UPDATE (Monday, August 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/16/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 996,653 (+14,130 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2,168 11,680.41 68 200 Atkinson 926 11,116.45 20 139 Bacon 1,512 13,258.51 31 105 Baker 200 6,418.49 11 40 Baldwin 4,199 9,451.25 119 340 Banks 1,824 9,128.22 43 223 Barrow 9,925 11,489.53 143 679 Bartow 12,092 10,916.21 226 875 Ben Hill 1,606 9,648.54 62 168 Berrien 1,231 6,386.18 37 80 Bibb 15,778 10,370.03 429 1,927 Bleckley 900 7,010.44 32 52 Brantley 1,275 6,639.93 37 102 Brooks 1,129 7,178.74 38 97 Bryan 3,322 8,488.13 39 213 Bulloch 6,104 7,681.18 65 240 Burke 1,947 8,714.53 40 170 Butts 2,593 10,300.31 84 148 Calhoun 511 8,089.28 16 78 Camden 4,452 8,256.06 39 170 Candler 884 8,157.24 38 67 Carroll 8,077 6,724.17 135 358 Catoosa 6,374 9,268.44 70 275 Charlton 1,477 11,146.33 30 80 Chatham 25,190 8,621.52 458 1,891 Chattahoochee 4,247 39,510.65 13 35 Chattooga 2,403 9,702.82 67 194 Cherokee 24,854 9,321.99 327 1,491 Clarke 13,971 10,765.22 145 524 Clay 201 7,040.28 3 10 Clayton 27,508 9,023.81 509 1,553 Clinch 835 12,545.07 25 71 Cobb 67,902 8,588.80 1,049 3,731 Coffee 5,006 11,630.50 150 720 Colquitt 4,254 9,371.49 91 289 Columbia 12,082 7,616.42 170 536 Cook 1,334 7,650.40 41 111 Coweta 9,701 6,382.19 228 431 Crawford 608 4,972.19 19 81 Crisp 1,580 7,088.70 59 172 Dade 1,378 8,526.17 14 63 Dawson 3,010 11,139.48 48 265 Decatur 2,493 9,471.16 63 166 DeKalb 64,925 8,185.67 1,010 5,228 Dodge 1,180 5,788.57 56 112 Dooly 878 6,552.24 31 95 Dougherty 6,341 7,053.00 292 1,117 Douglas 13,563 8,928.55 194 989 Early 1,256 12,379.26 42 82 Echols 375 9,448.22 4 13 Effingham 4,784 7,471.96 75 304 Elbert 1,612 8,508.84 60 135 Emanuel 1,961 8,652.49 55 132 Evans 940 8,795.73 21 87 Fannin 2,422 9,202.13 66 201 Fayette 7,494 6,375.48 164 339 Floyd 10,792 10,801.07 202 919 Forsyth 19,961 7,905.13 201 1,068 Franklin 2,609 11,183.51 49 176 Fulton 92,522 8,417.36 1,390 5,727 Gilmer 2,728 8,683.20 80 238 Glascock 160 5,289.26 7 24 Glynn 8,488 9,864.38 170 511 Gordon 6,979 12,022.60 108 351 Grady 1,885 7,681.34 51 199 Greene 1,742 9,307.05 56 148 Gwinnett 93,019 9,578.28 1,149 5,455 Habersham 4,990 10,895.20 159 517 Hall 27,177 13,170.41 483 2,626 Hancock 884 10,789.70 66 113 Haralson 1,864 6,067.31 36 80 Harris 2,540 7,317.35 64 183 Hart 1,882 7,208.79 39 136 Heard 757 6,119.64 18 51 Henry 22,326 9,307.70 323 703 Houston 11,870 7,558.63 211 904 Irwin 811 8,597.48 19 87 Jackson 9,579 12,823.29 141 573 Jasper 763 5,373.62 20 64 Jeff Davis 1,488 9,823.08 38 104 Jefferson 1,655 10,807.81 61 170 Jenkins 796 9,281.72 40 87 Johnson 854 8,839.66 43 101 Jones 1,854 6,484.56 56 183 Lamar 1,684 8,704.19 49 141 Lanier 585 5,651.63 10 29 Laurens 4,382 9,265.05 150 379 Lee 1,878 6,266.06 52 218 Liberty 4,421 7,141.70 68 256 Lincoln 569 7,003.08 25 58 Long 898 4,509.16 12 55 Lowndes 9,076 7,699.49 151 421 Lumpkin 3,176 9,395.89 71 325 Macon 680 5,235.60 33 93 Madison 3,054 10,120.29 47 163 Marion 494 5,956.83 23 44 McDuffie 1,865 8,635.46 45 176 McIntosh 855 5,869.43 14 62 Meriwether 1,742 8,287.35 81 175 Miller 785 13,619.01 9 45 Mitchell 1,764 7,997.82 78 244 Monroe 2,171 7,829.91 95 213 Montgomery 874 9,475.28 21 50 Morgan 1,403 7,330.96 24 100 Murray 4,687 11,641.54 85 284 Muscogee 16,679 8,703.93 443 1,363 Newton 8,577 7,633.91 243 719 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 26,115 0 511 1,417 Oconee 3,383 8,105.52 67 138 Oglethorpe 1,299 8,523.62 31 82 Paulding 12,117 7,022.64 178 480 Peach 2,131 7,784.47 63 246 Pickens 2,810 8,380.55 64 249 Pierce 1,549 7,925.30 51 161 Pike 1,277 6,770.94 29 91 Polk 4,302 9,893.75 88 403 Pulaski 654 6,003.86 32 57 Putnam 2,107 9,627.60 64 185 Quitman 87 3,792.50 2 12 Rabun 1,684 9,914.05 44 166 Randolph 520 7,699.14 33 89 Richmond 21,799 10,778.78 449 1,473 Rockdale 6,992 7,363.10 161 956 Schley 251 4,758.29 5 24 Screven 986 7,093.53 21 76 Seminole 894 10,982.80 18 82 Spalding 4,803 6,949.79 173 530 Stephens 3,229 12,264.51 80 269 Stewart 1,062 17,327.46 26 132 Sumter 2,098 7,136.30 98 286 Talbot 449 7,291.33 20 47 Taliaferro 110 6,740.20 3 10 Tattnall 2,197 8,645.86 52 133 Taylor 557 6,999.25 23 77 Telfair 816 5,216.06 48 79 Terrell 635 7,499.70 48 123 Thomas 4,444 10,002.03 120 409 Tift 4,040 9,894.69 106 436 Toombs 3,524 13,060.07 107 225 Towns 1,245 10,345.69 49 158 Treutlen 746 10,924.00 33 57 Troup 6,886 9,779.31 208 575 Turner 668 8,271.42 36 94 Twiggs 593 7,333.66 40 113 Union 2,311 9,121.77 81 253 Unknown 2,587 0 5 57 Upson 2,032 7,733.00 112 201 Walker 7,313 10,505.67 83 304 Walton 8,868 9,255.43 243 544 Ware 3,605 10,054.95 162 394 Warren 425 8,157.39 17 55 Washington 1,827 8,999.11 61 118 Wayne 3,175 10,592.51 83 302 Webster 119 4,666.67 4 17 Wheeler 522 6,600.08 22 40 White 3,354 10,561.12 75 321 Whitfield 15,964 15,251.45 238 820 Wilcox 530 6,029.58 31 76 Wilkes 720 7,189.93 23 79 Wilkinson 839 9,406.88 27 127 Worth 1,335 6,627.94 62 194

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,479,620 (9,903,161 reported molecular tests; 576,459 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 996,653 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

69,147 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



19,020 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



