Black History Parade happens this weekend in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Black History Month Parade happens Saturday in Warner Robins.

Samantha Thornell says that people can expect to be dressed like important figures in African American history.

- Advertisement -

“We’re showing African American history ranging from 1619 slavery to 2008 Barack Obama. We’ll be covering everything for the Civil Rights Movement to notable African-Americans who contributed to history,” Thornell said.

There will also be a block party. Closing the Gap will lead the parade, but those who want to join can still register by calling (478) 239-0284.

The parade begins at South Young Avenue in Warner Robins and ends Ignico Drive. The block party will be on Vicki Lynn Drive.

Related Article: Warner Robins man hit by van after robbery sentenced to prison

Thornell says that Closing the Gap invites everyone.

This is the Parade Route