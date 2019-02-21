“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been released from jail after posting bond.

Smollett walked out of the Cook County jail in Chicago on Thursday about two hours after a hearing in which the judge set his bond at $100,000.

The actor walked out in a group of people and to a waiting SUV. He didn’t speak to the large media contingent waiting outside.

Smollett is charged with felony disorderly conduct.

Police allege that Smollett hired two brothers to help stage the attack, which he described to police as racist and homophobic in nature. Smollett is gay and black.

Smollett’s lawyers said at the hearing that the actor denies the allegations against him.