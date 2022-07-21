Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing man

43-year-old Travis Lewis of Warner Robins, was last seen leaving the Atrium Health Navicent around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in a missing person investigation.

Family members say Lewis has mental health issues and he needs his medication.

Lewis has brown eyes, black hair, and has a trimmed beard. He’s around 5’8 and weighs about 165 pounds, and was reported to be wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants, and black sneakers.

Family members told deputies they spoke with the Atrium Police Department, and Lewis was last seen walking north on New Street.

If you have any information or know Lewis is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.