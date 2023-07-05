Crisp County Deputy shot and killed

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Crisp County Deputy is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

This morning, around 3:40 A.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle in the 1300 Block of HWY 280 West in Cordele. The vehicle came back stolen. The driver opened fire and a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and fatally injured. The suspect took the Deputy’s patrol car and fled the scene leading law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple Georgia counties. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested the subject on I475. They also recovered the stolen patrol unit. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation.