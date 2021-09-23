Fatal Shooting on Woodliff Street in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before 12:30 this morning. According to a press release the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Woodliff Street. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting is under investigation. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.