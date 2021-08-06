UPDATE (Friday, August 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
August 6 Cases
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/6/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 953,870 (+4,195*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2077 11190.13 67 196
Atkinson 868 10420.17 20 131
Bacon 1406 12329.01 29 100
Baker 191 6129.65 11 40
Baldwin 4005 9014.59 119 336
Banks 1751 8762.89 39 216
Barrow 9492 10988.27 142 658
Bartow 11780 10634.55 224 865
Ben Hill 1550 9312.11 61 164
Berrien 1161 6023.03 36 79
Bibb 14596 9593.16 424 1884
Bleckley 865 6737.81 32 51
Brantley 1120 5832.73 37 97
Brooks 1069 6797.23 38 94
Bryan 3068 7839.13 39 205
Bulloch 5600 7046.95 63 239
Burke 1897 8490.73 40 168
Butts 2511 9974.58 83 148
Calhoun 476 7535.22 16 78
Camden 4112 7625.55 38 167
Candler 838 7732.77 38 66
Carroll 7837 6524.36 134 356
Catoosa 6159 8955.81 70 271
Charlton 1432 10806.73 29 78
Chatham 22944 7852.8 452 1819
Chattahoochee 4234 39389.71 13 35
Chattooga 2327 9395.95 67 192
Cherokee 23782 8919.91 322 1462
Clarke 13519 10416.94 143 520
Clay 194 6795.1 3 10
Clayton 26213 8598.99 502 1524
Clinch 803 12064.3 25 68
Cobb 65380 8269.79 1040 3698
Coffee 4738 11007.85 148 692
Colquitt 4116 9067.48 90 284
Columbia 11750 7407.13 169 522
Cook 1249 7162.93 39 109
Coweta 9297 6116.41 227 424
Crawford 566 4628.72 19 78
Crisp 1514 6792.59 59 171
Dade 1297 8025 13 62
Dawson 2873 10632.47 48 257
Decatur 2339 8886.1 62 161
DeKalb 62452 7873.88 1002 5133
Dodge 1129 5538.39 56 111
Dooly 837 6246.27 30 95
Dougherty 6052 6731.55 289 1098
Douglas 13057 8595.45 191 971
Early 1134 11176.82 42 81
Echols 368 9271.86 4 13
Effingham 4314 6737.89 74 288
Elbert 1582 8350.49 60 135
Emanuel 1899 8378.93 55 129
Evans 899 8412.09 20 83
Fannin 2331 8856.38 66 200
Fayette 7161 6092.19 163 330
Floyd 10361 10369.71 199 901
Forsyth 19179 7595.43 198 1045
Franklin 2512 10767.71 47 175
Fulton 89128 8108.58 1385 5658
Gilmer 2640 8403.09 80 237
Glascock 154 5090.91 7 25
Glynn 7577 8805.65 163 501
Gordon 6753 11633.28 107 343
Grady 1776 7237.16 51 198
Greene 1596 8527.01 56 143
Gwinnett 91012 9371.62 1141 5397
Habersham 4844 10576.42 157 511
Hall 26472 12828.75 478 2561
Hancock 868 10594.41 66 112
Haralson 1815 5907.82 36 80
Harris 2423 6980.29 64 178
Hart 1823 6982.8 39 134
Heard 701 5666.94 18 51
Henry 21162 8822.43 317 686
Houston 10933 6961.96 209 863
Irwin 796 8438.46 19 86
Jackson 9096 12176.71 140 560
Jasper 727 5120.08 20 64
Jeff Davis 1411 9314.76 37 100
Jefferson 1629 10638.02 61 170
Jenkins 772 9001.87 39 87
Johnson 821 8498.09 43 100
Jones 1708 5973.91 55 180
Lamar 1501 7758.31 48 138
Lanier 554 5352.14 10 29
Laurens 4060 8584.24 149 374
Lee 1774 5919.06 51 205
Liberty 4120 6655.47 64 253
Lincoln 549 6756.92 25 56
Long 828 4157.67 12 54
Lowndes 8580 7278.71 151 420
Lumpkin 3024 8946.22 71 317
Macon 659 5073.91 32 92
Madison 2922 9682.87 46 163
Marion 461 5558.91 23 43
McDuffie 1806 8362.27 45 173
McIntosh 751 5155.49 14 61
Meriwether 1661 7902 81 172
Miller 711 12335.18 9 44
Mitchell 1690 7662.31 77 240
Monroe 2042 7364.66 93 212
Montgomery 824 8933.22 21 49
Morgan 1295 6766.64 24 98
Murray 4465 11090.14 84 280
Muscogee 15815 8253.06 441 1324
Newton 8161 7263.65 242 703
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 25041 0 506 1368
Oconee 3246 7777.27 67 138
Oglethorpe 1259 8261.15 31 81
Paulding 11686 6772.84 175 475
Peach 2008 7335.16 62 237
Pickens 2698 8046.53 63 240
Pierce 1444 7388.08 51 160
Pike 1213 6431.6 29 89
Polk 4107 9445.29 87 391
Pulaski 633 5811.07 32 57
Putnam 2002 9147.82 60 181
Quitman 84 3661.73 2 12
Rabun 1649 9707.99 43 161
Randolph 503 7447.44 33 88
Richmond 21238 10501.38 443 1450
Rockdale 6724 7080.88 161 939
Schley 240 4549.76 5 22
Screven 913 6568.35 21 74
Seminole 806 9901.72 18 77
Spalding 4559 6596.73 171 522
Stephens 3109 11808.72 80 265
Stewart 1056 17229.56 26 131
Sumter 1956 6653.29 97 283
Talbot 431 6999.03 19 44
Taliaferro 106 6495.1 3 10
Tattnall 2073 8157.88 51 130
Taylor 532 6685.1 23 76
Telfair 774 4947.58 47 78
Terrell 610 7204.44 48 120
Thomas 4135 9306.57 119 397
Tift 3721 9113.4 104 434
Toombs 3310 12266.98 105 221
Towns 1205 10013.3 48 153
Treutlen 702 10279.69 32 56
Troup 6566 9324.85 204 568
Turner 646 7999.01 36 94
Twiggs 545 6740.04 40 110
Union 2215 8742.85 82 242
Unknown 2491 0 4 48
Upson 1918 7299.16 112 195
Walker 7048 10124.98 83 299
Walton 8529 8901.62 242 540
Ware 3371 9402.28 159 389
Warren 412 7907.87 17 54
Washington 1727 8506.55 61 118
Wayne 2991 9978.65 82 298
Webster 114 4470.59 4 17
Wheeler 504 6372.49 22 39
White 3179 10010.08 75 313
Whitfield 15437 14747.97 235 808
Wilcox 493 5608.65 30 76
Wilkes 709 7080.09 23 79
Wilkinson 783 8779.01 27 126
Worth 1266 6285.37 62 187
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 10,193,691 (9,628,632 reported molecular tests; 565,059 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 953,870 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 67,848 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,829 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

