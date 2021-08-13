UPDATE (Friday, August 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tucker Sargent,
August 13 Cases
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/13/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 977,482 (+5,165*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

*Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 2132 11486.45 68 199
Atkinson 900 10804.32 20 136
Bacon 1480 12977.9 30 105
Baker 197 6322.21 11 40
Baldwin 4126 9286.94 119 338
Banks 1803 9023.12 42 222
Barrow 9810 11356.4 142 678
Bartow 12023 10853.92 225 874
Ben Hill 1580 9492.34 62 168
Berrien 1210 6277.24 37 80
Bibb 15467 10165.63 429 1915
Bleckley 886 6901.39 32 52
Brantley 1214 6322.26 37 101
Brooks 1108 7045.21 38 96
Bryan 3209 8199.4 39 209
Bulloch 5886 7406.85 64 239
Burke 1928 8629.49 40 169
Butts 2560 10169.22 84 148
Calhoun 489 7741.02 16 78
Camden 4364 8092.87 39 170
Candler 874 8064.96 38 67
Carroll 8004 6663.39 135 358
Catoosa 6320 9189.92 70 275
Charlton 1456 10987.85 30 79
Chatham 24448 8367.56 458 1861
Chattahoochee 4242 39464.14 13 35
Chattooga 2379 9605.91 67 193
Cherokee 24470 9177.96 326 1488
Clarke 13820 10648.87 145 522
Clay 199 6970.23 3 10
Clayton 27081 8883.73 508 1547
Clinch 831 12484.98 25 71
Cobb 67092 8486.34 1045 3729
Coffee 4924 11439.99 149 714
Colquitt 4209 9272.35 91 288
Columbia 11988 7557.16 169 534
Cook 1304 7478.35 40 109
Coweta 9564 6292.06 228 429
Crawford 597 4882.24 19 81
Crisp 1550 6954.1 59 171
Dade 1351 8359.11 14 63
Dawson 2957 10943.34 48 263
Decatur 2436 9254.62 63 163
DeKalb 64103 8082.04 1007 5210
Dodge 1161 5695.36 56 112
Dooly 857 6395.52 31 95
Dougherty 6275 6979.59 292 1114
Douglas 13416 8831.78 194 988
Early 1207 11896.31 42 81
Echols 374 9423.03 4 13
Effingham 4582 7156.47 75 299
Elbert 1602 8456.06 60 135
Emanuel 1936 8542.18 55 132
Evans 930 8702.16 21 87
Fannin 2387 9069.15 66 201
Fayette 7363 6264.04 164 338
Floyd 10686 10694.98 202 914
Forsyth 19668 7789.09 201 1065
Franklin 2583 11072.06 49 176
Fulton 91459 8320.65 1389 5718
Gilmer 2710 8625.9 80 238
Glascock 157 5190.08 7 24
Glynn 8135 9454.14 166 508
Gordon 6923 11926.13 108 350
Grady 1855 7559.09 51 199
Greene 1689 9023.88 56 148
Gwinnett 92363 9510.73 1149 5448
Habersham 4946 10799.13 159 517
Hall 26987 13078.33 482 2615
Hancock 876 10692.05 66 113
Haralson 1843 5998.96 36 80
Harris 2508 7225.17 64 182
Hart 1861 7128.36 39 136
Heard 739 5974.13 18 51
Henry 21893 9127.18 322 700
Houston 11487 7314.74 211 879
Irwin 807 8555.07 19 87
Jackson 9439 12635.88 141 570
Jasper 757 5331.36 20 64
Jeff Davis 1451 9578.82 37 103
Jefferson 1650 10775.16 61 170
Jenkins 789 9200.09 40 87
Johnson 838 8674.05 43 101
Jones 1800 6295.69 56 183
Lamar 1611 8326.87 48 141
Lanier 580 5603.32 10 29
Laurens 4284 9057.85 150 377
Lee 1856 6192.65 52 217
Liberty 4304 6952.7 67 255
Lincoln 559 6880 25 57
Long 870 4368.57 12 55
Lowndes 8947 7590.05 151 420
Lumpkin 3140 9289.39 71 324
Macon 667 5135.51 33 93
Madison 3006 9961.23 47 163
Marion 483 5824.19 23 43
McDuffie 1849 8561.37 45 175
McIntosh 804 5519.32 14 61
Meriwether 1722 8192.2 81 174
Miller 751 13029.15 9 45
Mitchell 1745 7911.68 77 244
Monroe 2121 7649.58 94 212
Montgomery 861 9334.35 21 49
Morgan 1366 7137.63 24 100
Murray 4623 11482.58 85 283
Muscogee 16375 8545.29 443 1351
Newton 8435 7507.52 243 717
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 25761 0 509 1404
Oconee 3342 8007.28 67 138
Oglethorpe 1291 8471.13 31 82
Paulding 11973 6939.18 178 479
Peach 2093 7645.66 63 243
Pickens 2777 8282.14 64 247
Pierce 1507 7710.41 51 160
Pike 1254 6648.99 29 91
Polk 4238 9746.56 88 397
Pulaski 644 5912.05 32 57
Putnam 2076 9485.95 62 185
Quitman 87 3792.5 2 12
Rabun 1672 9843.4 44 164
Randolph 520 7699.14 33 89
Richmond 21624 10692.25 449 1468
Rockdale 6902 7268.32 161 953
Schley 247 4682.46 5 22
Screven 955 6870.5 21 75
Seminole 850 10442.26 18 82
Spalding 4734 6849.95 173 528
Stephens 3197 12142.97 80 269
Stewart 1062 17327.46 26 132
Sumter 2063 7017.25 98 284
Talbot 443 7193.89 20 45
Taliaferro 110 6740.2 3 10
Tattnall 2148 8453.03 52 133
Taylor 550 6911.28 23 76
Telfair 799 5107.39 48 79
Terrell 630 7440.65 48 123
Thomas 4329 9743.2 119 408
Tift 3952 9679.16 106 435
Toombs 3467 12848.83 107 223
Towns 1233 10245.97 49 157
Treutlen 735 10762.92 33 57
Troup 6793 9647.23 209 574
Turner 656 8122.83 36 94
Twiggs 576 7123.42 40 112
Union 2272 8967.83 81 247
Unknown 2557 0 5 54
Upson 1997 7599.8 112 199
Walker 7251 10416.61 83 304
Walton 8758 9140.63 243 542
Ware 3524 9829.02 162 394
Warren 420 8061.42 17 54
Washington 1785 8792.24 61 118
Wayne 3109 10372.32 83 303
Webster 118 4627.45 4 17
Wheeler 517 6536.86 22 40
White 3318 10447.76 75 318
Whitfield 15780 15075.66 238 817
Wilcox 519 5904.44 31 76
Wilkes 718 7169.96 23 79
Wilkinson 826 9261.13 27 127
Worth 1311 6508.79 62 193
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
 

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 10,384,444 (9,811,889 reported molecular tests; 572,555 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 982,589 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 68,852 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 18,987 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, August 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

