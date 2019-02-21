ALBANY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. invites high school students from Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District to participate in the 37th Annual Congressional Art Competition. This is according to a news release from Bishop’s office.

“This competition is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the considerable artistic talent of Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District’s high school students, and I am eager to see this year’s entries,” Bishop said.

Bishop says all participants will be invited to attend a reception at the Albany Museum of Art. The reception takes place on Thursday, April 18th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bishop says the museum will display all submissions and will announce a winner. The museum plans to display all submitted artwork during the week of April 15 through 19.

Above all, Bishop says the winner of the competition will have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel. The tunnel is an underground walkway that leads from the U.S. Capitol to the House office buildings.

Furthermore, Congressman Bishop will invite the winner to a national awards reception in Washington, D.C.

How to sumbit your work

Bishop says students should submit their artwork to his office at 323 Pine Avenue, Suite 400 in Albany, Georgia by April 10, 2019.

Please click here for competition rules. For more information, email Toni Pickel at toni.pickel@mail.house.gov or call her at 229-439-8067.