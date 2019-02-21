MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the Crystal Lake Apartments crisis continues, former residents and the county learn that this situation doesn’t qualify them to receive emergency government funding. It leaves the county and organizations to create new solutions.

Brenda Kitchens called Crystal Lake Apartments “home” for the last eight years. Between the evictions and the loss of utilities, she says over the past year.

- Advertisement -

Since Kitchens moved to Crystal Lake Apartments, there have been 19 property managers. Now she says she’s utilizing the county and various programs to find a new home.

“I want for the city to give me my rent back. I also want my deposit back for moving into Crystal Lake,” she said.

During the Macon-Bibb County Commissioners meeting Thursday, residents and organizations discussed rapid re-housing qualifications.

“The Salvation Army is the point of contact where individuals will go in and be assessed and determined what are the services that will be needed as far as that individual and refer them to those services,” Macon-Bibb County Economic Community Development Manager Wanzina Jackson said.

The Rapid Re-housing Program helps families:

Find a home

Pay for the deposit

Get funds for move-in expenses

An Emergency Solutions Grant funds rapid re-housing. If residents do not meet rapid re-housing qualifications, the Salvation Army helps with other housing options.

Residents do not need to stay at the Salvation Army to receive rapid re-housing or other housing options.

The county asks that landlords not look at the displaced residents’ payment history at Crystal Lake.

Crystal Lake Apartments’ management goes to court on March 1st.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins says the management’s court date is for previous code enforcement violations which the complex did not fix.

Footage from the meeting