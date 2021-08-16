UPDATE (Monday, August 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
Cases reported per 100,000 people as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/16/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 996,653 (+14,130 since Friday*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2,168 11,680.41 68 200
Atkinson 926 11,116.45 20 139
Bacon 1,512 13,258.51 31 105
Baker 200 6,418.49 11 40
Baldwin 4,199 9,451.25 119 340
Banks 1,824 9,128.22 43 223
Barrow 9,925 11,489.53 143 679
Bartow 12,092 10,916.21 226 875
Ben Hill 1,606 9,648.54 62 168
Berrien 1,231 6,386.18 37 80
Bibb 15,778 10,370.03 429 1,927
Bleckley 900 7,010.44 32 52
Brantley 1,275 6,639.93 37 102
Brooks 1,129 7,178.74 38 97
Bryan 3,322 8,488.13 39 213
Bulloch 6,104 7,681.18 65 240
Burke 1,947 8,714.53 40 170
Butts 2,593 10,300.31 84 148
Calhoun 511 8,089.28 16 78
Camden 4,452 8,256.06 39 170
Candler 884 8,157.24 38 67
Carroll 8,077 6,724.17 135 358
Catoosa 6,374 9,268.44 70 275
Charlton 1,477 11,146.33 30 80
Chatham 25,190 8,621.52 458 1,891
Chattahoochee 4,247 39,510.65 13 35
Chattooga 2,403 9,702.82 67 194
Cherokee 24,854 9,321.99 327 1,491
Clarke 13,971 10,765.22 145 524
Clay 201 7,040.28 3 10
Clayton 27,508 9,023.81 509 1,553
Clinch 835 12,545.07 25 71
Cobb 67,902 8,588.80 1,049 3,731
Coffee 5,006 11,630.50 150 720
Colquitt 4,254 9,371.49 91 289
Columbia 12,082 7,616.42 170 536
Cook 1,334 7,650.40 41 111
Coweta 9,701 6,382.19 228 431
Crawford 608 4,972.19 19 81
Crisp 1,580 7,088.70 59 172
Dade 1,378 8,526.17 14 63
Dawson 3,010 11,139.48 48 265
Decatur 2,493 9,471.16 63 166
DeKalb 64,925 8,185.67 1,010 5,228
Dodge 1,180 5,788.57 56 112
Dooly 878 6,552.24 31 95
Dougherty 6,341 7,053.00 292 1,117
Douglas 13,563 8,928.55 194 989
Early 1,256 12,379.26 42 82
Echols 375 9,448.22 4 13
Effingham 4,784 7,471.96 75 304
Elbert 1,612 8,508.84 60 135
Emanuel 1,961 8,652.49 55 132
Evans 940 8,795.73 21 87
Fannin 2,422 9,202.13 66 201
Fayette 7,494 6,375.48 164 339
Floyd 10,792 10,801.07 202 919
Forsyth 19,961 7,905.13 201 1,068
Franklin 2,609 11,183.51 49 176
Fulton 92,522 8,417.36 1,390 5,727
Gilmer 2,728 8,683.20 80 238
Glascock 160 5,289.26 7 24
Glynn 8,488 9,864.38 170 511
Gordon 6,979 12,022.60 108 351
Grady 1,885 7,681.34 51 199
Greene 1,742 9,307.05 56 148
Gwinnett 93,019 9,578.28 1,149 5,455
Habersham 4,990 10,895.20 159 517
Hall 27,177 13,170.41 483 2,626
Hancock 884 10,789.70 66 113
Haralson 1,864 6,067.31 36 80
Harris 2,540 7,317.35 64 183
Hart 1,882 7,208.79 39 136
Heard 757 6,119.64 18 51
Henry 22,326 9,307.70 323 703
Houston 11,870 7,558.63 211 904
Irwin 811 8,597.48 19 87
Jackson 9,579 12,823.29 141 573
Jasper 763 5,373.62 20 64
Jeff Davis 1,488 9,823.08 38 104
Jefferson 1,655 10,807.81 61 170
Jenkins 796 9,281.72 40 87
Johnson 854 8,839.66 43 101
Jones 1,854 6,484.56 56 183
Lamar 1,684 8,704.19 49 141
Lanier 585 5,651.63 10 29
Laurens 4,382 9,265.05 150 379
Lee 1,878 6,266.06 52 218
Liberty 4,421 7,141.70 68 256
Lincoln 569 7,003.08 25 58
Long 898 4,509.16 12 55
Lowndes 9,076 7,699.49 151 421
Lumpkin 3,176 9,395.89 71 325
Macon 680 5,235.60 33 93
Madison 3,054 10,120.29 47 163
Marion 494 5,956.83 23 44
McDuffie 1,865 8,635.46 45 176
McIntosh 855 5,869.43 14 62
Meriwether 1,742 8,287.35 81 175
Miller 785 13,619.01 9 45
Mitchell 1,764 7,997.82 78 244
Monroe 2,171 7,829.91 95 213
Montgomery 874 9,475.28 21 50
Morgan 1,403 7,330.96 24 100
Murray 4,687 11,641.54 85 284
Muscogee 16,679 8,703.93 443 1,363
Newton 8,577 7,633.91 243 719
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 26,115 0 511 1,417
Oconee 3,383 8,105.52 67 138
Oglethorpe 1,299 8,523.62 31 82
Paulding 12,117 7,022.64 178 480
Peach 2,131 7,784.47 63 246
Pickens 2,810 8,380.55 64 249
Pierce 1,549 7,925.30 51 161
Pike 1,277 6,770.94 29 91
Polk 4,302 9,893.75 88 403
Pulaski 654 6,003.86 32 57
Putnam 2,107 9,627.60 64 185
Quitman 87 3,792.50 2 12
Rabun 1,684 9,914.05 44 166
Randolph 520 7,699.14 33 89
Richmond 21,799 10,778.78 449 1,473
Rockdale 6,992 7,363.10 161 956
Schley 251 4,758.29 5 24
Screven 986 7,093.53 21 76
Seminole 894 10,982.80 18 82
Spalding 4,803 6,949.79 173 530
Stephens 3,229 12,264.51 80 269
Stewart 1,062 17,327.46 26 132
Sumter 2,098 7,136.30 98 286
Talbot 449 7,291.33 20 47
Taliaferro 110 6,740.20 3 10
Tattnall 2,197 8,645.86 52 133
Taylor 557 6,999.25 23 77
Telfair 816 5,216.06 48 79
Terrell 635 7,499.70 48 123
Thomas 4,444 10,002.03 120 409
Tift 4,040 9,894.69 106 436
Toombs 3,524 13,060.07 107 225
Towns 1,245 10,345.69 49 158
Treutlen 746 10,924.00 33 57
Troup 6,886 9,779.31 208 575
Turner 668 8,271.42 36 94
Twiggs 593 7,333.66 40 113
Union 2,311 9,121.77 81 253
Unknown 2,587 0 5 57
Upson 2,032 7,733.00 112 201
Walker 7,313 10,505.67 83 304
Walton 8,868 9,255.43 243 544
Ware 3,605 10,054.95 162 394
Warren 425 8,157.39 17 55
Washington 1,827 8,999.11 61 118
Wayne 3,175 10,592.51 83 302
Webster 119 4,666.67 4 17
Wheeler 522 6,600.08 22 40
White 3,354 10,561.12 75 321
Whitfield 15,964 15,251.45 238 820
Wilcox 530 6,029.58 31 76
Wilkes 720 7,189.93 23 79
Wilkinson 839 9,406.88 27 127
Worth 1,335 6,627.94 62 194
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 10,479,620 (9,903,161 reported molecular tests; 576,459 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 996,653 (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 69,147 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 19,020 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Happening Now, Health, Local News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related