34 162 393 Catoosa 8715 12672.49 98 323 Charlton 1752 13221.64 43 111 Chatham 33733 11545.44 673 2699 Chattahoochee 5428 50497.72 16 42 Chattooga 3770 15222.48 91 258 Cherokee 32365 12139.14 459 2065 Clarke 17833 13741.05 179 813 Clay 235 8231.17 4 14 Clayton 36311 11911.57 735 2328 Clinch 1014 15234.38 34 86 Cobb 88008 11131.97 1326 4323 Coffee 6384 14832.02 194 913 Colquitt 5590 12314.67 135 354 Columbia 14983 9445.19 259 691 Cook 1683 9651.89 53 129 Coweta 13345 8779.55 352 905 Crawford 835 6828.59 40 110 Crisp 1868 8380.82 66 187 Dade 1891 11700.28 18 72 Dawson 4291 15880.24 75 354 Decatur 3498 13289.26 79 225 DeKalb 82555 10408.45 1257 6609 Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125 Dooly 1089 8126.87 38 104 Dougherty 9191 10223.01 391 1366 Douglas 18077 11900.12 253 1152 Early 1551 15286.81 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7117 11115.8 153 510 Elbert 2089 11026.66 71 192 Emanuel 2706 11939.64 73 174 Evans 1129 10564.24 36 109 Fannin 3312 12583.59 95 276 Fayette 10189 8668.24 222 658 Floyd 15907 15920.37 319 1225 Forsyth 27976 11079.3 280 1304 Franklin 3365 14424.11 69 224 Fulton 115426 10501.09 1702 7741 Gilmer 3594 11439.67 120 349 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12508 14536.24 306 679 Gordon 8911 15350.82 180 433 Grady 2449 9979.63 67 242 Greene 2248 12010.47 65 206 Gwinnett 115926 11937.04 1444 6523 Habersham 6621 14456.33 197 649 Hall 35182 17049.76 646 3235 Hancock 1023 12486.27 75 122 Haralson 2430 7909.64 47 96 Harris 3270 9420.37 86 255 Hart 2360 9039.72 50 169 Heard 1061 8577.2 26 73 Henry 29922 12474.46 490 1370 Houston 16304 10382.13 296 1097 Irwin 911 9657.59 22 95 Jackson 13237 17720.21 215 857 Jasper 1064 7493.49 32 109 Jeff Davis 1820 12014.79 45 122 Jefferson 1867 12192.25 69 189 Jenkins 897 10459.42 43 95 Johnson 1029 10651.07 52 116 Jones 2651 9272.15 90 274 Lamar 2331 12048.38 84 194 Lanier 788 7612.79 12 36 Laurens 5929 12535.94 209 427 Lee 2688 8968.67 74 309 Liberty 6703 10828.06 98 336 Lincoln 707 8701.54 27 71 Long 1411 7085.11 21 84 Lowndes 11175 9480.14 232 563 Lumpkin 4616 13656 94 435 Macon 850 6544.5 39 105 Madison 4298 14242.64 71 276 Marion 675 8139.39 34 68 McDuffie 2307 10682.04 62 218 McIntosh 1402 9624.49 29 91 Meriwether 2254 10723.12 101 232 Miller 1004 17418.46 15 54 Mitchell 2195 9951.94 89 292 Monroe 2836 10228.3 119 262 Montgomery 1153 12500 41 64 Morgan 1946 10168.25 39 141 Murray 6476 16085.05 139 376 Muscogee 21444 11190.55 585 1834 Newton 11613 10336.08 324 1294 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31828 0 764 2280 Oconee 4598 11016.6 74 196 Oglethorpe 1752 11496.06 42 134 Paulding 17202 9969.75 254 619 Peach 2721 9939.73 96 299 Pickens 3707 11055.77 94 354 Pierce 2143 10964.44 88 249 Pike 1914 10148.46 51 135 Polk 6531 15020.01 143 544 Pulaski 906 8317.27 41 65 Putnam 2676 12227.55 83 244 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2220 13069.59 64 219 Randolph 616 9120.52 40 103 Richmond 27112 13405.85 597 1844 Rockdale 9348 9844.14 229 1475 Schley 346 6559.24 8 29 Screven 1363 9805.76 35 100 Seminole 1223 15024.57 23 98 Spalding 7011 10144.7 283 669 Stephens 4634 17601.03 112 358 Stewart 1414 23070.65 29 140 Sumter 2848 9687.4 130 378 Talbot 594 9645.99 28 61 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2712 10672.54 73 159 Taylor 769 9663.23 34 97 Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90 Terrell 835 9861.82 56 157 Thomas 6088 13702.14 163 545 Tift 4905 12013.23 140 527 Toombs 4438 16447.39 155 270 Towns 1591 13220.87 68 184 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8697 12351.24 271 653 Turner 816 10104.01 41 114 Twiggs 761 9411.33 49 137 Union 3246 12812.31 120 345 Unknown 2618 0 4 55 Upson 2764 10518.7 141 256 Walker 9996 14360.01 129 398 Walton 11424 11923.1 322 942 Ware 4572 12752.07 207 553 Warren 517 9923.22 20 59 Washington 2374 11693.43 80 135 Wayne 4400 14679.39 157 391 Webster 178 6980.39 6 23 Wheeler 617 7801.24 32 43 White 4598 14478.24 116 414 Whitfield 19669 18791.08 328 968 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84 Wilkes 897 8957.46 27 111 Wilkinson 1112 12467.77 41 149 Worth 1779 8832.29 79 237

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,113,571 (13,427,323 reported molecular tests; 686,248 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,299,629 (9.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

90,983 (+142) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,990 (+17) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



