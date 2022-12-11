Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the address and found Clyde inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

