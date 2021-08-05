UPDATE (Thursday, August 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/5/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 949,716 (+3,861*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2071 11157.8 67 196 Atkinson 864 10372.15 20 131 Bacon 1401 12285.16 29 98 Baker 189 6065.47 11 40 Baldwin 3994 8989.83 119 335 Banks 1744 8727.86 39 216 Barrow 9447 10936.18 142 655 Bartow 11751 10608.37 224 864 Ben Hill 1547 9294.08 61 164 Berrien 1156 5997.09 35 79 Bibb 14436 9488.01 424 1878 Bleckley 855 6659.92 32 51 Brantley 1105 5754.61 37 96 Brooks 1058 6727.28 38 94 Bryan 3053 7800.8 39 202 Bulloch 5581 7023.04 64 238 Burke 1891 8463.88 40 168 Butts 2498 9922.94 83 145 Calhoun 473 7487.73 16 78 Camden 4087 7579.19 37 166 Candler 837 7723.54 38 66 Carroll 7811 6502.72 134 355 Catoosa 6141 8929.64 70 272 Charlton 1423 10738.81 29 78 Chatham 22738 7782.3 450 1806 Chattahoochee 4232 39371.1 13 35 Chattooga 2323 9379.79 67 192 Cherokee 23715 8894.78 320 1458 Clarke 13493 10396.91 143 520 Clay 194 6795.1 3 10 Clayton 26111 8565.53 502 1523 Clinch 796 11959.13 25 68 Cobb 65187 8245.38 1037 3698 Coffee 4714 10952.09 148 686 Colquitt 4105 9043.24 90 283 Columbia 11705 7378.76 169 520 Cook 1246 7145.72 39 109 Coweta 9256 6089.43 227 423 Crawford 555 4538.76 19 78 Crisp 1510 6774.64 59 171 Dade 1289 7975.5 13 62 Dawson 2866 10606.57 48 256 Decatur 2329 8848.11 62 159 DeKalb 62131 7833.41 1001 5118 Dodge 1121 5499.14 56 111 Dooly 833 6216.42 30 95 Dougherty 6033 6710.42 289 1098 Douglas 12998 8556.61 190 967 Early 1125 11088.11 42 81 Echols 367 9246.66 4 13 Effingham 4274 6675.41 73 288 Elbert 1578 8329.37 60 135 Emanuel 1896 8365.69 55 129 Evans 887 8299.8 20 82 Fannin 2327 8841.19 66 200 Fayette 7134 6069.22 163 328 Floyd 10346 10354.7 197 900 Forsyth 19104 7565.73 198 1040 Franklin 2502 10724.85 47 175 Fulton 88765 8075.56 1383 5645 Gilmer 2638 8396.73 79 236 Glascock 153 5057.85 7 25 Glynn 7505 8721.98 162 499 Gordon 6745 11619.49 107 342 Grady 1771 7216.79 51 198 Greene 1586 8473.58 54 142 Gwinnett 90727 9342.27 1140 5394 Habersham 4830 10545.85 157 509 Hall 26403 12795.31 478 2554 Hancock 865 10557.79 66 112 Haralson 1806 5878.52 36 80 Harris 2397 6905.39 64 177 Hart 1821 6975.14 39 134 Heard 699 5650.77 18 50 Henry 21044 8773.23 317 683 Houston 10858 6914.21 209 861 Irwin 795 8427.86 19 86 Jackson 9060 12128.51 140 558 Jasper 722 5084.87 20 63 Jeff Davis 1396 9215.74 37 98 Jefferson 1629 10638.02 61 170 Jenkins 770 8978.54 39 86 Johnson 820 8487.73 43 100 Jones 1697 5935.43 55 180 Lamar 1478 7639.43 48 136 Lanier 547 5284.51 10 29 Laurens 4041 8544.06 148 374 Lee 1769 5902.37 51 205 Liberty 4082 6594.08 64 251 Lincoln 549 6756.92 25 56 Long 822 4127.54 12 54 Lowndes 8521 7228.66 151 419 Lumpkin 3008 8898.88 71 315 Macon 655 5043.12 32 92 Madison 2913 9653.05 46 163 Marion 461 5558.91 23 43 McDuffie 1798 8325.23 45 173 McIntosh 746 5121.16 14 61 Meriwether 1653 7863.94 80 172 Miller 705 12231.09 9 44 Mitchell 1680 7616.97 77 240 Monroe 2037 7346.63 93 212 Montgomery 822 8911.54 21 49 Morgan 1291 6745.74 24 98 Murray 4456 11067.78 84 278 Muscogee 15734 8210.79 441 1316 Newton 8105 7213.81 242 701 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24974 0 503 1363 Oconee 3242 7767.69 67 137 Oglethorpe 1259 8261.15 31 81 Paulding 11637 6744.44 175 475 Peach 1993 7280.37 62 237 Pickens 2685 8007.75 63 240 Pierce 1439 7362.5 50 160 Pike 1206 6394.49 29 89 Polk 4094 9415.39 87 390 Pulaski 628 5765.17 32 57 Putnam 1991 9097.56 60 180 Quitman 85 3705.32 2 12 Rabun 1643 9672.67 43 161 Randolph 501 7417.83 33 88 Richmond 21174 10469.74 442 1449 Rockdale 6686 7040.86 161 929 Schley 238 4511.85 5 22 Screven 911 6553.96 21 74 Seminole 798 9803.44 18 76 Spalding 4534 6560.56 171 522 Stephens 3104 11789.73 80 265 Stewart 1055 17213.25 26 130 Sumter 1948 6626.08 97 283 Talbot 429 6966.55 18 44 Taliaferro 105 6433.82 3 10 Tattnall 2065 8126.4 51 129 Taylor 530 6659.96 23 76 Telfair 770 4922.01 47 77 Terrell 608 7180.82 48 119 Thomas 4108 9245.8 119 394 Tift 3687 9030.12 104 433 Toombs 3276 12140.98 105 220 Towns 1198 9955.13 48 153 Treutlen 696 10191.83 31 56 Troup 6529 9272.3 204 568 Turner 645 7986.63 36 94 Twiggs 540 6678.21 39 110 Union 2208 8715.22 82 240 Unknown 2411 0 4 45 Upson 1902 7238.27 112 195 Walker 7022 10087.63 83 299 Walton 8486 8856.74 242 539 Ware 3347 9335.34 158 389 Warren 411 7888.68 17 54 Washington 1716 8452.37 61 118 Wayne 2977 9931.94 82 298 Webster 114 4470.59 4 17 Wheeler 502 6347.2 22 39 White 3168 9975.44 74 313 Whitfield 15391 14704.03 235 806 Wilcox 491 5585.89 30 76 Wilkes 709 7080.09 23 79 Wilkinson 777 8711.74 27 126 Worth 1265 6280.41 62 186

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,164,729 (9,600,814 reported molecular tests; 563,915 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 949,716 (9.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

67,667 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,797 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



