Crash on Lower Thomaston Rd leaves man dead

A crash on Lower Thomaston Road Wednesday left a man dead.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A crash on Lower Thomaston Road Wednesday left a man dead.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:49 p.m., a 50-year-old man driving a 2006 Honda Accord on Lower Thomaston Road went off the road near the intersection with Mosely Dixon Road, and hit a utility pole.

First responders got the man out of the vehicle and took him to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Nobody else was injured in the collision.

The next of kin hasn’t been notified, so the name of the driver has yet to be released.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.