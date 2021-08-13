UPDATE (Friday, August 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/13/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 977,482 (+5,165*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2132 11486.45 68 199 Atkinson 900 10804.32 20 136 Bacon 1480 12977.9 30 105 Baker 197 6322.21 11 40 Baldwin 4126 9286.94 119 338 Banks 1803 9023.12 42 222 Barrow 9810 11356.4 142 678 Bartow 12023 10853.92 225 874 Ben Hill 1580 9492.34 62 168 Berrien 1210 6277.24 37 80 Bibb 15467 10165.63 429 1915 Bleckley 886 6901.39 32 52 Brantley 1214 6322.26 37 101 Brooks 1108 7045.21 38 96 Bryan 3209 8199.4 39 209 Bulloch 5886 7406.85 64 239 Burke 1928 8629.49 40 169 Butts 2560 10169.22 84 148 Calhoun 489 7741.02 16 78 Camden 4364 8092.87 39 170 Candler 874 8064.96 38 67 Carroll 8004 6663.39 135 358 Catoosa 6320 9189.92 70 275 Charlton 1456 10987.85 30 79 Chatham 24448 8367.56 458 1861 Chattahoochee 4242 39464.14 13 35 Chattooga 2379 9605.91 67 193 Cherokee 24470 9177.96 326 1488 Clarke 13820 10648.87 145 522 Clay 199 6970.23 3 10 Clayton 27081 8883.73 508 1547 Clinch 831 12484.98 25 71 Cobb 67092 8486.34 1045 3729 Coffee 4924 11439.99 149 714 Colquitt 4209 9272.35 91 288 Columbia 11988 7557.16 169 534 Cook 1304 7478.35 40 109 Coweta 9564 6292.06 228 429 Crawford 597 4882.24 19 81 Crisp 1550 6954.1 59 171 Dade 1351 8359.11 14 63 Dawson 2957 10943.34 48 263 Decatur 2436 9254.62 63 163 DeKalb 64103 8082.04 1007 5210 Dodge 1161 5695.36 56 112 Dooly 857 6395.52 31 95 Dougherty 6275 6979.59 292 1114 Douglas 13416 8831.78 194 988 Early 1207 11896.31 42 81 Echols 374 9423.03 4 13 Effingham 4582 7156.47 75 299 Elbert 1602 8456.06 60 135 Emanuel 1936 8542.18 55 132 Evans 930 8702.16 21 87 Fannin 2387 9069.15 66 201 Fayette 7363 6264.04 164 338 Floyd 10686 10694.98 202 914 Forsyth 19668 7789.09 201 1065 Franklin 2583 11072.06 49 176 Fulton 91459 8320.65 1389 5718 Gilmer 2710 8625.9 80 238 Glascock 157 5190.08 7 24 Glynn 8135 9454.14 166 508 Gordon 6923 11926.13 108 350 Grady 1855 7559.09 51 199 Greene 1689 9023.88 56 148 Gwinnett 92363 9510.73 1149 5448 Habersham 4946 10799.13 159 517 Hall 26987 13078.33 482 2615 Hancock 876 10692.05 66 113 Haralson 1843 5998.96 36 80 Harris 2508 7225.17 64 182 Hart 1861 7128.36 39 136 Heard 739 5974.13 18 51 Henry 21893 9127.18 322 700 Houston 11487 7314.74 211 879 Irwin 807 8555.07 19 87 Jackson 9439 12635.88 141 570 Jasper 757 5331.36 20 64 Jeff Davis 1451 9578.82 37 103 Jefferson 1650 10775.16 61 170 Jenkins 789 9200.09 40 87 Johnson 838 8674.05 43 101 Jones 1800 6295.69 56 183 Lamar 1611 8326.87 48 141 Lanier 580 5603.32 10 29 Laurens 4284 9057.85 150 377 Lee 1856 6192.65 52 217 Liberty 4304 6952.7 67 255 Lincoln 559 6880 25 57 Long 870 4368.57 12 55 Lowndes 8947 7590.05 151 420 Lumpkin 3140 9289.39 71 324 Macon 667 5135.51 33 93 Madison 3006 9961.23 47 163 Marion 483 5824.19 23 43 McDuffie 1849 8561.37 45 175 McIntosh 804 5519.32 14 61 Meriwether 1722 8192.2 81 174 Miller 751 13029.15 9 45 Mitchell 1745 7911.68 77 244 Monroe 2121 7649.58 94 212 Montgomery 861 9334.35 21 49 Morgan 1366 7137.63 24 100 Murray 4623 11482.58 85 283 Muscogee 16375 8545.29 443 1351 Newton 8435 7507.52 243 717 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 25761 0 509 1404 Oconee 3342 8007.28 67 138 Oglethorpe 1291 8471.13 31 82 Paulding 11973 6939.18 178 479 Peach 2093 7645.66 63 243 Pickens 2777 8282.14 64 247 Pierce 1507 7710.41 51 160 Pike 1254 6648.99 29 91 Polk 4238 9746.56 88 397 Pulaski 644 5912.05 32 57 Putnam 2076 9485.95 62 185 Quitman 87 3792.5 2 12 Rabun 1672 9843.4 44 164 Randolph 520 7699.14 33 89 Richmond 21624 10692.25 449 1468 Rockdale 6902 7268.32 161 953 Schley 247 4682.46 5 22 Screven 955 6870.5 21 75 Seminole 850 10442.26 18 82 Spalding 4734 6849.95 173 528 Stephens 3197 12142.97 80 269 Stewart 1062 17327.46 26 132 Sumter 2063 7017.25 98 284 Talbot 443 7193.89 20 45 Taliaferro 110 6740.2 3 10 Tattnall 2148 8453.03 52 133 Taylor 550 6911.28 23 76 Telfair 799 5107.39 48 79 Terrell 630 7440.65 48 123 Thomas 4329 9743.2 119 408 Tift 3952 9679.16 106 435 Toombs 3467 12848.83 107 223 Towns 1233 10245.97 49 157 Treutlen 735 10762.92 33 57 Troup 6793 9647.23 209 574 Turner 656 8122.83 36 94 Twiggs 576 7123.42 40 112 Union 2272 8967.83 81 247 Unknown 2557 0 5 54 Upson 1997 7599.8 112 199 Walker 7251 10416.61 83 304 Walton 8758 9140.63 243 542 Ware 3524 9829.02 162 394 Warren 420 8061.42 17 54 Washington 1785 8792.24 61 118 Wayne 3109 10372.32 83 303 Webster 118 4627.45 4 17 Wheeler 517 6536.86 22 40 White 3318 10447.76 75 318 Whitfield 15780 15075.66 238 817 Wilcox 519 5904.44 31 76 Wilkes 718 7169.96 23 79 Wilkinson 826 9261.13 27 127 Worth 1311 6508.79 62 193

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,384,444 (9,811,889 reported molecular tests; 572,555 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 982,589 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

68,852 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,987 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



