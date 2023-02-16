Deputies: Masked gunman robs Truist Bank on Riverside Drive

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday at Truist Bank, located at 2998 Riverside Drive.

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

It happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies a masked man armed with a handgun entered the bank and handed a note to the teller, demanding money. After receiving cash, the suspect fled the bank and was last seen running toward the wood line behind the bank.

The suspect is a man between 20 and 30 years old. He’s about 5’6″ and was wearing a blue and white mask with all black clothing. Photos are attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have information.

