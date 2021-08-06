UPDATE (Friday, August 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/6/21
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 953,870 (+4,195*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.
*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.
|County*
|Cumulative reported cases
|Cases per 100K
|Confirmed Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|2077
|11190.13
|67
|196
|Atkinson
|868
|10420.17
|20
|131
|Bacon
|1406
|12329.01
|29
|100
|Baker
|191
|6129.65
|11
|40
|Baldwin
|4005
|9014.59
|119
|336
|Banks
|1751
|8762.89
|39
|216
|Barrow
|9492
|10988.27
|142
|658
|Bartow
|11780
|10634.55
|224
|865
|Ben Hill
|1550
|9312.11
|61
|164
|Berrien
|1161
|6023.03
|36
|79
|Bibb
|14596
|9593.16
|424
|1884
|Bleckley
|865
|6737.81
|32
|51
|Brantley
|1120
|5832.73
|37
|97
|Brooks
|1069
|6797.23
|38
|94
|Bryan
|3068
|7839.13
|39
|205
|Bulloch
|5600
|7046.95
|63
|239
|Burke
|1897
|8490.73
|40
|168
|Butts
|2511
|9974.58
|83
|148
|Calhoun
|476
|7535.22
|16
|78
|Camden
|4112
|7625.55
|38
|167
|Candler
|838
|7732.77
|38
|66
|Carroll
|7837
|6524.36
|134
|356
|Catoosa
|6159
|8955.81
|70
|271
|Charlton
|1432
|10806.73
|29
|78
|Chatham
|22944
|7852.8
|452
|1819
|Chattahoochee
|4234
|39389.71
|13
|35
|Chattooga
|2327
|9395.95
|67
|192
|Cherokee
|23782
|8919.91
|322
|1462
|Clarke
|13519
|10416.94
|143
|520
|Clay
|194
|6795.1
|3
|10
|Clayton
|26213
|8598.99
|502
|1524
|Clinch
|803
|12064.3
|25
|68
|Cobb
|65380
|8269.79
|1040
|3698
|Coffee
|4738
|11007.85
|148
|692
|Colquitt
|4116
|9067.48
|90
|284
|Columbia
|11750
|7407.13
|169
|522
|Cook
|1249
|7162.93
|39
|109
|Coweta
|9297
|6116.41
|227
|424
|Crawford
|566
|4628.72
|19
|78
|Crisp
|1514
|6792.59
|59
|171
|Dade
|1297
|8025
|13
|62
|Dawson
|2873
|10632.47
|48
|257
|Decatur
|2339
|8886.1
|62
|161
|DeKalb
|62452
|7873.88
|1002
|5133
|Dodge
|1129
|5538.39
|56
|111
|Dooly
|837
|6246.27
|30
|95
|Dougherty
|6052
|6731.55
|289
|1098
|Douglas
|13057
|8595.45
|191
|971
|Early
|1134
|11176.82
|42
|81
|Echols
|368
|9271.86
|4
|13
|Effingham
|4314
|6737.89
|74
|288
|Elbert
|1582
|8350.49
|60
|135
|Emanuel
|1899
|8378.93
|55
|129
|Evans
|899
|8412.09
|20
|83
|Fannin
|2331
|8856.38
|66
|200
|Fayette
|7161
|6092.19
|163
|330
|Floyd
|10361
|10369.71
|199
|901
|Forsyth
|19179
|7595.43
|198
|1045
|Franklin
|2512
|10767.71
|47
|175
|Fulton
|89128
|8108.58
|1385
|5658
|Gilmer
|2640
|8403.09
|80
|237
|Glascock
|154
|5090.91
|7
|25
|Glynn
|7577
|8805.65
|163
|501
|Gordon
|6753
|11633.28
|107
|343
|Grady
|1776
|7237.16
|51
|198
|Greene
|1596
|8527.01
|56
|143
|Gwinnett
|91012
|9371.62
|1141
|5397
|Habersham
|4844
|10576.42
|157
|511
|Hall
|26472
|12828.75
|478
|2561
|Hancock
|868
|10594.41
|66
|112
|Haralson
|1815
|5907.82
|36
|80
|Harris
|2423
|6980.29
|64
|178
|Hart
|1823
|6982.8
|39
|134
|Heard
|701
|5666.94
|18
|51
|Henry
|21162
|8822.43
|317
|686
|Houston
|10933
|6961.96
|209
|863
|Irwin
|796
|8438.46
|19
|86
|Jackson
|9096
|12176.71
|140
|560
|Jasper
|727
|5120.08
|20
|64
|Jeff Davis
|1411
|9314.76
|37
|100
|Jefferson
|1629
|10638.02
|61
|170
|Jenkins
|772
|9001.87
|39
|87
|Johnson
|821
|8498.09
|43
|100
|Jones
|1708
|5973.91
|55
|180
|Lamar
|1501
|7758.31
|48
|138
|Lanier
|554
|5352.14
|10
|29
|Laurens
|4060
|8584.24
|149
|374
|Lee
|1774
|5919.06
|51
|205
|Liberty
|4120
|6655.47
|64
|253
|Lincoln
|549
|6756.92
|25
|56
|Long
|828
|4157.67
|12
|54
|Lowndes
|8580
|7278.71
|151
|420
|Lumpkin
|3024
|8946.22
|71
|317
|Macon
|659
|5073.91
|32
|92
|Madison
|2922
|9682.87
|46
|163
|Marion
|461
|5558.91
|23
|43
|McDuffie
|1806
|8362.27
|45
|173
|McIntosh
|751
|5155.49
|14
|61
|Meriwether
|1661
|7902
|81
|172
|Miller
|711
|12335.18
|9
|44
|Mitchell
|1690
|7662.31
|77
|240
|Monroe
|2042
|7364.66
|93
|212
|Montgomery
|824
|8933.22
|21
|49
|Morgan
|1295
|6766.64
|24
|98
|Murray
|4465
|11090.14
|84
|280
|Muscogee
|15815
|8253.06
|441
|1324
|Newton
|8161
|7263.65
|242
|703
|Non-GA Resident/Unknown State
|25041
|0
|506
|1368
|Oconee
|3246
|7777.27
|67
|138
|Oglethorpe
|1259
|8261.15
|31
|81
|Paulding
|11686
|6772.84
|175
|475
|Peach
|2008
|7335.16
|62
|237
|Pickens
|2698
|8046.53
|63
|240
|Pierce
|1444
|7388.08
|51
|160
|Pike
|1213
|6431.6
|29
|89
|Polk
|4107
|9445.29
|87
|391
|Pulaski
|633
|5811.07
|32
|57
|Putnam
|2002
|9147.82
|60
|181
|Quitman
|84
|3661.73
|2
|12
|Rabun
|1649
|9707.99
|43
|161
|Randolph
|503
|7447.44
|33
|88
|Richmond
|21238
|10501.38
|443
|1450
|Rockdale
|6724
|7080.88
|161
|939
|Schley
|240
|4549.76
|5
|22
|Screven
|913
|6568.35
|21
|74
|Seminole
|806
|9901.72
|18
|77
|Spalding
|4559
|6596.73
|171
|522
|Stephens
|3109
|11808.72
|80
|265
|Stewart
|1056
|17229.56
|26
|131
|Sumter
|1956
|6653.29
|97
|283
|Talbot
|431
|6999.03
|19
|44
|Taliaferro
|106
|6495.1
|3
|10
|Tattnall
|2073
|8157.88
|51
|130
|Taylor
|532
|6685.1
|23
|76
|Telfair
|774
|4947.58
|47
|78
|Terrell
|610
|7204.44
|48
|120
|Thomas
|4135
|9306.57
|119
|397
|Tift
|3721
|9113.4
|104
|434
|Toombs
|3310
|12266.98
|105
|221
|Towns
|1205
|10013.3
|48
|153
|Treutlen
|702
|10279.69
|32
|56
|Troup
|6566
|9324.85
|204
|568
|Turner
|646
|7999.01
|36
|94
|Twiggs
|545
|6740.04
|40
|110
|Union
|2215
|8742.85
|82
|242
|Unknown
|2491
|0
|4
|48
|Upson
|1918
|7299.16
|112
|195
|Walker
|7048
|10124.98
|83
|299
|Walton
|8529
|8901.62
|242
|540
|Ware
|3371
|9402.28
|159
|389
|Warren
|412
|7907.87
|17
|54
|Washington
|1727
|8506.55
|61
|118
|Wayne
|2991
|9978.65
|82
|298
|Webster
|114
|4470.59
|4
|17
|Wheeler
|504
|6372.49
|22
|39
|White
|3179
|10010.08
|75
|313
|Whitfield
|15437
|14747.97
|235
|808
|Wilcox
|493
|5608.65
|30
|76
|Wilkes
|709
|7080.09
|23
|79
|Wilkinson
|783
|8779.01
|27
|126
|Worth
|1266
|6285.37
|62
|187
Interactive maps and charts:
Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.
Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.
Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.
Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 10,193,691 (9,628,632 reported molecular tests; 565,059 reported antibody tests)
- Positive molecular tests: 953,870 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count
Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 67,848 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 18,829 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.