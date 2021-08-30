UPDATE (Monday, August 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 30, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/30/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,084,225 (+19,083 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 30, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2417 13021.93 70 204 Atkinson 1023 12280.91 20 148 Bacon 1662 14573.83 34 116 Baker 218 6996.15 11 41 Baldwin 4576 10299.81 127 350 Banks 1975 9883.9 43 234 Barrow 10840 12548.77 149 728 Bartow 13086 11813.56 234 892 Ben Hill 1760 10573.75 62 170 Berrien 1380 7159.16 40 81 Bibb 17520 11514.95 446 2033 Bleckley 968 7540.12 32 53 Brantley 1617 8421 43 111 Brooks 1251 7954.47 40 99 Bryan 3957 10110.64 40 246 Bulloch 7175 9028.91 71 249 Burke 2094 9372.48 42 178 Butts 2874 11416.54 84 155 Calhoun 567 8975.78 17 84 Camden 5087 9433.65 56 187 Candler 1010 9319.92 39 72 Carroll 8650 7201.19 135 364 Catoosa 6962 10123.45 70 281 Charlton 1561 11780.24 34 85 Chatham 28479 9747.21 481 2095 Chattahoochee 4373 40682.85 13 35 Chattooga 2791 11269.48 68 201 Cherokee 26941 10104.76 334 1546 Clarke 15088 11625.92 147 589 Clay 213 7460.6 3 12 Clayton 29754 9760.59 530 1684 Clinch 921 13837.14 26 72 Cobb 72778 9205.55 1081 3778 Coffee 5527 12840.95 156 761 Colquitt 4630 10199.81 91 296 Columbia 13072 8240.51 176 563 Cook 1524 8740.04 43 114 Coweta 10677 7024.3 234 504 Crawford 682 5577.36 21 84 Crisp 1686 7564.27 60 176 Dade 1547 9571.84 14 65 Dawson 3432 12701.23 49 276 Decatur 2841 10793.25 66 184 DeKalb 68774 8670.95 1025 5430 Dodge 1331 6529.31 57 115 Dooly 940 7014.93 33 97 Dougherty 7165 7969.52 301 1166 Douglas 14783 9731.68 198 1011 Early 1416 13956.24 44 87 Echols 382 9624.59 4 13 Effingham 5770 9011.96 82 356 Elbert 1717 9063.08 60 143 Emanuel 2294 10121.78 56 132 Evans 1007 9422.66 22 96 Fannin 2661 10110.18 69 209 Fayette 8275 7039.92 169 400 Floyd 12162 12172.22 205 971 Forsyth 22012 8717.38 206 1099 Franklin 2809 12040.81 51 194 Fulton 97905 8907.09 1412 6041 Gilmer 3035 9660.37 80 257 Glascock 166 5487.6 7 25 Glynn 10585 12301.42 208 546 Gordon 7509 12935.62 117 363 Grady 2036 8296.66 57 202 Greene 1928 10300.8 56 153 Gwinnett 97026 9990.89 1167 5581 Habersham 5318 11611.35 160 531 Hall 28983 14045.62 490 2762 Hancock 930 11351.15 67 113 Haralson 1995 6493.72 37 83 Harris 2730 7864.72 65 197 Hart 2025 7756.54 41 143 Heard 881 7122.07 19 54 Henry 24744 10315.76 332 823 Houston 13676 8708.66 213 969 Irwin 847 8979.12 19 87 Jackson 10620 14216.87 147 631 Jasper 838 5901.82 21 72 Jeff Davis 1613 10648.27 38 108 Jefferson 1723 11251.88 61 177 Jenkins 846 9864.74 40 89 Johnson 930 9626.33 43 101 Jones 2114 7393.94 57 193 Lamar 1958 10120.43 55 145 Lanier 673 6501.79 10 30 Laurens 4798 10144.62 161 383 Lee 2174 7253.68 53 243 Liberty 5430 8771.65 70 272 Lincoln 622 7655.38 25 61 Long 1107 5558.62 12 56 Lowndes 9850 8356.1 158 431 Lumpkin 3607 10670.97 73 358 Macon 763 5874.65 33 96 Madison 3415 11316.57 47 184 Marion 564 6800.92 24 45 McDuffie 1959 9070.7 47 182 McIntosh 1203 8258.39 17 71 Meriwether 1886 8972.41 82 183 Miller 883 15319.22 9 45 Mitchell 1898 8605.37 81 253 Monroe 2395 8637.79 96 224 Montgomery 972 10537.73 23 50 Morgan 1564 8172.22 24 103 Murray 5031 12495.96 86 293 Muscogee 17927 9355.2 453 1420 Newton 9381 8349.5 246 824 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 28738 0 522 1573 Oconee 3683 8824.3 68 151 Oglethorpe 1410 9251.97 31 93 Paulding 13348 7736.09 183 486 Peach 2353 8595.43 65 260 Pickens 3003 8956.16 65 264 Pierce 1833 9378.36 59 177 Pike 1517 8043.48 32 95 Polk 4976 11443.82 91 421 Pulaski 750 6885.16 34 57 Putnam 2295 10486.63 64 188 Quitman 103 4489.97 2 12 Rabun 1756 10337.93 45 175 Randolph 536 7936.04 34 91 Richmond 23251 11496.74 454 1522 Rockdale 7548 7948.61 169 1069 Schley 276 5232.23 5 27 Screven 1147 8251.8 23 81 Seminole 1082 13292.38 19 86 Spalding 5494 7949.65 177 543 Stephens 3512 13339.41 80 281 Stewart 1081 17637.46 26 134 Sumter 2376 8081.91 100 299 Talbot 491 7973.37 21 51 Taliaferro 121 7414.22 3 10 Tattnall 2462 9688.72 59 137 Taylor 650 8167.88 23 81 Telfair 875 5593.2 48 79 Terrell 678 8007.56 49 129 Thomas 5030 11320.92 132 419 Tift 4450 10898.85 108 452 Toombs 3935 14583.26 111 230 Towns 1360 11301.31 52 168 Treutlen 793 11612.24 33 58 Troup 7573 10754.96 215 595 Turner 713 8828.63 36 96 Twiggs 666 8236.46 41 119 Union 2607 10290.11 83 277 Unknown 2725 0 4 51 Upson 2338 8897.51 113 218 Walker 7955 11427.96 84 315 Walton 9529 9945.31 248 612 Ware 3958 11039.52 170 433 Warren 444 8522.07 17 55 Washington 1993 9816.77 61 123 Wayne 3841 12814.44 89 322 Webster 129 5058.82 4 17 Wheeler 559 7067.9 22 41 White 3742 11782.86 76 344 Whitfield 16942 16185.8 245 839 Wilcox 572 6507.39 31 77 Wilkes 758 7569.4 23 83 Wilkinson 976 10942.93 27 130 Worth 1545 7670.54 65 208

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 11,025,307 (10,430,479 reported molecular tests; 594,828 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,084,225 (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

72,822 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



19,594 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 30, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



