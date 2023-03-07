Baldwin State Prison inmate on the loose after leaving work detail

Photos: Georgia Department of Corrections

HARDWICK, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Law enforcement agencies are looking for a Baldwin State Prison inmate who left his work detail Monday. A Georgia Department of Corrections Facebook post said William Knight, who was serving time for involuntary manslaughter, was last seen driving a grey Toyota Corolla with Georgia license plate number ABN5644.

A post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Monday said multiple agencies are searching for Knight in Oconee, where he abandoned his vehicle.

“He is considered dangerous but is not known to be armed,” the post stated. “Anyone with information or think you have seen him call 911 immediately.”

