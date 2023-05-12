Fallen officers honored in downtown Macon

The Annual Peace Officers Memorial Day program was held at the Public Safety Park.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with the community gathered Friday, to remember fallen law enforcement in honor of National Police Week.

Those in law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty, had their names read. An honor guard also placed roses at the base of their monuments.

“Even here all these many years later, it is our duty to remember their sacrifice and to know their contributions will never be forgotten,” said Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

National Police Week is May 14 through 20.