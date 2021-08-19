UPDATE (Thursday, August 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 19, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/19/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,012,809 (+7,051*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2217 11944.4 69 202 Atkinson 956 11476.59 20 143 Bacon 1535 13460.19 31 107 Baker 204 6546.85 11 41 Baldwin 4232 9525.52 123 341 Banks 1855 9283.36 43 227 Barrow 10059 11644.65 144 690 Bartow 12275 11081.42 227 880 Ben Hill 1645 9882.85 62 168 Berrien 1276 6619.63 38 80 Bibb 16170 10627.67 434 1945 Bleckley 911 7096.12 32 53 Brantley 1341 6983.65 38 102 Brooks 1152 7324.98 38 98 Bryan 3428 8758.97 39 220 Bulloch 6284 7907.68 65 241 Burke 1980 8862.23 41 173 Butts 2632 10455.23 84 148 Calhoun 520 8231.76 16 79 Camden 4588 8508.27 39 172 Candler 902 8323.34 38 68 Carroll 8175 6805.75 135 359 Catoosa 6460 9393.49 70 277 Charlton 1502 11334.99 32 81 Chatham 25871 8854.59 463 1936 Chattahoochee 4327 40254.91 13 35 Chattooga 2460 9932.97 67 195 Cherokee 25196 9450.26 329 1510 Clarke 14163 10913.17 145 527 Clay 203 7110.33 3 10 Clayton 27923 9159.95 515 1570 Clinch 855 12845.55 26 71 Cobb 68776 8699.35 1058 3744 Coffee 5136 11932.53 152 731 Colquitt 4305 9483.84 91 289 Columbia 12241 7716.65 172 547 Cook 1377 7897 41 111 Coweta 9813 6455.88 229 432 Crawford 623 5094.86 19 81 Crisp 1622 7277.13 59 172 Dade 1406 8699.42 14 64 Dawson 3077 11387.44 49 267 Decatur 2567 9752.3 63 169 DeKalb 65768 8291.96 1014 5264 Dodge 1206 5916.11 57 113 Dooly 889 6634.33 31 97 Dougherty 6501 7230.97 293 1124 Douglas 13766 9062.18 194 996 Early 1291 12724.23 42 85 Echols 378 9523.81 4 13 Effingham 4968 7759.35 76 318 Elbert 1627 8588.02 60 136 Emanuel 2023 8926.05 55 132 Evans 949 8879.95 21 89 Fannin 2440 9270.52 66 203 Fayette 7637 6497.14 164 340 Floyd 11085 11094.32 204 923 Forsyth 20324 8048.89 201 1077 Franklin 2645 11337.82 50 177 Fulton 93555 8511.34 1398 5782 Gilmer 2773 8826.43 80 242 Glascock 163 5388.43 7 24 Glynn 8849 10283.91 173 514 Gordon 7095 12222.43 110 358 Grady 1931 7868.79 52 200 Greene 1790 9563.5 56 149 Gwinnett 93741 9652.63 1156 5484 Habersham 5022 10965.07 160 519 Hall 27512 13332.75 483 2671 Hancock 893 10899.55 67 113 Haralson 1880 6119.39 36 81 Harris 2566 7392.26 64 186 Hart 1917 7342.86 39 137 Heard 777 6281.33 18 52 Henry 22774 9494.47 324 710 Houston 12288 7824.81 211 921 Irwin 820 8692.89 19 87 Jackson 9765 13072.29 142 583 Jasper 779 5486.3 20 65 Jeff Davis 1508 9955.11 38 105 Jefferson 1672 10918.83 61 172 Jenkins 823 9596.55 40 87 Johnson 873 9036.33 43 101 Jones 1901 6648.95 56 183 Lamar 1731 8947.12 50 141 Lanier 603 5825.52 10 29 Laurens 4464 9438.43 151 380 Lee 1916 6392.85 54 222 Liberty 4479 7235.4 69 258 Lincoln 574 7064.62 25 58 Long 931 4674.87 12 55 Lowndes 9229 7829.28 152 422 Lumpkin 3250 9614.82 71 335 Macon 692 5328 33 94 Madison 3112 10312.49 47 164 Marion 514 6198 23 44 McDuffie 1890 8751.22 46 177 McIntosh 933 6404.89 14 63 Meriwether 1761 8377.74 81 177 Miller 800 13879.25 9 45 Mitchell 1786 8097.57 78 246 Monroe 2214 7985 95 217 Montgomery 892 9670.42 22 50 Morgan 1435 7498.17 24 100 Murray 4753 11805.47 86 290 Muscogee 16925 8832.31 446 1375 Newton 8723 7763.85 244 720 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 26533 0 514 1439 Oconee 3438 8237.3 67 138 Oglethorpe 1308 8582.68 31 83 Paulding 12321 7140.87 179 481 Peach 2181 7967.12 63 248 Pickens 2850 8499.85 64 253 Pierce 1614 8257.87 53 164 Pike 1301 6898.2 31 91 Polk 4417 10158.23 88 405 Pulaski 662 6077.3 32 57 Putnam 2156 9851.5 64 186 Quitman 90 3923.28 2 12 Rabun 1692 9961.14 44 167 Randolph 523 7743.56 33 89 Richmond 22044 10899.92 449 1485 Rockdale 7104 7481.04 163 963 Schley 259 4909.95 5 24 Screven 1023 7359.71 21 77 Seminole 928 11400.49 18 82 Spalding 4907 7100.27 174 530 Stephens 3262 12389.85 80 269 Stewart 1063 17343.78 26 133 Sumter 2147 7302.97 98 288 Talbot 467 7583.63 20 48 Taliaferro 113 6924.02 3 10 Tattnall 2245 8834.76 53 133 Taylor 576 7238 23 79 Telfair 831 5311.94 48 79 Terrell 641 7570.57 48 123 Thomas 4570 10285.61 120 411 Tift 4179 10235.12 106 438 Toombs 3643 13501.09 108 227 Towns 1272 10570.05 49 161 Treutlen 759 11114.37 33 57 Troup 7007 9951.15 208 578 Turner 682 8444.77 36 94 Twiggs 610 7543.9 40 117 Union 2350 9275.71 81 256 Unknown 2625 0 5 55 Upson 2087 7942.31 112 211 Walker 7399 10629.22 83 308 Walton 8971 9362.93 244 546 Ware 3683 10272.5 163 397 Warren 427 8195.78 17 55 Washington 1851 9117.33 61 122 Wayne 3263 10886.1 83 305 Webster 119 4666.67 4 17 Wheeler 528 6675.94 22 40 White 3413 10746.9 75 330 Whitfield 16158 15436.79 240 826 Wilcox 537 6109.22 31 77 Wilkes 723 7219.89 23 79 Wilkinson 860 9642.34 27 127 Worth 1386 6881.14 62 196

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,575,507 (9,996,078 reported molecular tests; 579,429 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,012,809 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

69,797 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



19,131 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



