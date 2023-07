Blood Drive at the Macon Terminal Station on Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Community Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a blood drive this Tuesday, July 25th.

Since this blood drive is happening between July 17th-31st, you could get your hands on an exclusive Shark Week shirt from Discovery.

The drive is set to take place at the Terminal Station at 200 Cherry Street in Macon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org.