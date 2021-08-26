UPDATE (Thursday, August 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 26, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/26/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,056,788 (+7,917*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2333 12569.37 70 204 Atkinson 1010 12124.85 20 148 Bacon 1610 14117.85 33 110 Baker 214 6867.78 11 41 Baldwin 4451 10018.46 123 346 Banks 1928 9648.68 44 232 Barrow 10576 12243.15 147 714 Bartow 12790 11546.34 233 889 Ben Hill 1724 10357.46 62 170 Berrien 1351 7008.72 39 81 Bibb 16982 11161.35 440 2015 Bleckley 943 7345.38 32 53 Brantley 1538 8009.58 39 108 Brooks 1211 7700.13 40 98 Bryan 3775 9645.6 39 234 Bulloch 6882 8660.2 70 245 Burke 2046 9157.64 42 177 Butts 2756 10947.8 84 152 Calhoun 552 8738.33 17 83 Camden 4894 9075.74 54 184 Candler 953 8793.95 39 69 Carroll 8419 7008.88 135 362 Catoosa 6643 9659.59 70 280 Charlton 1539 11614.22 33 84 Chatham 27629 9456.29 470 2041 Chattahoochee 4361 40571.22 13 35 Chattooga 2595 10478.07 67 197 Cherokee 26317 9870.71 332 1539 Clarke 14704 11330.03 146 567 Clay 208 7285.46 3 10 Clayton 29127 9554.91 526 1643 Clinch 904 13581.73 26 72 Cobb 71327 9022.02 1074 3767 Coffee 5364 12462.25 154 751 Colquitt 4485 9880.38 91 292 Columbia 12767 8048.24 174 553 Cook 1488 8533.58 42 114 Coweta 10330 6796.01 233 484 Crawford 663 5421.98 20 83 Crisp 1663 7461.08 60 176 Dade 1482 9169.66 14 64 Dawson 3293 12186.82 49 275 Decatur 2741 10413.34 66 179 DeKalb 67709 8536.68 1022 5378 Dodge 1271 6234.98 57 114 Dooly 920 6865.67 33 97 Dougherty 6957 7738.17 297 1159 Douglas 14368 9458.48 197 1010 Early 1366 13463.43 43 86 Echols 381 9599.4 4 13 Effingham 5481 8560.58 81 342 Elbert 1670 8814.99 60 140 Emanuel 2214 9768.8 55 132 Evans 973 9104.52 22 92 Fannin 2556 9711.25 69 206 Fayette 8033 6834.04 169 380 Floyd 11693 11702.83 205 945 Forsyth 21359 8458.78 206 1094 Franklin 2731 11706.46 50 185 Fulton 96307 8761.71 1408 5960 Gilmer 2952 9396.19 80 253 Glascock 165 5454.55 7 24 Glynn 9997 11618.07 199 534 Gordon 7315 12601.42 116 361 Grady 2001 8154.03 57 202 Greene 1893 10113.8 56 153 Gwinnett 95728 9857.23 1164 5551 Habersham 5221 11399.56 160 525 Hall 28390 13758.24 487 2735 Hancock 914 11155.86 67 113 Haralson 1930 6282.14 37 81 Harris 2675 7706.27 64 190 Hart 1973 7557.36 40 141 Heard 843 6814.87 18 54 Henry 23906 9966.4 331 776 Houston 13186 8396.64 212 961 Irwin 837 8873.11 19 87 Jackson 10284 13767.07 146 619 Jasper 804 5662.37 20 69 Jeff Davis 1565 10331.4 38 106 Jefferson 1707 11147.39 61 176 Jenkins 838 9771.46 40 88 Johnson 911 9429.67 43 101 Jones 2039 7131.61 56 190 Lamar 1849 9557.04 53 145 Lanier 661 6385.86 10 29 Laurens 4691 9918.39 158 382 Lee 2092 6980.08 55 240 Liberty 4856 7844.4 70 267 Lincoln 602 7409.23 25 60 Long 1017 5106.7 12 55 Lowndes 9649 8185.58 156 430 Lumpkin 3475 10280.46 73 348 Macon 742 5712.97 33 96 Madison 3275 10852.64 47 176 Marion 549 6620.04 24 45 McDuffie 1934 8954.95 46 181 McIntosh 1105 7585.64 15 67 Meriwether 1828 8696.48 82 181 Miller 843 14625.26 9 45 Mitchell 1856 8414.94 81 251 Monroe 2328 8396.15 96 222 Montgomery 952 10320.9 22 50 Morgan 1538 8036.37 24 100 Murray 4933 12252.55 86 291 Muscogee 17555 9161.07 451 1404 Newton 9123 8119.87 246 788 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 27859 0 517 1534 Oconee 3598 8620.65 68 145 Oglethorpe 1363 8943.57 31 92 Paulding 12963 7512.95 182 485 Peach 2293 8376.26 64 257 Pickens 2948 8792.13 65 260 Pierce 1761 9009.98 57 171 Pike 1392 7380.7 32 93 Polk 4696 10799.87 90 414 Pulaski 718 6591.39 33 57 Putnam 2256 10308.43 64 187 Quitman 96 4184.83 2 12 Rabun 1728 10173.08 44 172 Randolph 533 7891.62 33 91 Richmond 22829 11288.07 453 1512 Rockdale 7380 7771.69 168 1032 Schley 269 5099.53 5 26 Screven 1110 7985.61 22 79 Seminole 1024 12579.85 19 87 Spalding 5115 7401.24 176 540 Stephens 3412 12959.59 80 279 Stewart 1073 17506.93 26 133 Sumter 2300 7823.4 98 295 Talbot 487 7908.41 21 51 Taliaferro 118 7230.39 3 10 Tattnall 2377 9354.22 57 133 Taylor 610 7665.24 23 79 Telfair 852 5446.18 48 79 Terrell 671 7924.88 49 128 Thomas 4858 10933.81 130 418 Tift 4394 10761.69 108 451 Toombs 3864 14320.13 110 227 Towns 1332 11068.64 51 167 Treutlen 787 11524.38 33 58 Troup 7313 10385.72 211 591 Turner 708 8766.72 36 96 Twiggs 642 7939.65 41 119 Union 2480 9788.83 83 273 Unknown 2828 0 4 82 Upson 2210 8410.4 113 214 Walker 7642 10978.31 84 311 Walton 9307 9713.61 248 585 Ware 3875 10808.02 166 422 Warren 439 8426.1 17 55 Washington 1938 9545.86 61 123 Wayne 3561 11880.3 87 317 Webster 125 4901.96 4 17 Wheeler 552 6979.39 22 40 White 3621 11401.85 76 341 Whitfield 16670 15925.94 244 835 Wilcox 559 6359.5 31 77 Wilkes 739 7379.67 23 81 Wilkinson 936 10494.45 27 129 Worth 1493 7412.37 65 203

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,846,311 (10,257,575 reported molecular tests; 588,736 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,056,788 (10.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

71,862 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



19,451 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.