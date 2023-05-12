BCSO needs your help locating missing woman

Investigators say 56-year-old Cecelia Darlene Johnson was last seen by friends at her home on Liberty Church Road, May 2.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

Investigators say 56-year-old Cecelia Darlene Johnson was last seen by friends at her home on Liberty Church Road, May 2.

Johnson was reported as missing on Friday after Johnson’s friends could not find her. According to her friends, she has mental health issues and suffer from medical seizures.

Johnson is around 4’11 and weighs about 105 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cecelia Johnson is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.