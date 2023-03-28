American Red Cross opens shelter in Macon for flood victims

The Red Cross partners with local organizations to provide assistance during severe weather conditions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Following severe weather conditions the last several days, many Macon residents have been left without a place to stay. Responding to the widespread flooding in the area, the Central Midwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross has stepped up to provide a helping hand.

The Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center on Ocmulgee East Blvd. has been opened as a shelter for those who need it. The Red Cross has partnered with local organizations to provide food for residents staying at the center. Mental health care services are also being provided to those dealing with the potential adverse mental health effects that extreme weather can often bring.

Holly Winner, Executive Director of the Midwest Georgia Chapter expressed her gratitude towards the community for their support.

“We’re just thankful for the support,” she said. “We have really wonderful partners here in the Macon Central Georgia community. We’re really grateful for the support and to be able to be there. Right now we are responding, assessing the situation, and providing safe places, warm places for people to come.”

The Red Cross has also urged people to contribute to their efforts by either making financial donations or reaching out to local partners of the organization to see what supplies they might need.

As the flooding continues to impact the region, the American Red Cross remains committed to assisting those in need and providing support to the Macon community. Click here for a list of ways to donate.