Kids With Talent: Zarea Bland and African Dancing

MACON, Ga – African dance is a fusion style type of dance that’s connected to the continent’s rich musical traditions.

17 year old Zarea Bland has practicing this style of dance since she was 3 years old. She gave a taste of the skills she’s learned with a performance on 41NBC News at Daybreak.

Bland is a senior at Central High School in Macon. She says once she graduates, she would like to study biology North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Click on the video to see the full performance.