BCSO investigating shooting after car crash

MACON,Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon man is recovering after being shot on Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a vehicle collision on Houston Avenue. While in route, deputies received a second call of shots fired in the area.

When deputies arrived on scene, Macon-Bibb dispatch reported a man was taken to Atrium Health Navicent by personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the crash and the shooting, and doesn’t know if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.