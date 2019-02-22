PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Middle Georgia, grab your cowboy boots. The 2019 Georgia National Rodeo kicks off in Perry.

Rodeo professionals from all across the country are in Perry this weekend.

- Advertisement -

Marketing Director Keaton Walker says, “We are expecting over 15,000 people this weekend including cowboys and cowgirls from all over the united states. The cowboys and cowgirls who ride in Las Vegas will be riding here at the national finals rodeo.”

The city of Perry hosts the festivities this weekend.

For more information, click here.