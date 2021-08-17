UPDATE (Tuesday, August 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
August 17 cases
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/17/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,000,872 (+4,257*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2,174 11,712.73 68 200
Atkinson 932 11,188.48 20 142
Bacon 1,524 13,363.73 31 105
Baker 201 6,450.58 11 40
Baldwin 4,207 9,469.25 119 341
Banks 1,836 9,188.27 43 223
Barrow 9,969 11,540.47 143 685
Bartow 12,125 10,946.01 226 876
Ben Hill 1,617 9,714.63 62 168
Berrien 1,250 6,484.75 37 80
Bibb 15,915 10,460.07 429 1,940
Bleckley 905 7,049.38 32 52
Brantley 1,289 6,712.84 37 102
Brooks 1,135 7,216.89 38 97
Bryan 3,340 8,534.12 39 216
Bulloch 6,118 7,698.79 65 240
Burke 1,952 8,736.91 40 170
Butts 2,601 10,332.09 84 148
Calhoun 511 8,089.28 16 78
Camden 4,494 8,333.95 39 171
Candler 886 8,175.69 38 67
Carroll 8,096 6,739.98 135 358
Catoosa 6,388 9,288.80 70 276
Charlton 1,488 11,229.34 30 80
Chatham 25,322 8,666.69 459 1,902
Chattahoochee 4,267 39,696.72 13 35
Chattooga 2,414 9,747.23 67 194
Cherokee 24,957 9,360.62 327 1,500
Clarke 14,023 10,805.29 145 527
Clay 202 7,075.31 3 10
Clayton 27,578 9,046.77 512 1,557
Clinch 845 12,695.31 25 71
Cobb 68,134 8,618.14 1,055 3,735
Coffee 5,037 11,702.52 150 725
Colquitt 4,261 9,386.91 91 289
Columbia 12,125 7,643.52 170 542
Cook 1,342 7,696.28 41 111
Coweta 9,730 6,401.27 229 432
Crawford 611 4,996.73 19 81
Crisp 1,592 7,142.54 59 172
Dade 1,383 8,557.11 14 63
Dawson 3,033 11,224.60 48 266
Decatur 2,511 9,539.55 63 167
DeKalb 65,135 8,212.15 1,010 5,241
Dodge 1,186 5,818.00 56 112
Dooly 883 6,589.55 31 96
Dougherty 6,412 7,131.97 292 1,119
Douglas 13,612 8,960.80 194 990
Early 1,268 12,497.54 42 83
Echols 378 9,523.81 4 13
Effingham 4,830 7,543.81 75 309
Elbert 1,617 8,535.23 60 135
Emanuel 1,990 8,780.44 55 132
Evans 942 8,814.45 21 88
Fannin 2,430 9,232.52 66 202
Fayette 7,518 6,395.90 164 340
Floyd 10,837 10,846.11 202 920
Forsyth 20,067 7,947.11 201 1,070
Franklin 2,614 11,204.94 49 177
Fulton 92,841 8,446.38 1,392 5,747
Gilmer 2,739 8,718.21 80 238
Glascock 161 5,322.31 7 24
Glynn 8,607 10,002.67 171 511
Gordon 7,009 12,074.28 108 352
Grady 1,900 7,742.46 51 199
Greene 1,756 9,381.85 56 149
Gwinnett 93,187 9,595.58 1,149 5,461
Habersham 5,002 10,921.40 159 517
Hall 27,282 13,221.29 483 2,641
Hancock 885 10,801.90 66 113
Haralson 1,870 6,086.84 36 80
Harris 2,548 7,340.40 64 184
Hart 1,892 7,247.10 39 137
Heard 759 6,135.81 18 52
Henry 22,419 9,346.47 324 704
Houston 11,990 7,635.05 211 907
Irwin 815 8,639.88 19 87
Jackson 9,621 12,879.52 141 574
Jasper 766 5,394.75 20 64
Jeff Davis 1,489 9,829.68 38 105
Jefferson 1,661 10,846.99 61 170
Jenkins 797 9,293.38 40 87
Johnson 858 8,881.07 43 101
Jones 1,868 6,533.52 56 183
Lamar 1,692 8,745.54 49 141
Lanier 592 5,719.25 10 29
Laurens 4,407 9,317.91 150 379
Lee 1,888 6,299.42 54 219
Liberty 4,447 7,183.70 68 258
Lincoln 570 7,015.38 25 58
Long 910 4,569.42 12 55
Lowndes 9,127 7,742.75 152 421
Lumpkin 3,194 9,449.15 71 329
Macon 681 5,243.30 33 93
Madison 3,065 10,156.74 47 163
Marion 499 6,017.12 23 44
McDuffie 1,877 8,691.02 45 176
McIntosh 883 6,061.65 14 62
Meriwether 1,750 8,325.40 81 176
Miller 787 13,653.71 9 45
Mitchell 1,770 8,025.03 78 246
Monroe 2,183 7,873.19 95 216
Montgomery 879 9,529.49 21 50
Morgan 1,417 7,404.12 24 100
Murray 4,718 11,718.54 86 286
Muscogee 16,751 8,741.51 443 1,367
Newton 8,617 7,669.51 243 719
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 26,221 0 511 1,424
Oconee 3,404 8,155.83 67 138
Oglethorpe 1,300 8,530.18 31 82
Paulding 12,145 7,038.87 179 481
Peach 2,144 7,831.96 63 247
Pickens 2,827 8,431.26 64 249
Pierce 1,556 7,961.12 51 163
Pike 1,286 6,818.66 31 91
Polk 4,314 9,921.35 88 404
Pulaski 655 6,013.04 32 57
Putnam 2,123 9,700.71 64 185
Quitman 87 3,792.50 2 12
Rabun 1,685 9,919.93 44 166
Randolph 522 7,728.75 33 89
Richmond 21,848 10,803.01 449 1,476
Rockdale 7,030 7,403.12 161 956
Schley 254 4,815.17 5 24
Screven 995 7,158.27 21 76
Seminole 899 11,044.23 18 82
Spalding 4,834 6,994.65 173 530
Stephens 3,239 12,302.49 80 269
Stewart 1,063 17,343.78 26 132
Sumter 2,114 7,190.72 98 288
Talbot 454 7,372.52 20 48
Taliaferro 111 6,801.47 3 10
Tattnall 2,213 8,708.83 52 133
Taylor 562 7,062.08 23 77
Telfair 817 5,222.45 48 79
Terrell 637 7,523.33 48 123
Thomas 4,470 10,060.54 120 409
Tift 4,078 9,987.75 106 437
Toombs 3,552 13,163.84 107 227
Towns 1,255 10,428.79 49 158
Treutlen 748 10,953.29 33 57
Troup 6,911 9,814.81 208 576
Turner 673 8,333.33 36 94
Twiggs 598 7,395.50 40 114
Union 2,325 9,177.03 81 255
Unknown 2,596 0 5 63
Upson 2,055 7,820.53 112 204
Walker 7,323 10,520.04 83 304
Walton 8,899 9,287.79 243 546
Ware 3,629 10,121.89 162 396
Warren 426 8,176.58 17 55
Washington 1,836 9,043.44 61 119
Wayne 3,190 10,642.56 83 303
Webster 119 4,666.67 4 17
Wheeler 525 6,638.01 22 40
White 3,376 10,630.39 75 323
Whitfield 16,025 15,309.73 240 822
Wilcox 532 6,052.33 31 77
Wilkes 723 7,219.89 23 79
Wilkinson 849 9,519.00 27 127
Worth 1,355 6,727.24 62 194
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 10,501,390 (9,924,543 reported molecular tests; 576,847 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 1,000,872 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 69,367 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 19,044 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

