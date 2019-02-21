Go Red Luncheon informs women on heart disease prevention

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Around 61 million Americans suffer from heart disease according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fifty-two percent of those number are women.

At the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon, sponsored by Houston Healthcare, women learned how to prevent and manage heart disease.

Heart disease is the largest killer of American women.

The most notable symptoms women miss are the following:

Shortness of breath

Flu-like symptoms

Feelings of anxiety

Heart disease in women can be hard to catch and easily overlooked. Therefore, it leaves the disease under-diagnosed and under-tested.

Experts say that you need to “pay attention to your body, if you have symptoms, do your research, a heart attack can present very non-specifically”.

Director of Community Education and Services for Houston Healthcare Marlene Knoles wants women to be more mindful of their bodies.

The following lifestyle changes can help prevent heart disease: