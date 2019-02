MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare adoptions are half price until Saturday.

Whether in the market for a dog or a cat, Animal Welfare offers a wide variety of possible pets.

Tracey Belew, the shelter manager, hopes to make room for 25 dogs seized in a dog fighting ring.

For more information on the dogs the shelter has available, call (478) 621-6774.