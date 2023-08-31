Bibb coroner: 1 dead after Thursday motorcycle crash

Jones, who said he was on the way to the scene, says it happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Pittman Street just south of downtown Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday.

Jones, who said he was on the way to the scene, says it happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Pittman Street just south of downtown Macon.

That’s all the information we have right now.