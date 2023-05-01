Shooting on Fourth Avenue leaves man dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

They say it happened in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, just after 7 a.m. Deputies responded regarding a person shot, and found 43-year-old Lemuel Wilson of Macon unresponsive in the home.

Reports say that Wilson and a female were in the home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the residence.

Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

