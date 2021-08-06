UPDATE (Friday, August 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/6/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 953,870 (+4,195*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2077 11190.13 67 196 Atkinson 868 10420.17 20 131 Bacon 1406 12329.01 29 100 Baker 191 6129.65 11 40 Baldwin 4005 9014.59 119 336 Banks 1751 8762.89 39 216 Barrow 9492 10988.27 142 658 Bartow 11780 10634.55 224 865 Ben Hill 1550 9312.11 61 164 Berrien 1161 6023.03 36 79 Bibb 14596 9593.16 424 1884 Bleckley 865 6737.81 32 51 Brantley 1120 5832.73 37 97 Brooks 1069 6797.23 38 94 Bryan 3068 7839.13 39 205 Bulloch 5600 7046.95 63 239 Burke 1897 8490.73 40 168 Butts 2511 9974.58 83 148 Calhoun 476 7535.22 16 78 Camden 4112 7625.55 38 167 Candler 838 7732.77 38 66 Carroll 7837 6524.36 134 356 Catoosa 6159 8955.81 70 271 Charlton 1432 10806.73 29 78 Chatham 22944 7852.8 452 1819 Chattahoochee 4234 39389.71 13 35 Chattooga 2327 9395.95 67 192 Cherokee 23782 8919.91 322 1462 Clarke 13519 10416.94 143 520 Clay 194 6795.1 3 10 Clayton 26213 8598.99 502 1524 Clinch 803 12064.3 25 68 Cobb 65380 8269.79 1040 3698 Coffee 4738 11007.85 148 692 Colquitt 4116 9067.48 90 284 Columbia 11750 7407.13 169 522 Cook 1249 7162.93 39 109 Coweta 9297 6116.41 227 424 Crawford 566 4628.72 19 78 Crisp 1514 6792.59 59 171 Dade 1297 8025 13 62 Dawson 2873 10632.47 48 257 Decatur 2339 8886.1 62 161 DeKalb 62452 7873.88 1002 5133 Dodge 1129 5538.39 56 111 Dooly 837 6246.27 30 95 Dougherty 6052 6731.55 289 1098 Douglas 13057 8595.45 191 971 Early 1134 11176.82 42 81 Echols 368 9271.86 4 13 Effingham 4314 6737.89 74 288 Elbert 1582 8350.49 60 135 Emanuel 1899 8378.93 55 129 Evans 899 8412.09 20 83 Fannin 2331 8856.38 66 200 Fayette 7161 6092.19 163 330 Floyd 10361 10369.71 199 901 Forsyth 19179 7595.43 198 1045 Franklin 2512 10767.71 47 175 Fulton 89128 8108.58 1385 5658 Gilmer 2640 8403.09 80 237 Glascock 154 5090.91 7 25 Glynn 7577 8805.65 163 501 Gordon 6753 11633.28 107 343 Grady 1776 7237.16 51 198 Greene 1596 8527.01 56 143 Gwinnett 91012 9371.62 1141 5397 Habersham 4844 10576.42 157 511 Hall 26472 12828.75 478 2561 Hancock 868 10594.41 66 112 Haralson 1815 5907.82 36 80 Harris 2423 6980.29 64 178 Hart 1823 6982.8 39 134 Heard 701 5666.94 18 51 Henry 21162 8822.43 317 686 Houston 10933 6961.96 209 863 Irwin 796 8438.46 19 86 Jackson 9096 12176.71 140 560 Jasper 727 5120.08 20 64 Jeff Davis 1411 9314.76 37 100 Jefferson 1629 10638.02 61 170 Jenkins 772 9001.87 39 87 Johnson 821 8498.09 43 100 Jones 1708 5973.91 55 180 Lamar 1501 7758.31 48 138 Lanier 554 5352.14 10 29 Laurens 4060 8584.24 149 374 Lee 1774 5919.06 51 205 Liberty 4120 6655.47 64 253 Lincoln 549 6756.92 25 56 Long 828 4157.67 12 54 Lowndes 8580 7278.71 151 420 Lumpkin 3024 8946.22 71 317 Macon 659 5073.91 32 92 Madison 2922 9682.87 46 163 Marion 461 5558.91 23 43 McDuffie 1806 8362.27 45 173 McIntosh 751 5155.49 14 61 Meriwether 1661 7902 81 172 Miller 711 12335.18 9 44 Mitchell 1690 7662.31 77 240 Monroe 2042 7364.66 93 212 Montgomery 824 8933.22 21 49 Morgan 1295 6766.64 24 98 Murray 4465 11090.14 84 280 Muscogee 15815 8253.06 441 1324 Newton 8161 7263.65 242 703 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 25041 0 506 1368 Oconee 3246 7777.27 67 138 Oglethorpe 1259 8261.15 31 81 Paulding 11686 6772.84 175 475 Peach 2008 7335.16 62 237 Pickens 2698 8046.53 63 240 Pierce 1444 7388.08 51 160 Pike 1213 6431.6 29 89 Polk 4107 9445.29 87 391 Pulaski 633 5811.07 32 57 Putnam 2002 9147.82 60 181 Quitman 84 3661.73 2 12 Rabun 1649 9707.99 43 161 Randolph 503 7447.44 33 88 Richmond 21238 10501.38 443 1450 Rockdale 6724 7080.88 161 939 Schley 240 4549.76 5 22 Screven 913 6568.35 21 74 Seminole 806 9901.72 18 77 Spalding 4559 6596.73 171 522 Stephens 3109 11808.72 80 265 Stewart 1056 17229.56 26 131 Sumter 1956 6653.29 97 283 Talbot 431 6999.03 19 44 Taliaferro 106 6495.1 3 10 Tattnall 2073 8157.88 51 130 Taylor 532 6685.1 23 76 Telfair 774 4947.58 47 78 Terrell 610 7204.44 48 120 Thomas 4135 9306.57 119 397 Tift 3721 9113.4 104 434 Toombs 3310 12266.98 105 221 Towns 1205 10013.3 48 153 Treutlen 702 10279.69 32 56 Troup 6566 9324.85 204 568 Turner 646 7999.01 36 94 Twiggs 545 6740.04 40 110 Union 2215 8742.85 82 242 Unknown 2491 0 4 48 Upson 1918 7299.16 112 195 Walker 7048 10124.98 83 299 Walton 8529 8901.62 242 540 Ware 3371 9402.28 159 389 Warren 412 7907.87 17 54 Washington 1727 8506.55 61 118 Wayne 2991 9978.65 82 298 Webster 114 4470.59 4 17 Wheeler 504 6372.49 22 39 White 3179 10010.08 75 313 Whitfield 15437 14747.97 235 808 Wilcox 493 5608.65 30 76 Wilkes 709 7080.09 23 79 Wilkinson 783 8779.01 27 126 Worth 1266 6285.37 62 187

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,193,691 (9,628,632 reported molecular tests; 565,059 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 953,870 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

67,848 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,829 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.