Dodge County High School placed on lockdown due to threat

The lockdown is due to a reported threat on campus, according to a Facebook post.

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dodge County High School is under lockdown, according to the Dodge County Schools Facebook page. The Facebook post says the lockdown is due to a reported threat on campus.

Dodge County Schools says the campus received a phone call.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

41NBC has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information. Stay with 41NBC News for updates.