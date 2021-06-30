Dublin Police looking for person of interest after woman’s body found in home

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says Tiffany Whitaker's body was found inside a Penn Street home Wednesday morning.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin Police discovered a woman’s body Wednesday morning, and now the hunt is on to locate her husband.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says he’s a person of interest in the case.

Chatman says officers went to a home on Penn Street Wednesday morning around 9 o’clock for a welfare check and found Tiffany Whitaker’s body on the floor inside.

Police are now looking for her husband, Ben. They say they found his truck in Wilkinson County.

Call Dublin Police at (478) 277-5023 if you have any tips.

