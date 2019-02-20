Water shut-off scheduled for all units at Crystal Lake Apartments

Crystal Lake Apartments’ residents woke up to a letter from Macon Water Authority on their doors Wednesday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crystal Lake Apartments’ residents woke up to a letter from Macon Water Authority on their doors Wednesday morning. It’s a notice saying water is being shut off in 30 days.

MWA Chief Financial Officer Guy Boyle says the complex has an outstanding bill of $40,000.

According to Boyle, when MWA received the payment of $16,000 on February 6th, it brought the complex current to set up a payment plan for the remaining money. Boyle said the billing cycle continued.

The complex has a past due amount of $22,000. The new cycle brings them to a balance just under $40,000.

Boyle said the MWA is having no success from management on getting a payment.

He adds, some of the past due balance is from 60 days or more. He says this leaves MWA no choice, but to shut the water off.

Boyle says they are giving residents 30 days in hopes of getting a payment from Crystal Lake Apartments or giving residents enough time to move.