UPDATE (Friday, December 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent
Cases December 10
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 10, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER:

UPDATED 12/10/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,295,855 (+1,607*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 10, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2808 15128.5 97 244
Atkinson 1193 14321.73 32 181
Bacon 1970 17274.64 52 163
Baker 244 7830.55 13 44
Baldwin 5312 11956.42 172 397
Banks 2490 12461.22 63 291
Barrow 13431 15548.2 195 884
Bartow 15799 14262.76 321 1053
Ben Hill 1874 11258.64 71 181
Berrien 1556 8072.21 50 96
Bibb 20486 13464.34 591 2397
Bleckley 1107 8622.84 40 64
Brantley 1904 9915.63 76 163
Brooks 1409 8959.11 54 136
Bryan 4685 11970.77 65 330
Bulloch 8007 10075.88 100 321
Burke 2325 10406.41 49 198
Butts 3431 13629.14 113 202
Calhoun 617 9767.29 21 90
Camden 6110 11330.76 80 225
Candler 1113 10270.37 49 86
Carroll 10257 8539.03 161 393
Catoosa 8672 12609.97 98 323
Charlton 1750 13206.55 43 110
Chatham 33675 11525.59 671 2693
Chattahoochee 5414 50367.48 16 42
Chattooga 3765 15202.29 91 258
Cherokee 32269 12103.13 458 2052
Clarke 17785 13704.07 179 809
Clay 234 8196.15 4 13
Clayton 36181 11868.93 734 2301
Clinch 1012 15204.33 34 86
Cobb 87691 11091.87 1321 4310
Coffee 6377 14815.76 193 912
Colquitt 5578 12288.24 135 351
Columbia 14949 9423.76 259 685
Cook 1681 9640.42 53 129
Coweta 13264 8726.26 351 895
Crawford 836 6836.77 40 110
Crisp 1866 8371.84 66 186
Dade 1878 11619.85 18 72
Dawson 4275 15821.03 75 353
DeKalb 82290 10375.03 1255 6587
Decatur 3491 13262.67 79 224
Dodge 1536 7534.95 63 125
Dooly 1088 8119.4 38 104
Dougherty 9187 10218.56 391 1365
Douglas 18017 11860.62 252 1148
Early 1549 15267.1 53 105
Echols 415 10456.03 5 15
Effingham 7107 11100.18 153 508
Elbert 2086 11010.82 71 191
Emanuel 2705 11935.23 73 174
Evans 1128 10554.88 36 108
Fannin 3298 12530.4 96 276
Fayette 10116 8606.14 222 652
Floyd 15865 15878.34 318 1225
Forsyth 27880 11041.28 280 1297
Franklin 3363 14415.53 69 223
Fulton 114940 10456.88 1699 7703
Gilmer 3590 11426.93 120 346
Glascock 187 6181.82 7 28
Glynn 12493 14518.81 305 678
Gordon 8894 15321.54 180 433
Grady 2443 9955.18 67 241
Greene 2242 11978.42 65 203
Gwinnett 115552 11898.53 1439 6504
Habersham 6600 14410.48 196 647
Hall 35057 16989.18 645 3222
Hancock 1017 12413.04 75 123
Haralson 2423 7886.86 47 96
Harris 3265 9405.97 86 254
Hart 2354 9016.74 50 168
Heard 1053 8512.53 26 71
Henry 29820 12431.94 488 1353
Houston 16288 10371.95 295 1095
Irwin 909 9636.38 22 94
Jackson 13191 17658.63 213 850
Jasper 1061 7472.36 32 109
Jeff Davis 1819 12008.19 45 122
Jefferson 1867 12192.25 69 189
Jenkins 898 10471.08 43 95
Johnson 1026 10620.02 52 116
Jones 2648 9261.66 90 272
Lamar 2324 12012.2 84 193
Lanier 787 7603.13 12 36
Laurens 5910 12495.77 208 427
Lee 2670 8908.61 74 308
Liberty 6693 10811.9 98 334
Lincoln 705 8676.92 27 71
Long 1409 7075.07 20 84
Lowndes 11160 9467.42 232 564
Lumpkin 4597 13599.79 94 435
Macon 849 6536.8 39 105
Madison 4292 14222.75 71 276
Marion 675 8139.39 34 67
McDuffie 2295 10626.48 62 216
McIntosh 1401 9617.63 29 91
Meriwether 2246 10685.06 100 231
Miller 1004 17418.46 15 54
Mitchell 2194 9947.41 89 291
Monroe 2832 10213.87 119 262
Montgomery 1152 12489.16 40 64
Morgan 1941 10142.13 39 141
Murray 6456 16035.37 139 371
Muscogee 21379 11156.63 584 1826
Newton 11575 10302.26 324 1283
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 31763 0 761 2264
Oconee 4581 10975.87 74 196
Oglethorpe 1746 11456.69 42 131
Paulding 17117 9920.48 254 617
Peach 2718 9928.77 96 299
Pickens 3698 11028.93 94 352
Pierce 2138 10938.86 88 249
Pike 1911 10132.56 50 134
Polk 6515 14983.21 143 544
Pulaski 904 8298.91 41 64
Putnam 2664 12172.72 83 243
Quitman 123 5361.81 3 16
Rabun 2216 13046.04 64 217
Randolph 616 9120.52 39 103
Richmond 27049 13374.7 595 1836
Rockdale 9299 9792.54 228 1471
Schley 346 6559.24 8 28
Screven 1366 9827.34 35 101
Seminole 1222 15012.29 23 97
Spalding 6995 10121.55 283 669
Stephens 4626 17570.65 111 357
Stewart 1405 22923.8 29 140
Sumter 2840 9660.19 129 377
Talbot 593 9629.75 28 61
Taliaferro 130 7965.69 3 13
Tattnall 2711 10668.61 73 158
Taylor 769 9663.23 34 97
Telfair 969 6194.07 56 90
Terrell 831 9814.57 56 156
Thomas 6083 13690.89 163 545
Tift 4900 12000.98 140 527
Toombs 4433 16428.86 155 269
Towns 1587 13187.64 68 184
Treutlen 892 13061.94 45 63
Troup 8670 12312.89 271 651
Turner 816 10104.01 41 114
Twiggs 760 9398.96 49 136
Union 3224 12725.48 120 343
Unknown 2674 0 5 59
Upson 2763 10514.9 141 256
Walker 9948 14291.05 128 387
Walton 11384 11881.35 321 935
Ware 4570 12746.49 207 554
Warren 517 9923.22 20 59
Washington 2370 11673.73 80 135
Wayne 4400 14679.39 157 391
Webster 177 6941.18 6 23
Wheeler 616 7788.6 32 43
White 4582 14427.86 116 415
Whitfield 19618 18742.36 326 964
Wilcox 643 7315.13 32 84
Wilkes 895 8937.49 27 111
Wilkinson 1110 12445.34 41 149
Worth 1778 8827.33 79 236
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 14,012,471 (13,327,862 reported molecular tests; 684,609 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,295,855 (9.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 90,611 (+126) across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 25,940 (+23) across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report  generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, December 10, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

