Cat of the Week: Razzle

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a beautiful white and gray three month old kitten named Razzle!

Razzle came into 41 studios and was a hit with everyone! She is a calm kitten that is looking for an owner that wants to love on her. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue, says that while Razzle is calm now, it would still be better for her to go to a family without little kids so her claws would not scratch any little ones. Razzle also has a brother at the shelter, and you can adopt them both today as they will be ready for adoption in the coming days!

If you’re interested in adopting Razzle, her brother, or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!