UPDATE (Tuesday, August 31 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/31/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,091,007 (+6,836*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2436 13124.29 70 205 Atkinson 1026 12316.93 20 149 Bacon 1666 14608.91 34 117 Baker 220 7060.33 11 41 Baldwin 4604 10362.83 128 350 Banks 1991 9963.97 43 236 Barrow 10909 12628.64 150 738 Bartow 13202 11918.28 234 894 Ben Hill 1771 10639.83 62 171 Berrien 1397 7247.35 40 81 Bibb 17617 11578.71 446 2038 Bleckley 982 7649.17 32 53 Brantley 1641 8545.98 44 115 Brooks 1262 8024.42 41 99 Bryan 4008 10240.95 40 250 Bulloch 7247 9119.51 72 249 Burke 2096 9381.43 42 178 Butts 2883 11452.29 84 156 Calhoun 572 9054.93 17 85 Camden 5121 9496.7 56 188 Candler 1017 9384.52 39 72 Carroll 8699 7241.99 136 364 Catoosa 7004 10184.53 71 282 Charlton 1576 11893.44 34 85 Chatham 28707 9825.24 484 2111 Chattahoochee 4373 40682.85 13 35 Chattooga 2829 11422.92 68 201 Cherokee 27137 10178.27 336 1574 Clarke 15179 11696.04 147 594 Clay 217 7600.7 3 12 Clayton 29881 9802.26 531 1692 Clinch 924 13882.21 26 72 Cobb 73137 9250.96 1086 3791 Coffee 5578 12959.43 156 765 Colquitt 4683 10316.57 91 297 Columbia 13128 8275.81 176 565 Cook 1536 8808.85 43 115 Coweta 10735 7062.45 235 512 Crawford 683 5585.54 21 84 Crisp 1690 7582.22 60 176 Dade 1554 9615.15 14 65 Dawson 3470 12841.86 49 277 Decatur 2880 10941.42 66 184 DeKalb 69029 8703.1 1027 5465 Dodge 1348 6612.71 57 115 Dooly 940 7014.93 33 97 Dougherty 7329 8151.94 301 1171 Douglas 14870 9788.95 201 1015 Early 1422 14015.38 44 87 Echols 385 9700.18 4 13 Effingham 5844 9127.54 84 361 Elbert 1725 9105.3 60 143 Emanuel 2322 10245.32 56 132 Evans 1017 9516.23 22 98 Fannin 2680 10182.37 70 209 Fayette 8324 7081.6 169 402 Floyd 12254 12264.3 205 972 Forsyth 22202 8792.63 206 1101 Franklin 2824 12105.11 51 196 Fulton 98298 8942.84 1412 6064 Gilmer 3049 9704.94 80 259 Glascock 166 5487.6 7 25 Glynn 10778 12525.71 215 552 Gordon 7561 13025.2 119 365 Grady 2049 8349.63 57 203 Greene 1938 10354.22 56 154 Gwinnett 97408 10030.22 1174 5604 Habersham 5338 11655.02 160 534 Hall 29138 14120.74 491 2794 Hancock 932 11375.56 67 113 Haralson 2007 6532.78 37 83 Harris 2741 7896.4 66 198 Hart 2032 7783.35 41 143 Heard 888 7178.66 19 54 Henry 24917 10387.88 333 829 Houston 13735 8746.24 213 970 Irwin 852 9032.12 19 87 Jackson 10699 14322.62 147 645 Jasper 847 5965.21 22 74 Jeff Davis 1623 10714.29 38 108 Jefferson 1726 11271.47 61 177 Jenkins 846 9864.74 40 89 Johnson 936 9688.44 43 101 Jones 2128 7442.9 58 196 Lamar 1968 10172.12 55 146 Lanier 675 6521.11 10 31 Laurens 4893 10345.48 161 383 Lee 2230 7440.53 55 245 Liberty 5473 8841.11 70 274 Lincoln 623 7667.69 25 61 Long 1114 5593.77 12 56 Lowndes 9893 8392.58 163 433 Lumpkin 3654 10810.01 74 359 Macon 765 5890.05 33 96 Madison 3444 11412.67 47 186 Marion 567 6837.09 24 46 McDuffie 1964 9093.86 47 182 McIntosh 1219 8368.23 17 71 Meriwether 1899 9034.25 82 185 Miller 890 15440.67 9 45 Mitchell 1919 8700.58 81 255 Monroe 2406 8677.46 96 224 Montgomery 986 10689.51 23 50 Morgan 1570 8203.57 24 104 Murray 5074 12602.77 87 294 Muscogee 18039 9413.65 454 1422 Newton 9447 8408.25 251 835 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 28904 0 525 1593 Oconee 3699 8862.64 68 151 Oglethorpe 1426 9356.96 31 93 Paulding 13428 7782.45 189 492 Peach 2364 8635.62 65 261 Pickens 3017 8997.91 65 264 Pierce 1846 9444.87 59 177 Pike 1531 8117.71 32 98 Polk 5024 11554.21 91 421 Pulaski 750 6885.16 34 57 Putnam 2305 10532.33 64 189 Quitman 104 4533.57 2 13 Rabun 1760 10361.47 45 176 Randolph 538 7965.65 34 91 Richmond 23322 11531.84 454 1526 Rockdale 7584 7986.52 170 1082 Schley 276 5232.23 5 27 Screven 1159 8338.13 23 82 Seminole 1091 13402.95 19 86 Spalding 5517 7982.93 178 546 Stephens 3534 13422.97 80 285 Stewart 1081 17637.46 26 134 Sumter 2395 8146.54 100 300 Talbot 494 8022.09 21 51 Taliaferro 121 7414.22 3 10 Tattnall 2475 9739.88 59 139 Taylor 650 8167.88 23 81 Telfair 876 5599.59 48 79 Terrell 690 8149.29 49 129 Thomas 5088 11451.46 132 423 Tift 4511 11048.25 108 460 Toombs 3971 14716.67 115 231 Towns 1371 11392.72 52 168 Treutlen 797 11670.82 33 58 Troup 7616 10816.03 216 599 Turner 726 8989.6 36 97 Twiggs 666 8236.46 41 120 Union 2643 10432.21 83 279 Unknown 2829 0 6 63 Upson 2352 8950.79 113 219 Walker 8012 11509.84 84 315 Walton 9568 9986.01 248 615 Ware 3971 11075.78 171 436 Warren 448 8598.85 17 55 Washington 2016 9930.06 61 123 Wayne 3868 12904.52 91 326 Webster 129 5058.82 4 17 Wheeler 561 7093.18 22 41 White 3785 11918.26 77 349 Whitfield 17106 16342.48 246 841 Wilcox 576 6552.9 31 77 Wilkes 761 7599.36 23 84 Wilkinson 986 11055.05 27 130 Worth 1562 7754.94 65 209

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,075,730 (10,479,411 reported molecular tests; 596,319 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,091,007 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

73,267 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



19,680 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



