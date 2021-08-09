UPDATE (Monday, August 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 9, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/9/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 963,802 (+10,006 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 9, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2098 11303.27 67 196 Atkinson 879 10552.22 20 132 Bacon 1420 12451.77 29 101 Baker 195 6258.02 11 40 Baldwin 4061 9140.63 119 336 Banks 1770 8857.97 39 217 Barrow 9609 11123.72 142 662 Bartow 11865 10711.29 224 866 Ben Hill 1557 9354.16 62 166 Berrien 1173 6085.29 37 79 Bibb 14945 9822.54 424 1888 Bleckley 873 6800.12 32 52 Brantley 1151 5994.17 37 97 Brooks 1083 6886.25 38 94 Bryan 3098 7915.78 39 205 Bulloch 5678 7145.1 63 239 Burke 1910 8548.92 40 168 Butts 2538 10081.83 84 148 Calhoun 475 7519.39 16 78 Camden 4213 7812.85 38 167 Candler 844 7788.13 38 66 Carroll 7906 6581.81 135 356 Catoosa 6209 9028.51 70 273 Charlton 1444 10897.29 29 78 Chatham 23357 7994.15 452 1822 Chattahoochee 4238 39426.92 13 35 Chattooga 2342 9456.51 67 192 Cherokee 24000 9001.68 322 1468 Clarke 13636 10507.09 143 520 Clay 198 6935.2 3 10 Clayton 26472 8683.96 503 1529 Clinch 811 12184.5 25 70 Cobb 65962 8343.41 1040 3704 Coffee 4794 11137.96 148 694 Colquitt 4154 9151.19 90 285 Columbia 11821 7451.89 169 524 Cook 1265 7254.69 39 109 Coweta 9391 6178.25 227 424 Crawford 582 4759.57 19 78 Crisp 1528 6855.4 59 171 Dade 1310 8105.43 13 62 Dawson 2895 10713.89 48 257 Decatur 2369 9000.08 62 162 DeKalb 63045 7948.65 1004 5148 Dodge 1141 5597.25 56 111 Dooly 845 6305.97 31 95 Dougherty 6159 6850.56 290 1101 Douglas 13193 8684.98 192 975 Early 1176 11590.77 42 81 Echols 369 9297.05 4 13 Effingham 4407 6883.14 74 292 Elbert 1587 8376.88 60 135 Emanuel 1915 8449.52 55 130 Evans 905 8468.23 20 85 Fannin 2351 8932.37 66 201 Fayette 7232 6152.59 163 333 Floyd 10462 10470.8 202 904 Forsyth 19313 7648.5 199 1049 Franklin 2545 10909.17 47 175 Fulton 90069 8194.19 1386 5669 Gilmer 2663 8476.3 80 237 Glascock 153 5057.85 7 24 Glynn 7777 9038.08 163 503 Gordon 6809 11729.75 107 346 Grady 1791 7298.29 51 198 Greene 1624 8676.6 56 145 Gwinnett 91541 9426.09 1141 5412 Habersham 4873 10639.74 157 512 Hall 26628 12904.35 479 2570 Hancock 869 10606.62 66 112 Haralson 1823 5933.86 36 80 Harris 2447 7049.44 64 179 Hart 1833 7021.11 39 134 Heard 712 5755.86 18 51 Henry 21406 8924.15 319 688 Houston 11107 7072.77 209 868 Irwin 795 8427.86 19 86 Jackson 9221 12344.04 140 561 Jasper 738 5197.55 20 64 Jeff Davis 1420 9374.17 37 103 Jefferson 1637 10690.26 61 170 Jenkins 780 9095.15 39 87 Johnson 822 8508.44 43 100 Jones 1742 6092.83 55 182 Lamar 1531 7913.37 48 138 Lanier 557 5381.12 10 29 Laurens 4143 8759.73 149 375 Lee 1807 6029.16 51 208 Liberty 4211 6802.47 64 254 Lincoln 556 6843.08 25 57 Long 847 4253.08 12 54 Lowndes 8733 7408.51 151 420 Lumpkin 3046 9011.3 71 317 Macon 664 5112.41 32 93 Madison 2948 9769.03 46 163 Marion 466 5619.2 23 43 McDuffie 1815 8403.94 45 173 McIntosh 769 5279.06 14 61 Meriwether 1682 8001.9 81 172 Miller 731 12682.17 9 44 Mitchell 1721 7802.87 77 241 Monroe 2069 7462.04 93 212 Montgomery 833 9030.79 21 49 Morgan 1315 6871.15 24 99 Murray 4527 11244.13 84 280 Muscogee 16026 8363.17 442 1336 Newton 8264 7355.32 242 704 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 25327 0 506 1374 Oconee 3278 7853.94 67 138 Oglethorpe 1266 8307.09 31 82 Paulding 11784 6829.64 176 477 Peach 2035 7433.79 63 239 Pickens 2720 8112.14 63 242 Pierce 1462 7480.17 51 160 Pike 1224 6489.93 29 90 Polk 4146 9534.98 87 391 Pulaski 636 5838.61 32 57 Putnam 2026 9257.48 60 182 Quitman 85 3705.32 2 12 Rabun 1661 9778.64 43 161 Randolph 514 7610.31 33 89 Richmond 21354 10558.74 444 1457 Rockdale 6788 7148.27 161 940 Schley 243 4606.64 5 22 Screven 926 6661.87 21 74 Seminole 822 10098.28 18 77 Spalding 4619 6683.55 172 522 Stephens 3133 11899.88 80 265 Stewart 1059 17278.51 26 132 Sumter 1990 6768.94 97 284 Talbot 435 7063.98 19 45 Taliaferro 109 6678.92 3 10 Tattnall 2097 8252.33 51 130 Taylor 538 6760.49 23 76 Telfair 782 4998.72 48 78 Terrell 623 7357.98 48 120 Thomas 4211 9477.62 119 398 Tift 3763 9216.26 104 434 Toombs 3371 12493.05 105 221 Towns 1208 10038.23 48 153 Treutlen 718 10513.98 32 56 Troup 6676 9481.07 204 570 Turner 648 8023.77 36 94 Twiggs 557 6888.45 40 110 Union 2229 8798.11 81 242 Unknown 2497 0 5 50 Upson 1942 7390.49 112 196 Walker 7095 10192.5 82 301 Walton 8606 8981.99 243 541 Ware 3428 9561.26 160 392 Warren 413 7927.06 17 54 Washington 1753 8634.62 61 118 Wayne 3025 10092.08 82 301 Webster 117 4588.24 4 17 Wheeler 507 6410.42 22 39 White 3210 10107.69 75 312 Whitfield 15551 14856.89 236 809 Wilcox 498 5665.53 31 76 Wilkes 713 7120.03 23 79 Wilkinson 797 8935.98 27 126 Worth 1282 6364.81 62 190

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,267,565 (9,699,058 reported molecular tests; 568,507 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 963,802 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

68,056 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,856 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 9, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



