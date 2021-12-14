UPDATE (Tuesday, December 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cases December 14
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 12/14/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,299,629 (+1,138 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2810 15139.27 97 244
Atkinson 1194 14333.73 32 181
Bacon 1974 17309.72 52 164
Baker 244 7830.55 13 44
Baldwin 5315 11963.18 172 398
Banks 2497 12496.25 63 291
Barrow 13477 15601.45 195 887
Bartow 15844 14303.38 321 1056
Ben Hill 1874 11258.64 71 181
Berrien 1557 8077.4 51 96
Bibb 20531 13493.92 591 2405
Bleckley 1108 8630.63 40 64
Brantley 1908 9936.46 76 164
Brooks 1410 8965.47 54 136
Bryan 4691 11986.1 65 333
Bulloch 8017 10088.46 100 324
Burke 2325 10406.41 49 199
Butts 3438 13656.95 113 204
Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 90
Camden 6121 11351.16 80 225
Candler 1113 10270.37 49 87
Carroll 10291 8567.34 162 393
Catoosa 8715 12672.49 98 323
Charlton 1752 13221.64 43 111
Chatham 33733 11545.44 673 2699
Chattahoochee 5428 50497.72 16 42
Chattooga 3770 15222.48 91 258
Cherokee 32365 12139.14 459 2065
Clarke 17833 13741.05 179 813
Clay 235 8231.17 4 14
Clayton 36311 11911.57 735 2328
Clinch 1014 15234.38 34 86
Cobb 88008 11131.97 1326 4323
Coffee 6384 14832.02 194 913
Colquitt 5590 12314.67 135 354
Columbia 14983 9445.19 259 691
Cook 1683 9651.89 53 129
Coweta 13345 8779.55 352 905
Crawford 835 6828.59 40 110
Crisp 1868 8380.82 66 187
Dade 1891 11700.28 18 72
Dawson 4291 15880.24 75 354
Decatur 3498 13289.26 79 225
DeKalb 82555 10408.45 1257 6609
Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125
Dooly 1089 8126.87 38 104
Dougherty 9191 10223.01 391 1366
Douglas 18077 11900.12 253 1152
Early 1551 15286.81 53 105
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7117 11115.8 153 510
Elbert 2089 11026.66 71 192
Emanuel 2706 11939.64 73 174
Evans 1129 10564.24 36 109
Fannin 3312 12583.59 95 276
Fayette 10189 8668.24 222 658
Floyd 15907 15920.37 319 1225
Forsyth 27976 11079.3 280 1304
Franklin 3365 14424.11 69 224
Fulton 115426 10501.09 1702 7741
Gilmer 3594 11439.67 120 349
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12508 14536.24 306 679
Gordon 8911 15350.82 180 433
Grady 2449 9979.63 67 242
Greene 2248 12010.47 65 206
Gwinnett 115926 11937.04 1444 6523
Habersham 6621 14456.33 197 649
Hall 35182 17049.76 646 3235
Hancock 1023 12486.27 75 122
Haralson 2430 7909.64 47 96
Harris 3270 9420.37 86 255
Hart 2360 9039.72 50 169
Heard 1061 8577.2 26 73
Henry 29922 12474.46 490 1370
Houston 16304 10382.13 296 1097
Irwin 911 9657.59 22 95
Jackson 13237 17720.21 215 857
Jasper 1064 7493.49 32 109
Jeff Davis 1820 12014.79 45 122
Jefferson 1867 12192.25 69 189
Jenkins 897 10459.42 43 95
Johnson 1029 10651.07 52 116
Jones 2651 9272.15 90 274
Lamar 2331 12048.38 84 194
Lanier 788 7612.79 12 36
Laurens 5929 12535.94 209 427
Lee 2688 8968.67 74 309
Liberty 6703 10828.06 98 336
Lincoln 707 8701.54 27 71
Long 1411 7085.11 21 84
Lowndes 11175 9480.14 232 563
Lumpkin 4616 13656 94 435
Macon 850 6544.5 39 105
Madison 4298 14242.64 71 276
Marion 675 8139.39 34 68
McDuffie 2307 10682.04 62 218
McIntosh 1402 9624.49 29 91
Meriwether 2254 10723.12 101 232
Miller 1004 17418.46 15 54
Mitchell 2195 9951.94 89 292
Monroe 2836 10228.3 119 262
Montgomery 1153 12500 41 64
Morgan 1946 10168.25 39 141
Murray 6476 16085.05 139 376
Muscogee 21444 11190.55 585 1834
Newton 11613 10336.08 324 1294
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31828 0 764 2280
Oconee 4598 11016.6 74 196
Oglethorpe 1752 11496.06 42 134
Paulding 17202 9969.75 254 619
Peach 2721 9939.73 96 299
Pickens 3707 11055.77 94 354
Pierce 2143 10964.44 88 249
Pike 1914 10148.46 51 135
Polk 6531 15020.01 143 544
Pulaski 906 8317.27 41 65
Putnam 2676 12227.55 83 244
Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16
Rabun 2220 13069.59 64 219
Randolph 616 9120.52 40 103
Richmond 27112 13405.85 597 1844
Rockdale 9348 9844.14 229 1475
Schley 346 6559.24 8 29
Screven 1363 9805.76 35 100
Seminole 1223 15024.57 23 98
Spalding 7011 10144.7 283 669
Stephens 4634 17601.03 112 358
Stewart 1414 23070.65 29 140
Sumter 2848 9687.4 130 378
Talbot 594 9645.99 28 61
Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13
Tattnall 2712 10672.54 73 159
Taylor 769 9663.23 34 97
Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90
Terrell 835 9861.82 56 157
Thomas 6088 13702.14 163 545
Tift 4905 12013.23 140 527
Toombs 4438 16447.39 155 270
Towns 1591 13220.87 68 184
Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63
Troup 8697 12351.24 271 653
Turner 816 10104.01 41 114
Twiggs 761 9411.33 49 137
Union 3246 12812.31 120 345
Unknown 2618 0 4 55
Upson 2764 10518.7 141 256
Walker 9996 14360.01 129 398
Walton 11424 11923.1 322 942
Ware 4572 12752.07 207 553
Warren 517 9923.22 20 59
Washington 2374 11693.43 80 135
Wayne 4400 14679.39 157 391
Webster 178 6980.39 6 23
Wheeler 617 7801.24 32 43
White 4598 14478.24 116 414
Whitfield 19669 18791.08 328 968
Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84
Wilkes 897 8957.46 27 111
Wilkinson 1112 12467.77 41 149
Worth 1779 8832.29 79 237
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 14,113,571 (13,427,323 reported molecular tests; 686,248 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,299,629 (9.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 90,983 (+142) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,990 (+17) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

