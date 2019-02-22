Less rain chances, but much warmer this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A warm front that has pushed through our area is allowing unseasonably warmer and moister air into Middle Georgia.

TODAY.

When the warm front lifted through Middle Georgia yesterday afternoon temperatures skyrocketed. Temperatures are going to be running well above-average once again this afternoon. The average high temperature for this time of year is 64° and today we will be running ten to fifteen degrees above that. While we will be dealing with a mostly cloudy sky, we will see breaks in the clouds this afternoon that will allow the sun to peak through. Overnight tonight it will be another warm night as temperatures hover in the upper 50’s under an overcast sky.

TOMORROW.

Rain chances tomorrow are running at just about 20%. We will be dealing with a partly cloudy sky as well as warmer temperatures in the middle 70’s. Any rain showers that form tomorrow will be isolated. If you have plans tomorrow afternoon or evening, I would definitely suggest bringing an umbrella just in case you get stuck in one of these showers. Tomorrow night temperatures will be running in the upper 50’s and low 60’s under a mostly cloudy sky.

EXTENDED.

A cold front is going to move through Middle Georgia early Sunday morning. This front will be moving quickly out of the central plains and into the southeast. Along the leading edge of the front we could see some gusty winds and heavy rain, but that is my only concern at the moment. When the front clears our area we will be clearing out as we head into the afternoon and this trend will take us into the first couple of days into the next work week.

