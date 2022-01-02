Don’t drink and drive on new years

MACON, Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- If you are going to go out and drink on New Years eve then plan ahead to get home safely.

Houston County deputy Michael Gilbert suggest going in a group that way you can plan who the designated driver will be for the night. Deputy says that every 52 minutes there is a death caused by a drunk driver in America.

Some bars in Macon will call rides for a patron that is too intoxicated to drive or may take their keys for safety

If you are too drunk to drive call for a ride or have someone you know take you home.

Fines for drinking and driving could reach up to $5,000 dollars along with serving jail time.





