UPDATE (Thursday, August 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) data in Georgia, published today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 8/12/21 MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 977,482 (+4,995*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between the last website update and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations Appling 2126 11454.12 68 199 Atkinson 897 10768.31 20 134 Bacon 1457 12776.22 29 103 Baker 196 6290.12 11 40 Baldwin 4103 9235.17 119 338 Banks 1792 8968.07 42 221 Barrow 9746 11282.31 142 673 Bartow 11984 10818.72 224 873 Ben Hill 1574 9456.29 62 167 Berrien 1204 6246.11 37 80 Bibb 15337 10080.18 427 1909 Bleckley 881 6862.44 32 52 Brantley 1184 6166.02 37 98 Brooks 1101 7000.7 38 95 Bryan 3174 8109.97 39 208 Bulloch 5787 7282.27 64 239 Burke 1919 8589.2 40 169 Butts 2556 10153.33 84 148 Calhoun 486 7693.53 16 78 Camden 4333 8035.38 39 168 Candler 867 8000.37 38 67 Carroll 7971 6635.92 135 358 Catoosa 6286 9140.48 70 275 Charlton 1455 10980.3 29 79 Chatham 24233 8293.97 457 1856 Chattahoochee 4242 39464.14 13 35 Chattooga 2372 9577.65 67 193 Cherokee 24339 9128.83 324 1482 Clarke 13762 10604.18 144 522 Clay 199 6970.23 3 10 Clayton 26881 8818.13 505 1542 Clinch 826 12409.86 25 70 Cobb 66772 8445.87 1043 3720 Coffee 4898 11379.58 149 705 Colquitt 4201 9254.73 90 288 Columbia 11938 7525.64 169 533 Cook 1300 7455.41 40 109 Coweta 9510 6256.54 227 426 Crawford 593 4849.53 19 81 Crisp 1535 6886.81 59 171 Dade 1342 8303.43 14 63 Dawson 2939 10876.73 48 260 Decatur 2411 9159.64 63 163 DeKalb 63825 8046.99 1005 5192 Dodge 1156 5670.84 56 111 Dooly 853 6365.67 31 95 Dougherty 6234 6933.99 292 1109 Douglas 13350 8788.33 193 982 Early 1200 11827.32 42 81 Echols 373 9397.83 4 13 Effingham 4543 7095.55 75 298 Elbert 1600 8445.5 60 135 Emanuel 1933 8528.94 55 132 Evans 928 8683.45 21 87 Fannin 2375 9023.56 66 201 Fayette 7325 6231.71 163 337 Floyd 10628 10636.94 202 915 Forsyth 19572 7751.07 200 1061 Franklin 2574 11033.48 47 176 Fulton 91135 8291.17 1388 5707 Gilmer 2693 8571.79 80 238 Glascock 155 5123.97 7 24 Glynn 7965 9256.57 166 507 Gordon 6903 11891.68 108 349 Grady 1843 7510.19 51 199 Greene 1663 8884.97 56 147 Gwinnett 92183 9492.2 1147 5438 Habersham 4932 10768.56 159 516 Hall 26900 13036.17 482 2611 Hancock 873 10655.44 66 113 Haralson 1839 5985.94 36 80 Harris 2478 7138.74 64 181 Hart 1848 7078.56 39 136 Heard 727 5877.12 18 51 Henry 21735 9061.31 321 698 Houston 11368 7238.97 210 878 Irwin 805 8533.87 19 86 Jackson 9381 12558.23 141 567 Jasper 753 5303.19 20 64 Jeff Davis 1439 9499.6 37 103 Jefferson 1646 10749.04 61 170 Jenkins 787 9176.77 40 87 Johnson 832 8611.94 43 100 Jones 1777 6215.24 55 183 Lamar 1585 8192.48 48 140 Lanier 574 5545.36 10 29 Laurens 4257 9000.76 149 376 Lee 1844 6152.61 52 216 Liberty 4271 6899.39 67 255 Lincoln 558 6867.69 25 57 Long 863 4333.42 12 55 Lowndes 8883 7535.76 151 420 Lumpkin 3115 9215.43 71 321 Macon 667 5135.51 33 93 Madison 2987 9898.27 47 163 Marion 476 5739.78 23 43 McDuffie 1845 8542.85 45 174 McIntosh 785 5388.89 14 61 Meriwether 1711 8139.87 81 173 Miller 747 12959.75 9 45 Mitchell 1739 7884.48 77 243 Monroe 2099 7570.24 94 212 Montgomery 855 9269.3 21 49 Morgan 1358 7095.83 24 100 Murray 4607 11442.84 85 282 Muscogee 16281 8496.24 443 1345 Newton 8377 7455.9 242 708 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 25677 0 508 1395 Oconee 3326 7968.95 67 138 Oglethorpe 1289 8458.01 31 82 Paulding 11909 6902.09 177 479 Peach 2069 7557.99 63 242 Pickens 2763 8240.38 63 246 Pierce 1496 7654.13 51 160 Pike 1248 6617.18 29 91 Polk 4215 9693.67 87 397 Pulaski 643 5902.87 32 57 Putnam 2065 9435.69 62 185 Quitman 86 3748.91 2 12 Rabun 1668 9819.85 43 163 Randolph 518 7669.53 33 89 Richmond 21543 10652.2 447 1463 Rockdale 6862 7226.2 161 944 Schley 247 4682.46 5 22 Screven 945 6798.56 21 74 Seminole 849 10429.98 18 82 Spalding 4704 6806.54 173 527 Stephens 3207 12180.95 80 268 Stewart 1059 17278.51 26 132 Sumter 2031 6908.4 97 284 Talbot 439 7128.94 19 45 Taliaferro 110 6740.2 3 10 Tattnall 2129 8378.26 52 132 Taylor 544 6835.89 23 76 Telfair 797 5094.6 48 79 Terrell 630 7440.65 48 122 Thomas 4312 9704.94 119 406 Tift 3944 9659.56 105 435 Toombs 3440 12748.77 106 222 Towns 1229 10212.73 49 157 Treutlen 732 10718.99 32 56 Troup 6755 9593.26 208 574 Turner 656 8122.83 36 94 Twiggs 574 7098.69 40 112 Union 2256 8904.68 81 246 Unknown 2514 0 5 49 Upson 1978 7527.5 112 198 Walker 7207 10353.4 83 303 Walton 8728 9109.32 243 542 Ware 3494 9745.35 161 393 Warren 420 8061.42 17 54 Washington 1775 8742.98 61 118 Wayne 3076 10262.23 83 303 Webster 117 4588.24 4 17 Wheeler 515 6511.57 22 39 White 3289 10356.45 75 317 Whitfield 15729 15026.94 238 816 Wilcox 512 5824.8 31 76 Wilkes 717 7159.98 23 79 Wilkinson 816 9149.01 27 127 Worth 1307 6488.93 62 193

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Interactive maps and charts:

Click here to see an interactive chart of cumulative COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive chart of new reported COVID-19 cases by day.

Click here to see an interactive chart of the 7-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases.

Click here to see an interactive map of cumulative COVID-19 cases per 1,000 people (by county).

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 10,353,601 (9,782,536 reported molecular tests; 571,065 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 977,482 (10.0% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Note from DPH: These data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

68,640 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



18,942 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.