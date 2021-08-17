UPDATE (Tuesday, August 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/17/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,000,872 (+4,257*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2,174 11,712.73 68 200 Atkinson 932 11,188.48 20 142 Bacon 1,524 13,363.73 31 105 Baker 201 6,450.58 11 40 Baldwin 4,207 9,469.25 119 341 Banks 1,836 9,188.27 43 223 Barrow 9,969 11,540.47 143 685 Bartow 12,125 10,946.01 226 876 Ben Hill 1,617 9,714.63 62 168 Berrien 1,250 6,484.75 37 80 Bibb 15,915 10,460.07 429 1,940 Bleckley 905 7,049.38 32 52 Brantley 1,289 6,712.84 37 102 Brooks 1,135 7,216.89 38 97 Bryan 3,340 8,534.12 39 216 Bulloch 6,118 7,698.79 65 240 Burke 1,952 8,736.91 40 170 Butts 2,601 10,332.09 84 148 Calhoun 511 8,089.28 16 78 Camden 4,494 8,333.95 39 171 Candler 886 8,175.69 38 67 Carroll 8,096 6,739.98 135 358 Catoosa 6,388 9,288.80 70 276 Charlton 1,488 11,229.34 30 80 Chatham 25,322 8,666.69 459 1,902 Chattahoochee 4,267 39,696.72 13 35 Chattooga 2,414 9,747.23 67 194 Cherokee 24,957 9,360.62 327 1,500 Clarke 14,023 10,805.29 145 527 Clay 202 7,075.31 3 10 Clayton 27,578 9,046.77 512 1,557 Clinch 845 12,695.31 25 71 Cobb 68,134 8,618.14 1,055 3,735 Coffee 5,037 11,702.52 150 725 Colquitt 4,261 9,386.91 91 289 Columbia 12,125 7,643.52 170 542 Cook 1,342 7,696.28 41 111 Coweta 9,730 6,401.27 229 432 Crawford 611 4,996.73 19 81 Crisp 1,592 7,142.54 59 172 Dade 1,383 8,557.11 14 63 Dawson 3,033 11,224.60 48 266 Decatur 2,511 9,539.55 63 167 DeKalb 65,135 8,212.15 1,010 5,241 Dodge 1,186 5,818.00 56 112 Dooly 883 6,589.55 31 96 Dougherty 6,412 7,131.97 292 1,119 Douglas 13,612 8,960.80 194 990 Early 1,268 12,497.54 42 83 Echols 378 9,523.81 4 13 Effingham 4,830 7,543.81 75 309 Elbert 1,617 8,535.23 60 135 Emanuel 1,990 8,780.44 55 132 Evans 942 8,814.45 21 88 Fannin 2,430 9,232.52 66 202 Fayette 7,518 6,395.90 164 340 Floyd 10,837 10,846.11 202 920 Forsyth 20,067 7,947.11 201 1,070 Franklin 2,614 11,204.94 49 177 Fulton 92,841 8,446.38 1,392 5,747 Gilmer 2,739 8,718.21 80 238 Glascock 161 5,322.31 7 24 Glynn 8,607 10,002.67 171 511 Gordon 7,009 12,074.28 108 352 Grady 1,900 7,742.46 51 199 Greene 1,756 9,381.85 56 149 Gwinnett 93,187 9,595.58 1,149 5,461 Habersham 5,002 10,921.40 159 517 Hall 27,282 13,221.29 483 2,641 Hancock 885 10,801.90 66 113 Haralson 1,870 6,086.84 36 80 Harris 2,548 7,340.40 64 184 Hart 1,892 7,247.10 39 137 Heard 759 6,135.81 18 52 Henry 22,419 9,346.47 324 704 Houston 11,990 7,635.05 211 907 Irwin 815 8,639.88 19 87 Jackson 9,621 12,879.52 141 574 Jasper 766 5,394.75 20 64 Jeff Davis 1,489 9,829.68 38 105 Jefferson 1,661 10,846.99 61 170 Jenkins 797 9,293.38 40 87 Johnson 858 8,881.07 43 101 Jones 1,868 6,533.52 56 183 Lamar 1,692 8,745.54 49 141 Lanier 592 5,719.25 10 29 Laurens 4,407 9,317.91 150 379 Lee 1,888 6,299.42 54 219 Liberty 4,447 7,183.70 68 258 Lincoln 570 7,015.38 25 58 Long 910 4,569.42 12 55 Lowndes 9,127 7,742.75 152 421 Lumpkin 3,194 9,449.15 71 329 Macon 681 5,243.30 33 93 Madison 3,065 10,156.74 47 163 Marion 499 6,017.12 23 44 McDuffie 1,877 8,691.02 45 176 McIntosh 883 6,061.65 14 62 Meriwether 1,750 8,325.40 81 176 Miller 787 13,653.71 9 45 Mitchell 1,770 8,025.03 78 246 Monroe 2,183 7,873.19 95 216 Montgomery 879 9,529.49 21 50 Morgan 1,417 7,404.12 24 100 Murray 4,718 11,718.54 86 286 Muscogee 16,751 8,741.51 443 1,367 Newton 8,617 7,669.51 243 719 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 26,221 0 511 1,424 Oconee 3,404 8,155.83 67 138 Oglethorpe 1,300 8,530.18 31 82 Paulding 12,145 7,038.87 179 481 Peach 2,144 7,831.96 63 247 Pickens 2,827 8,431.26 64 249 Pierce 1,556 7,961.12 51 163 Pike 1,286 6,818.66 31 91 Polk 4,314 9,921.35 88 404 Pulaski 655 6,013.04 32 57 Putnam 2,123 9,700.71 64 185 Quitman 87 3,792.50 2 12 Rabun 1,685 9,919.93 44 166 Randolph 522 7,728.75 33 89 Richmond 21,848 10,803.01 449 1,476 Rockdale 7,030 7,403.12 161 956 Schley 254 4,815.17 5 24 Screven 995 7,158.27 21 76 Seminole 899 11,044.23 18 82 Spalding 4,834 6,994.65 173 530 Stephens 3,239 12,302.49 80 269 Stewart 1,063 17,343.78 26 132 Sumter 2,114 7,190.72 98 288 Talbot 454 7,372.52 20 48 Taliaferro 111 6,801.47 3 10 Tattnall 2,213 8,708.83 52 133 Taylor 562 7,062.08 23 77 Telfair 817 5,222.45 48 79 Terrell 637 7,523.33 48 123 Thomas 4,470 10,060.54 120 409 Tift 4,078 9,987.75 106 437 Toombs 3,552 13,163.84 107 227 Towns 1,255 10,428.79 49 158 Treutlen 748 10,953.29 33 57 Troup 6,911 9,814.81 208 576 Turner 673 8,333.33 36 94 Twiggs 598 7,395.50 40 114 Union 2,325 9,177.03 81 255 Unknown 2,596 0 5 63 Upson 2,055 7,820.53 112 204 Walker 7,323 10,520.04 83 304 Walton 8,899 9,287.79 243 546 Ware 3,629 10,121.89 162 396 Warren 426 8,176.58 17 55 Washington 1,836 9,043.44 61 119 Wayne 3,190 10,642.56 83 303 Webster 119 4,666.67 4 17 Wheeler 525 6,638.01 22 40 White 3,376 10,630.39 75 323 Whitfield 16,025 15,309.73 240 822 Wilcox 532 6,052.33 31 77 Wilkes 723 7,219.89 23 79 Wilkinson 849 9,519.00 27 127 Worth 1,355 6,727.24 62 194

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,501,390 (9,924,543 reported molecular tests; 576,847 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 1,000,872 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

69,367 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



19,044 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



