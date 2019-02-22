Perry High students dance into 5th annual Roaring 20s party

PERRY, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Faculty, staff, and students at Perry High School danced their way into their 5th annual Roaring Twenties party. As a result, they learned about the era through an interactive experience.

U.S. History teacher Shawn Wiley uses silent films and dance choreography. Students also learned about famous athletes and bootleggers of the twenties.

“What people did for fun back then is the same thing we do for fun today. It’s a good time for us to get out of the classroom, and students like to dress up as well,” Wiley said.

The school encouraged students to dress in 1920s attire.

Furthermore, the best-dressed dancers received prizes.