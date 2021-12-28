70 year old Macon man shot in home

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center Monday night at around 11:42 p.m.

It was reported to deputies that 70-year-old Peter Taylor, was in is home when he was wounded by gun fire

Paramedics arrived at the home located at the 2800 block of Century Place. Taylor was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance where he is listed to be in critical condition.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.