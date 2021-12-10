UPDATE (Friday, December 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 10, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 12/10/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,295,855 (+1,607*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 10, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2808 15128.5 97 244 Atkinson 1193 14321.73 32 181 Bacon 1970 17274.64 52 163 Baker 244 7830.55 13 44 Baldwin 5312 11956.42 172 397 Banks 2490 12461.22 63 291 Barrow 13431 15548.2 195 884 Bartow 15799 14262.76 321 1053 Ben Hill 1874 11258.64 71 181 Berrien 1556 8072.21 50 96 Bibb 20486 13464.34 591 2397 Bleckley 1107 8622.84 40 64 Brantley 1904 9915.63 76 163 Brooks 1409 8959.11 54 136 Bryan 4685 11970.77 65 330 Bulloch 8007 10075.88 100 321 Burke 2325 10406.41 49 198 Butts 3431 13629.14 113 202 Calhoun 617 9767.29 21 90 Camden 6110 11330.76 80 225 Candler 1113 10270.37 49 86 Carroll 10257 8539.03 161 393 Catoosa 8672 12609.97 98 323 Charlton 1750 13206.55 43 110 Chatham 33675 11525.59 671 2693 Chattahoochee 5414 50367.48 16 42 Chattooga 3765 15202.29 91 258 Cherokee 32269 12103.13 458 2052 Clarke 17785 13704.07 179 809 Clay 234 8196.15 4 13 Clayton 36181 11868.93 734 2301 Clinch 1012 15204.33 34 86 Cobb 87691 11091.87 1321 4310 Coffee 6377 14815.76 193 912 Colquitt 5578 12288.24 135 351 Columbia 14949 9423.76 259 685 Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129 Coweta 13264 8726.26 351 895 Crawford 836 6836.77 40 110 Crisp 1866 8371.84 66 186 Dade 1878 11619.85 18 72 Dawson 4275 15821.03 75 353 DeKalb 82290 10375.03 1255 6587 Decatur 3491 13262.67 79 224 Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125 Dooly 1088 8119.4 38 104 Dougherty 9187 10218.56 391 1365 Douglas 18017 11860.62 252 1148 Early 1549 15267.1 53 105 Echols 415 10456.03 5 15 Effingham 7107 11100.18 153 508 Elbert 2086 11010.82 71 191 Emanuel 2705 11935.23 73 174 Evans 1128 10554.88 36 108 Fannin 3298 12530.4 96 276 Fayette 10116 8606.14 222 652 Floyd 15865 15878.34 318 1225 Forsyth 27880 11041.28 280 1297 Franklin 3363 14415.53 69 223 Fulton 114940 10456.88 1699 7703 Gilmer 3590 11426.93 120 346 Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28 Glynn 12493 14518.81 305 678 Gordon 8894 15321.54 180 433 Grady 2443 9955.18 67 241 Greene 2242 11978.42 65 203 Gwinnett 115552 11898.53 1439 6504 Habersham 6600 14410.48 196 647 Hall 35057 16989.18 645 3222 Hancock 1017 12413.04 75 123 Haralson 2423 7886.86 47 96 Harris 3265 9405.97 86 254 Hart 2354 9016.74 50 168 Heard 1053 8512.53 26 71 Henry 29820 12431.94 488 1353 Houston 16288 10371.95 295 1095 Irwin 909 9636.38 22 94 Jackson 13191 17658.63 213 850 Jasper 1061 7472.36 32 109 Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122 Jefferson 1867 12192.25 69 189 Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95 Johnson 1026 10620.02 52 116 Jones 2648 9261.66 90 272 Lamar 2324 12012.2 84 193 Lanier 787 7603.13 12 36 Laurens 5910 12495.77 208 427 Lee 2670 8908.61 74 308 Liberty 6693 10811.9 98 334 Lincoln 705 8676.92 27 71 Long 1409 7075.07 20 84 Lowndes 11160 9467.42 232 564 Lumpkin 4597 13599.79 94 435 Macon 849 6536.8 39 105 Madison 4292 14222.75 71 276 Marion 675 8139.39 34 67 McDuffie 2295 10626.48 62 216 McIntosh 1401 9617.63 29 91 Meriwether 2246 10685.06 100 231 Miller 1004 17418.46 15 54 Mitchell 2194 9947.41 89 291 Monroe 2832 10213.87 119 262 Montgomery 1152 12489.16 40 64 Morgan 1941 10142.13 39 141 Murray 6456 16035.37 139 371 Muscogee 21379 11156.63 584 1826 Newton 11575 10302.26 324 1283 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31763 0 761 2264 Oconee 4581 10975.87 74 196 Oglethorpe 1746 11456.69 42 131 Paulding 17117 9920.48 254 617 Peach 2718 9928.77 96 299 Pickens 3698 11028.93 94 352 Pierce 2138 10938.86 88 249 Pike 1911 10132.56 50 134 Polk 6515 14983.21 143 544 Pulaski 904 8298.91 41 64 Putnam 2664 12172.72 83 243 Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16 Rabun 2216 13046.04 64 217 Randolph 616 9120.52 39 103 Richmond 27049 13374.7 595 1836 Rockdale 9299 9792.54 228 1471 Schley 346 6559.24 8 28 Screven 1366 9827.34 35 101 Seminole 1222 15012.29 23 97 Spalding 6995 10121.55 283 669 Stephens 4626 17570.65 111 357 Stewart 1405 22923.8 29 140 Sumter 2840 9660.19 129 377 Talbot 593 9629.75 28 61 Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13 Tattnall 2711 10668.61 73 158 Taylor 769 9663.23 34 97 Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90 Terrell 831 9814.57 56 156 Thomas 6083 13690.89 163 545 Tift 4900 12000.98 140 527 Toombs 4433 16428.86 155 269 Towns 1587 13187.64 68 184 Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63 Troup 8670 12312.89 271 651 Turner 816 10104.01 41 114 Twiggs 760 9398.96 49 136 Union 3224 12725.48 120 343 Unknown 2674 0 5 59 Upson 2763 10514.9 141 256 Walker 9948 14291.05 128 387 Walton 11384 11881.35 321 935 Ware 4570 12746.49 207 554 Warren 517 9923.22 20 59 Washington 2370 11673.73 80 135 Wayne 4400 14679.39 157 391 Webster 177 6941.18 6 23 Wheeler 616 7788.6 32 43 White 4582 14427.86 116 415 Whitfield 19618 18742.36 326 964 Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84 Wilkes 895 8937.49 27 111 Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 149 Worth 1778 8827.33 79 236

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 14,012,471 (13,327,862 reported molecular tests; 684,609 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,295,855 (9.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

90,611 (+126) across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



25,940 (+23) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 10, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



