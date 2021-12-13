UPDATE (Monday, December 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/13/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,298,505 (+2,707 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2810 15139.27 97 244 Atkinson 1194 14333.73 32 181 Bacon 1973 17300.95 52 163 Baker 244 7830.55 13 44 Baldwin 5313 11958.67 172 398 Banks 2495 12486.24 63 291 Barrow 13463 15585.24 195 887 Bartow 15825 14286.23 321 1053 Ben Hill 1874 11258.64 71 181 Berrien 1557 8077.4 51 96 Bibb 20519 13486.03 591 2399 Bleckley 1108 8630.63 40 64 Brantley 1907 9931.26 76 163 Brooks 1410 8965.47 54 136 Bryan 4691 11986.1 65 333 Bulloch 8010 10079.66 100 323 Burke 2324 10401.93 49 199 Butts 3437 13652.98 113 204 Calhoun 618 9783.12 21 90 Camden 6117 11343.74 80 225 Candler 1113 10270.37 49 87 Carroll 10282 8559.84 162 393 Catoosa 8702 12653.59 98 323 Charlton 1750 13206.55 43 110 Chatham 33712 11538.25 672 2700 Chattahoochee 5415 50376.78 16 42 Chattooga 3769 15218.44 91 258 Cherokee 32343 12130.88 459 2060 Clarke 17821 13731.81 179 813 Clay 235 8231.17 4 13 Clayton 36258 11894.19 735 2315 Clinch 1014 15234.38 34 86 Cobb 87927 11121.72 1321 4318 Coffee 6384 14832.02 194 912 Colquitt 5589 12312.47 135 353 Columbia 14978 9442.04 259 691 Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129 Coweta 13335 8772.97 351 904 Crawford 836 6836.77 40 110 Crisp 1868 8380.82 66 186 Dade 1884 11656.97 18 72 Dawson 4284 15854.34 75 354 Decatur 3496 13281.67 79 225 DeKalb 82458 10396.22 1257 6604 Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125 Dooly 1088 8119.4 38 104 Dougherty 9196 10228.57 391 1366 Douglas 18068 11894.2 252 1150 Early 1550 15276.96 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7116 11114.23 153 508 Elbert 2089 11026.66 71 192 Emanuel 2706 11939.64 73 174 Evans 1128 10554.88 36 109 Fannin 3311 12579.79 95 275 Fayette 10170 8652.08 222 657 Floyd 15893 15906.36 319 1225 Forsyth 27950 11069 280 1301 Franklin 3364 14419.82 69 224 Fulton 115293 10488.99 1702 7722 Gilmer 3594 11439.67 120 348 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12505 14532.76 305 678 Gordon 8908 15345.66 180 433 Grady 2448 9975.55 67 242 Greene 2247 12005.13 65 204 Gwinnett 115781 11922.11 1442 6517 Habersham 6614 14441.05 197 648 Hall 35144 17031.34 646 3225 Hancock 1022 12474.06 75 123 Haralson 2429 7906.39 47 96 Harris 3268 9414.61 86 253 Hart 2360 9039.72 50 168 Heard 1059 8561.03 26 71 Henry 29894 12462.79 490 1363 Houston 16299 10378.95 296 1096 Irwin 909 9636.38 22 95 Jackson 13231 17712.18 215 854 Jasper 1063 7486.44 32 108 Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122 Jefferson 1866 12185.72 69 189 Jenkins 897 10459.42 43 95 Johnson 1028 10640.72 52 116 Jones 2648 9261.66 90 273 Lamar 2330 12043.21 84 194 Lanier 787 7603.13 12 36 Laurens 5925 12527.49 209 427 Lee 2682 8948.65 74 308 Liberty 6700 10823.21 98 336 Lincoln 707 8701.54 27 71 Long 1411 7085.11 21 84 Lowndes 11170 9475.9 232 564 Lumpkin 4614 13650.08 94 435 Macon 850 6544.5 39 105 Madison 4296 14236.01 71 276 Marion 675 8139.39 34 68 McDuffie 2304 10668.15 62 218 McIntosh 1402 9624.49 29 91 Meriwether 2253 10718.36 100 232 Miller 1004 17418.46 15 54 Mitchell 2193 9942.87 89 291 Monroe 2836 10228.3 119 262 Montgomery 1152 12489.16 41 64 Morgan 1944 10157.8 39 141 Murray 6469 16067.66 139 374 Muscogee 21409 11172.28 585 1831 Newton 11615 10337.86 324 1291 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31804 0 763 2275 Oconee 4591 10999.83 74 196 Oglethorpe 1748 11469.82 42 132 Paulding 17181 9957.58 254 619 Peach 2721 9939.73 96 299 Pickens 3705 11049.81 94 354 Pierce 2141 10954.21 88 249 Pike 1914 10148.46 51 134 Polk 6520 14994.71 143 543 Pulaski 905 8308.09 41 64 Putnam 2670 12200.14 83 243 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2220 13069.59 64 218 Randolph 616 9120.52 40 103 Richmond 27091 13395.47 596 1842 Rockdale 9340 9835.72 228 1473 Schley 346 6559.24 8 28 Screven 1363 9805.76 35 101 Seminole 1223 15024.57 23 98 Spalding 7009 10141.8 283 669 Stephens 4631 17589.64 111 358 Stewart 1406 22940.12 29 140 Sumter 2847 9684 130 378 Talbot 594 9645.99 28 61 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2712 10672.54 73 159 Taylor 769 9663.23 34 97 Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90 Terrell 834 9850.01 56 157 Thomas 6085 13695.39 163 545 Tift 4903 12008.33 140 527 Toombs 4438 16447.39 155 269 Towns 1589 13204.25 68 184 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8687 12337.04 271 653 Turner 816 10104.01 41 114 Twiggs 761 9411.33 49 137 Union 3242 12796.53 120 344 Unknown 2644 0 4 53 Upson 2763 10514.9 141 256 Walker 9970 14322.65 128 396 Walton 11414 11912.66 322 941 Ware 4570 12746.49 207 554 Warren 517 9923.22 20 59 Washington 2373 11688.5 80 135 Wayne 4400 14679.39 157 391 Webster 178 6980.39 6 23 Wheeler 616 7788.6 32 43 White 4594 14465.65 116 414 Whitfield 19654 18776.75 328 968 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84 Wilkes 897 8957.46 27 111 Wilkinson 1112 12467.77 41 149 Worth 1780 8837.26 79 237

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,089,063 (13,402,922 reported molecular tests; 686,141 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,298,505 (9.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

90,841 (+230) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,973 (+33) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, December 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



