Macon-Bibb commissioner Virgil Watkins arrested for DUI

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and a detective with the Georgia State Patrol.

Lt. Sean Defoe, with the Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that Watkins was arrested early Friday morning by Georgia State Patrol troopers. Trooper M. Brock with the Georgia State Patrol confirmed that GSP is handling Watkins’ arrest.

Lt. Sean Defoe confirmed to 41NBC that Watkins was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center after his arrest and has been released.

Watkins represents Macon- Bibb County’s 8th district.

Stay with 41NBC for further updates.