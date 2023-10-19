Coroner: Body found down embankment near I-75 to be sent to GBI Crime Lab for autopsy

UPDATE (7 p.m.) – Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Maddox says the body of an unidentified man in his 40s was found down an embankment on I-75 on Thursday.

Maddox says the man was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. and that there were no signs of foul play.

Maddox says someone saw the body while sitting in traffic due to an unrelated crash.

He says he “has a name” but can’t release the man’s identify pending notification of next of kin.

Maddox says the body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

When reached by phone again Thursday night, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the body was found in a sliver of Crawford County on I-75 and referred us to Maddox.

ORIGINAL STORY (6:07 p.m.):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A body was found on the side of Interstate 75 on Thursday evening.

A viewer sent us a news tip just after 5:30 p.m. saying a body was found on I-75 northbound near Sardis Church Road.

We called Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, who confirmed he was en route to a report of a body found “near the county line.”

We then emailed the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, but were told to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. We are waiting for more information.

