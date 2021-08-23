UPDATE (Monday, August 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 23, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/23/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,036,304 (+16,915 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2272 12240.72 69 202 Atkinson 976 11716.69 20 143 Bacon 1575 13810.94 32 107 Baker 211 6771.5 11 41 Baldwin 4348 9786.62 123 344 Banks 1895 9483.54 44 228 Barrow 10336 11965.32 146 699 Bartow 12464 11252.04 227 881 Ben Hill 1687 10135.18 62 170 Berrien 1312 6806.39 38 80 Bibb 16532 10865.59 433 1958 Bleckley 931 7251.91 32 53 Brantley 1453 7566.92 38 105 Brooks 1178 7490.3 40 98 Bryan 3632 9280.22 39 225 Bulloch 6708 8441.24 66 242 Burke 2013 9009.94 41 176 Butts 2714 10780.96 84 150 Calhoun 544 8611.68 16 82 Camden 4755 8817.97 46 179 Candler 928 8563.26 39 68 Carroll 8317 6923.97 135 360 Catoosa 6551 9525.82 70 279 Charlton 1526 11516.11 33 83 Chatham 26967 9229.71 464 1987 Chattahoochee 4333 40310.73 13 35 Chattooga 2529 10211.58 67 195 Cherokee 25833 9689.18 329 1521 Clarke 14413 11105.8 145 544 Clay 205 7180.39 3 10 Clayton 28640 9395.15 524 1611 Clinch 880 13221.15 26 71 Cobb 70136 8871.37 1065 3755 Coffee 5265 12232.24 153 740 Colquitt 4398 9688.72 91 291 Columbia 12528 7897.57 172 549 Cook 1423 8160.81 41 112 Coweta 10112 6652.59 230 457 Crawford 646 5282.96 19 82 Crisp 1644 7375.84 60 174 Dade 1442 8922.16 14 64 Dawson 3190 11805.63 49 269 Decatur 2669 10139.81 63 172 DeKalb 66690 8408.2 1020 5319 Dodge 1247 6117.24 57 114 Dooly 911 6798.51 32 97 Dougherty 6766 7525.72 293 1145 Douglas 14084 9271.52 195 1004 Early 1338 13187.46 43 85 Echols 380 9574.2 4 13 Effingham 5263 8220.1 79 332 Elbert 1645 8683.03 60 137 Emanuel 2121 9358.45 55 132 Evans 964 9020.31 21 91 Fannin 2507 9525.08 68 205 Fayette 7862 6688.56 164 362 Floyd 11336 11345.53 204 930 Forsyth 20826 8247.69 201 1083 Franklin 2694 11547.86 50 182 Fulton 95048 8647.17 1403 5894 Gilmer 2890 9198.84 80 250 Glascock 164 5421.49 7 24 Glynn 9529 11074.18 183 520 Gordon 7192 12389.53 113 358 Grady 1963 7999.19 52 200 Greene 1837 9814.61 56 151 Gwinnett 94731 9754.57 1156 5514 Habersham 5137 11216.16 160 521 Hall 27915 13528.05 485 2695 Hancock 904 11033.81 67 113 Haralson 1903 6194.26 37 81 Harris 2620 7547.82 64 188 Hart 1939 7427.13 39 139 Heard 817 6604.69 18 54 Henry 23487 9791.72 325 749 Houston 12739 8112 211 943 Irwin 830 8798.9 19 87 Jackson 10040 13440.43 145 599 Jasper 787 5542.64 20 67 Jeff Davis 1538 10153.16 38 106 Jefferson 1691 11042.9 61 175 Jenkins 829 9666.51 40 88 Johnson 890 9212.3 43 101 Jones 1975 6907.77 56 186 Lamar 1811 9360.62 51 142 Lanier 639 6173.32 10 29 Laurens 4602 9730.21 154 382 Lee 2021 6743.19 54 232 Liberty 4724 7631.17 70 262 Lincoln 591 7273.85 25 59 Long 990 4971.13 12 55 Lowndes 9473 8036.27 155 423 Lumpkin 3342 9886.99 71 338 Macon 715 5505.08 33 96 Madison 3198 10597.47 47 170 Marion 531 6402.99 24 44 McDuffie 1916 8871.6 46 178 McIntosh 1047 7187.48 15 64 Meriwether 1804 8582.3 81 178 Miller 837 14521.17 9 45 Mitchell 1817 8238.12 78 247 Monroe 2280 8223.03 95 217 Montgomery 926 10039.03 22 50 Morgan 1494 7806.46 24 100 Murray 4834 12006.66 86 291 Muscogee 17290 9022.78 447 1392 Newton 8952 7967.67 245 767 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 27172 0 515 1488 Oconee 3514 8419.39 67 141 Oglethorpe 1343 8812.34 31 88 Paulding 12636 7323.43 180 483 Peach 2237 8171.69 64 250 Pickens 2906 8666.87 64 258 Pierce 1687 8631.36 53 165 Pike 1357 7195.12 32 91 Polk 4536 10431.9 89 407 Pulaski 697 6398.6 32 57 Putnam 2208 10089.1 64 186 Quitman 90 3923.28 2 12 Rabun 1707 10049.45 44 170 Randolph 530 7847.2 33 90 Richmond 22447 11099.19 450 1498 Rockdale 7238 7622.16 166 999 Schley 265 5023.7 5 26 Screven 1088 7827.34 21 78 Seminole 962 11818.18 18 83 Spalding 5029 7276.81 174 533 Stephens 3327 12636.74 80 273 Stewart 1069 17441.67 26 133 Sumter 2232 7592.09 98 291 Talbot 480 7794.74 20 50 Taliaferro 116 7107.84 3 10 Tattnall 2314 9106.29 55 133 Taylor 589 7401.36 23 79 Telfair 844 5395.04 48 79 Terrell 654 7724.11 48 126 Thomas 4744 10677.23 127 414 Tift 4275 10470.24 107 447 Toombs 3761 13938.41 108 227 Towns 1301 10811.04 50 162 Treutlen 777 11377.95 33 58 Troup 7165 10175.53 209 585 Turner 696 8618.13 36 96 Twiggs 626 7741.78 41 116 Union 2398 9465.17 81 262 Unknown 2660 0 5 61 Upson 2175 8277.2 113 211 Walker 7510 10788.68 84 310 Walton 9170 9570.63 244 565 Ware 3801 10601.62 163 406 Warren 432 8291.75 17 55 Washington 1875 9235.54 61 122 Wayne 3447 11499.97 83 312 Webster 121 4745.1 4 17 Wheeler 542 6852.95 22 40 White 3504 11033.44 75 334 Whitfield 16451 15716.72 241 829 Wilcox 554 6302.62 31 77 Wilkes 732 7309.77 23 79 Wilkinson 898 10068.39 27 127 Worth 1441 7154.21 63 201

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,729,910 (10,145,197 reported molecular tests; 584,713 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,036,304 (10.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

70,777 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



19,243 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



